📄 NoRiskGrow100 – Precision through Controlled Risk

NoRiskGrow100 is a semi-automated intraday trading strategy designed for consistent, risk-controlled growth on small and micro accounts.

The system combines algorithmic signal generation with manual confirmation to ensure precise market entries and strict capital protection.

🔹 Trading Philosophy

“Preserve capital first – grow capital second.”

Each position operates with a clearly defined fixed stop loss of €1 and a take profit of €2, maintaining a 2 : 1 reward-to-risk ratio.

A maximum of 10 trades per day is allowed, and trading stops automatically after 6 losing trades ( – €6 / – 6 %).

The daily profit target is + 2 % (≈ €2 based on €100 equity).

🔹 Technical Parameters

Style: Intraday (holding time 1 minute – several hours)

Instruments: Indices, Forex, Metals, Oil and Cryptocurrencies

Timeframes: M1 – M15

System Type: Semi-automated – algorithmic entries, manual confirmation

Risk Control: Fixed SL (– €1), TP (+ €2), max 6 losses per day

Target Return: ≈ 2 % per day

Recommended Starting Balance: €100 (micro account compatible)

Maximum Drawdown: 10 % of High-Water Mark (HWM)

🔹 Example Profitability Model

The following table illustrates potential outcomes under different trading conditions.

Assumptions: €100 initial balance, €1 risk per trade, €2 target per trade, up to 10 trades per day.

Scenario Description Daily Result Monthly (22 Days) Max Drawdown (HWM) Pessimistic 6 losses (– €6) + 4 wins (+ €8) → + €2 net + 2 % / day + €44 (+ 44 %) 6 % Balanced 5 losses (– €5) + 5 wins (+ €10) → + €5 net + 5 % / day + €110 (+ 110 %) 6 % Optimistic 4 losses (– €4) + 6 wins (+ €12) → + €8 net + 8 % / day + €176 (+ 176 %) 6 %

Linear projection without compounding. Fixed position size and strict risk limits applied.

🔹 Interpretation

Even under conservative conditions, NoRiskGrow100 remains profitable thanks to its positive 2 : 1 risk-to-reward structure and the daily stop limit at 6 %.

No martingale, no grid, no averaging.

The system focuses on steady growth and maximum risk transparency, not on chasing high volatility or random luck.

🔹 Risk Disclaimer

While NoRiskGrow100 emphasizes risk limitation, trading financial markets always involves potential loss.

This strategy minimizes exposure through fixed rules and discipline, but cannot eliminate risk entirely.

Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.