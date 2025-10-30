- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|7
|EURUSD+
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD+
|9
|EURUSD+
|-1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD+
|988
|EURUSD+
|-58
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VantageInternational-Live 16" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
📄 NoRiskGrow100 – Precision through Controlled Risk
NoRiskGrow100 is a semi-automated intraday trading strategy designed for consistent, risk-controlled growth on small and micro accounts.
The system combines algorithmic signal generation with manual confirmation to ensure precise market entries and strict capital protection.
🔹 Trading Philosophy
“Preserve capital first – grow capital second.”
Each position operates with a clearly defined fixed stop loss of €1 and a take profit of €2, maintaining a 2 : 1 reward-to-risk ratio.
A maximum of 10 trades per day is allowed, and trading stops automatically after 6 losing trades ( – €6 / – 6 %).
The daily profit target is + 2 % (≈ €2 based on €100 equity).
🔹 Technical Parameters
-
Style: Intraday (holding time 1 minute – several hours)
-
Instruments: Indices, Forex, Metals, Oil and Cryptocurrencies
-
Timeframes: M1 – M15
-
System Type: Semi-automated – algorithmic entries, manual confirmation
-
Risk Control: Fixed SL (– €1), TP (+ €2), max 6 losses per day
-
Target Return: ≈ 2 % per day
-
Recommended Starting Balance: €100 (micro account compatible)
-
Maximum Drawdown: 10 % of High-Water Mark (HWM)
🔹 Example Profitability Model
The following table illustrates potential outcomes under different trading conditions.
Assumptions: €100 initial balance, €1 risk per trade, €2 target per trade, up to 10 trades per day.
|Scenario
|Description
|Daily Result
|Monthly (22 Days)
|Max Drawdown (HWM)
|Pessimistic
|6 losses (– €6) + 4 wins (+ €8) → + €2 net
|+ 2 % / day
|+ €44 (+ 44 %)
|6 %
|Balanced
|5 losses (– €5) + 5 wins (+ €10) → + €5 net
|+ 5 % / day
|+ €110 (+ 110 %)
|6 %
|Optimistic
|4 losses (– €4) + 6 wins (+ €12) → + €8 net
|+ 8 % / day
|+ €176 (+ 176 %)
|6 %
Linear projection without compounding. Fixed position size and strict risk limits applied.
🔹 Interpretation
Even under conservative conditions, NoRiskGrow100 remains profitable thanks to its positive 2 : 1 risk-to-reward structure and the daily stop limit at 6 %.
No martingale, no grid, no averaging.
The system focuses on steady growth and maximum risk transparency, not on chasing high volatility or random luck.
🔹 Risk Disclaimer
While NoRiskGrow100 emphasizes risk limitation, trading financial markets always involves potential loss.
This strategy minimizes exposure through fixed rules and discipline, but cannot eliminate risk entirely.
Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.
📣 Trade Review: Precision in the M1 Zone – Profit by System 📅 Date: 31.10.2025 📈 Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) 🔎 Strategy: Micro trading with fixed SL/TP structure & M1 zone confirmation 📊 Lot size: 0.01 🎯 Risk/Reward: 2:1 💰 Result: +2.00 € (≈ +2%) 🧠 Description: A clearly defined M1 support level on Gold was hit today, accompanied by full bullish indicator alignment (correlating field in agreement). ➡️ After breaking the nearby M1 resistance, a trade was entered at 0.01 lot. 📍 SL was set to 116 pips (1 € risk), TP at 232 pips (2 € reward), following the micro account risk plan. Just a few seconds after entry, the SL was manually moved to breakeven +2 €, locking in the profit and removing risk. 📌 Exit was triggered tactically at the first pullback near the M15 resistance – not by greed, but by structured behavior. 🔄 Summary: This was a textbook system trade under my equity-based micro trading model. The setup was executed with discipline, structure, and no emotional bias. ⏳ The EA now remains in standby mode until a new full signal occurs within the “correlation field”. 🧠 No overtrading. Only high-quality entries. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 📣 Trade Review: Präzision im M1-Feld – Profit mit System 📅 Datum: 31.10.2025 📈 Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) 🔎 Strategie: Micro-Handel mit fester SL/TP-Struktur & M1-Zonen 📊 Lotgröße: 0.01 🎯 CRV: 2:1 💰 Ergebnis: +2,00 € (≈ +2 %) 🧠 Beschreibung: Heute wurde ein klar definierter M1-Support-Level bei Gold angelaufen, begleitet von vollständiger Kaufsignalkonvergenz (indikatorisches Feld im Gleichlauf). ➡️ Nach Durchbruch der nahegelegenen M1-Resistance wurde der Trade bei 0.01 Lot eröffnet. 📍 SL lag bei fixen 116 Pips (1 €), TP bei 232 Pips (2 €), gemäß Mikrokonto-Risikoplanung. Bereits wenige Sekunden nach Entry wurde der SL manuell auf Break-even +2 € gezogen, um das Risiko zu neutralisieren und Gewinn zu sichern. 📌 Exit erfolgte taktisch am ersten Rücksetzer an der M15-Resistance – nicht gierig, sondern strukturbasiert. 🔄 Fazit: Dies war ein klassischer System-Trade im Rahmen meines Equity-basierten Micro-Handels. Das Setup wurde diszipliniert, regelkonform und mit klarer Marktstruktur umgesetzt. ⏳ Der EA bleibt nun im Standby, bis ein neues vollständiges Signal im "Korridor-Feld" entsteht. 🧠 Keine Überhandelsabsicht. Nur Qualität
📰 Announcement: Launch of “NoRiskGrow100” on November 15 The semi-automated intraday strategy NoRiskGrow100 is scheduled to go live on November 15. Until then, all technical and operational preparations will be finalized to ensure that the trading rules are fully implemented and the strategy executes as described. The system operates with a 2 : 1 risk-to-reward ratio (Stop Loss = €1, Take Profit = €2) and automatically halts trading after 6 consecutive losing trades (–6 %). The daily profit target is +2 % of the account balance. This preparation phase is dedicated to verifying stability, execution accuracy, and rule compliance, so that NoRiskGrow100 can begin trading smoothly and in full alignment with its defined parameters on November 15. 📰 Ankündigung: Start der Strategie „NoRiskGrow100“ am 15. November Die halbautomatisierte Intraday-Strategie NoRiskGrow100 startet offiziell am 15. November. Bis dahin werden alle technischen und organisatorischen Vorbereitungen abgeschlossen, um sicherzustellen, dass die Tradingregeln vollständig umgesetzt und die Handelsabläufe wie beschrieben funktionieren. Das System handelt mit einem Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis von 2 : 1 (Stop-Loss = 1 €, Take-Profit = 2 €) und beendet den Handel automatisch nach 6 Verlusttrades in Folge (–6 %). Das tägliche Ziel liegt bei +2 % Gewinn auf das eingesetzte Kapital. Der Vorbereitungszeitraum dient ausschließlich dazu, die Stabilität, Ausführung und Regelkonformität der Strategie sicherzustellen, damit NoRiskGrow100 ab dem 15. November planmäßig und kontrolliert starten kann.
