- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
889
Bénéfice trades:
590 (66.36%)
Perte trades:
299 (33.63%)
Meilleure transaction:
109.07 USD
Pire transaction:
-67.33 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 937.27 USD (291 719 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 148.20 USD (289 417 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
58 (226.78 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
226.78 USD (58)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
40.40%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
126
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.96
Longs trades:
648 (72.89%)
Courts trades:
241 (27.11%)
Facteur de profit:
1.25
Rendement attendu:
0.89 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.67 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.53 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
75 (-636.09 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-636.09 USD (75)
Croissance mensuelle:
-9.46%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
86%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
820.63 USD (29.37%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
47.53% (820.63 USD)
Par fonds propres:
56.14% (926.55 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|159
|GBPCAD
|148
|XAUUSD
|115
|GBPNZD
|113
|AUDCAD
|80
|CHFJPY
|71
|USDCAD
|63
|EURCAD
|49
|CADJPY
|40
|AUDNZD
|31
|AUDCHF
|17
|GBPJPY
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|390
|GBPCAD
|300
|XAUUSD
|-133
|GBPNZD
|-541
|AUDCAD
|-35
|CHFJPY
|373
|USDCAD
|334
|EURCAD
|206
|CADJPY
|115
|AUDNZD
|-268
|AUDCHF
|27
|GBPJPY
|21
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|6.3K
|GBPCAD
|41K
|XAUUSD
|-13K
|GBPNZD
|-97K
|AUDCAD
|-576
|CHFJPY
|34K
|USDCAD
|14K
|EURCAD
|8.2K
|CADJPY
|17K
|AUDNZD
|-11K
|AUDCHF
|2.3K
|GBPJPY
|664
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +109.07 USD
Pire transaction: -67 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 58
Pertes consécutives maximales: 75
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +226.78 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -636.09 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 5
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.92 × 61
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.17 × 89
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.25 × 8
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.51 × 185
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.54 × 9106
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.00 × 10
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.07 × 188
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|2.21 × 189
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.28 × 39
77 plus...
这是我的第三代EA，叫天网EA，比起前面两代EA，那效果是强多了！盈利总比亏损多
本策略交易5个品种 下面只是其中一个品种的表现，其他几个也类似
下面是回测报表：
|专家:
|天网EA V6
|交易品种:
|CADJPY
|期间:
|M5 (2025.01.01 - 2026.01.01)
|输入:
|Initial_Lot=0.01
|Add_Lot=0.01
|Stop_Loss_Amount=260.0
|Trade_Direction=0
|Entry_Method=0
|ZZ_Depth=12
|ZZ_Deviation=5
|ZZ_Backstep=3
|Magic_Number=12345
|公司:
|Raw Trading Ltd
|货币:
|USD
|初始入金:
|10 000.00
|杠杆:
|1:500
|
结果
|质量历史:
|100%
|柱:
|46651
|报价:
|21346421
|交易品种:
|1
|总净盈利:
|2 571.55
|绝对结余亏损:
|0.12
|绝对净值亏损:
|14.02
|毛利:
|2 983.31
|最大结余亏损:
|41.48 (0.39%)
|最大净值亏损:
|257.49 (2.14%)
|毛损:
|-411.76
|相对结余亏损:
|0.39% (41.48)
|相对净值亏损:
|2.20% (228.96)
|盈利因子:
|7.25
|预期收益:
|2.46
|预付款维持率:
|10231.63%
|采收率:
|9.99
|夏普比率:
|4.32
|分值:
|-21.29 (99.74%)
|AHPR:
|1.0002 (0.02%)
|LR 相关性:
|1.00
|OnTester结果:
|0
|GHPR:
|1.0002 (0.02%)
|LR 标准误差:
|25.23
|交易总计:
|1045
|卖出交易 (赢得 %):
|541 (85.58%)
|买入交易 (赢得 %):
|504 (86.71%)
|总成交:
|2090
|盈利交易 (% 全部):
|900 (86.12%)
|亏损交易 (% 全部):
|145 (13.88%)
|最大 获利交易:
|7.07
|最大 亏损交易:
|-9.67
|平均 获利交易:
|3.31
|平均 亏损交易:
|-2.55
|最大值 连胜 ($):
|64 (197.92)
|最大值 连败 ($):
|14 (-41.44)
|极大值 连续获利 (count):
|197.92 (64)
|极大值 连续亏损 (count):
|-41.44 (14)
|平均 连胜:
|21
|平均 连败:
|3
