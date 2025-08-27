SignauxSections
Fu Liang

Zhanjiang Liang Quant 5

Fu Liang
0 avis
Fiabilité
41 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 43%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
889
Bénéfice trades:
590 (66.36%)
Perte trades:
299 (33.63%)
Meilleure transaction:
109.07 USD
Pire transaction:
-67.33 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 937.27 USD (291 719 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 148.20 USD (289 417 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
58 (226.78 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
226.78 USD (58)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
40.40%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
126
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.96
Longs trades:
648 (72.89%)
Courts trades:
241 (27.11%)
Facteur de profit:
1.25
Rendement attendu:
0.89 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.67 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.53 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
75 (-636.09 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-636.09 USD (75)
Croissance mensuelle:
-9.46%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
86%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
820.63 USD (29.37%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
47.53% (820.63 USD)
Par fonds propres:
56.14% (926.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 159
GBPCAD 148
XAUUSD 115
GBPNZD 113
AUDCAD 80
CHFJPY 71
USDCAD 63
EURCAD 49
CADJPY 40
AUDNZD 31
AUDCHF 17
GBPJPY 3
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 390
GBPCAD 300
XAUUSD -133
GBPNZD -541
AUDCAD -35
CHFJPY 373
USDCAD 334
EURCAD 206
CADJPY 115
AUDNZD -268
AUDCHF 27
GBPJPY 21
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 6.3K
GBPCAD 41K
XAUUSD -13K
GBPNZD -97K
AUDCAD -576
CHFJPY 34K
USDCAD 14K
EURCAD 8.2K
CADJPY 17K
AUDNZD -11K
AUDCHF 2.3K
GBPJPY 664
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +109.07 USD
Pire transaction: -67 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 58
Pertes consécutives maximales: 75
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +226.78 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -636.09 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 5
FXPIG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.92 × 61
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.17 × 89
Exness-MT5Real2
1.25 × 8
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.51 × 185
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.54 × 9106
itexsys-Platform
2.00 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.07 × 188
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.21 × 189
Exness-MT5Real8
2.28 × 39
这是我的第三代EA，叫天网EA，比起前面两代EA，那效果是强多了！盈利总比亏损多

本策略交易5个品种 下面只是其中一个品种的表现，其他几个也类似

下面是回测报表：

专家: 天网EA V6
交易品种: CADJPY
期间: M5 (2025.01.01 - 2026.01.01)
输入: Initial_Lot=0.01
Add_Lot=0.01
Stop_Loss_Amount=260.0
Trade_Direction=0
Entry_Method=0
ZZ_Depth=12
ZZ_Deviation=5
ZZ_Backstep=3
Magic_Number=12345
公司: Raw Trading Ltd
货币: USD
初始入金: 10 000.00
杠杆: 1:500
结果
质量历史: 100%
柱: 46651 报价: 21346421 交易品种: 1
总净盈利: 2 571.55 绝对结余亏损: 0.12 绝对净值亏损: 14.02
毛利: 2 983.31 最大结余亏损: 41.48 (0.39%) 最大净值亏损: 257.49 (2.14%)
毛损: -411.76 相对结余亏损: 0.39% (41.48) 相对净值亏损: 2.20% (228.96)
盈利因子: 7.25 预期收益: 2.46 预付款维持率: 10231.63%
采收率: 9.99 夏普比率: 4.32 分值: -21.29 (99.74%)
AHPR: 1.0002 (0.02%) LR 相关性: 1.00 OnTester结果: 0
GHPR: 1.0002 (0.02%) LR 标准误差: 25.23
交易总计: 1045 卖出交易 (赢得 %): 541 (85.58%) 买入交易 (赢得 %): 504 (86.71%)
总成交: 2090 盈利交易 (% 全部): 900 (86.12%) 亏损交易 (% 全部): 145 (13.88%)
最大 获利交易: 7.07 最大 亏损交易: -9.67
平均 获利交易: 3.31 平均 亏损交易: -2.55
最大值 连胜 ($): 64 (197.92) 最大值 连败 ($): 14 (-41.44)
极大值 连续获利 (count): 197.92 (64) 极大值 连续亏损 (count): -41.44 (14)
平均 连胜: 21 平均 连败: 3




Aucun avis
2025.09.21 22:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.21 21:27
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 22:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 21:38
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 21:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 21:25
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 1.49% of days out of 269 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 21:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.11 14:55
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 19:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 17:25
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 16:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 14:10
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
