SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / EA Happy News VM
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy News VM

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 avis
Fiabilité
12 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 999 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 53%
VantageInternational-Live 12
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
93
Bénéfice trades:
81 (87.09%)
Perte trades:
12 (12.90%)
Meilleure transaction:
54.72 USD
Pire transaction:
-32.87 USD
Bénéfice brut:
736.53 USD (5 898 pips)
Perte brute:
-202.51 USD (1 259 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (82.93 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
284.67 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.39
Activité de trading:
0.35%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.92%
Dernier trade:
23 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
2 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
5.66
Longs trades:
54 (58.06%)
Courts trades:
39 (41.94%)
Facteur de profit:
3.64
Rendement attendu:
5.74 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.09 USD
Perte moyenne:
-16.88 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-64.19 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-64.19 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
19.38%
Prévision annuelle:
235.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
94.42 USD (5.99%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.99% (94.42 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.04% (31.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY+ 28
GBPUSD+ 28
EURUSD+ 20
AUDUSD+ 17
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY+ 279
GBPUSD+ 47
EURUSD+ 135
AUDUSD+ 73
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY+ 2.4K
GBPUSD+ 552
EURUSD+ 1.1K
AUDUSD+ 646
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +54.72 USD
Pire transaction: -33 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 14
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +82.93 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -64.19 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 12" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

EA Happy News is a Metatrader 4 expert advisor that allows you to automatically trade the news that matter in Forex, regardless of the outcome of the release. The robot places pending orders in both directions so that if the news has a significant impact on the Forex rates, you are set and ready to cash in on the market momentum.The news are automatically downloaded from reputable online places such as ForexFactory (https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar.php) and then screened according to your needs and preferences. You can choose whether you want to see and trade all the news, or just the ones related to the current pair on the chart. Moreover, there are several other filters, such as the impact the news is considered to have on the markets, whether or not the forecast outcome of the reports to be released should be different from the previous report (an indicator of a larger price movement expectancy), and others. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-news/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/2hduL

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


Aucun avis
2025.09.16 08:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.10 13:02 2025.09.10 13:02:59  

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. Best way is to run the EA itself.

2025.09.09 11:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.09 10:55
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
EA Happy News VM
999 USD par mois
53%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
12
100%
93
87%
0%
3.63
5.74
USD
6%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.