Carl Christian Nyberg

Apex Nox

Carl Christian Nyberg
0 avis
Fiabilité
56 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 178%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
6 265
Bénéfice trades:
5 109 (81.54%)
Perte trades:
1 156 (18.45%)
Meilleure transaction:
46.75 USD
Pire transaction:
-65.62 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 975.33 USD (459 781 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 507.57 USD (198 929 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
144 (91.87 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
118.98 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.94%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
166
Temps de détention moyen:
21 heures
Facteur de récupération:
4.04
Longs trades:
3 051 (48.70%)
Courts trades:
3 214 (51.30%)
Facteur de profit:
1.59
Rendement attendu:
0.23 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.78 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.17 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
356 (-28.54 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-289.71 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
13.04%
Prévision annuelle:
158.17%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.36 USD
Maximal:
363.25 USD (21.50%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
19.67% (364.28 USD)
Par fonds propres:
14.62% (496.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDCAD 901
GBPAUD 280
USDCAD 272
CHFJPY 253
EURNZD 230
EURCAD 229
EURUSD 224
EURAUD 223
EURGBP 217
EURJPY 215
AUDJPY 205
GBPCAD 201
GBPJPY 200
USDJPY 195
CADCHF 192
NZDJPY 186
GBPNZD 165
NZDUSD 159
CADJPY 156
AUDNZD 150
AUDCAD 149
AUDCHF 149
GBPUSD 145
GBPCHF 142
NZDCHF 138
EURSGD 134
USDCHF 119
AUDSGD 116
EURCHF 112
AUDUSD 106
USDSGD 65
GBPSGD 36
CHFSGD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD -15
GBPAUD 82
USDCAD 105
CHFJPY 84
EURNZD 9
EURCAD 74
EURUSD 130
EURAUD 59
EURGBP 73
EURJPY 64
AUDJPY 60
GBPCAD 104
GBPJPY 48
USDJPY 52
CADCHF 119
NZDJPY 69
GBPNZD 27
NZDUSD 73
CADJPY 52
AUDNZD 29
AUDCAD 67
AUDCHF 54
GBPUSD -213
GBPCHF -23
NZDCHF 66
EURSGD 38
USDCHF 27
AUDSGD 4
EURCHF 30
AUDUSD 75
USDSGD 29
GBPSGD 9
CHFSGD 10
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 5.9K
GBPAUD 16K
USDCAD 9.8K
CHFJPY 14K
EURNZD 8.4K
EURCAD 11K
EURUSD 11K
EURAUD 11K
EURGBP 5.8K
EURJPY 12K
AUDJPY 11K
GBPCAD 13K
GBPJPY 11K
USDJPY 10K
CADCHF 10K
NZDJPY 10K
GBPNZD 8.1K
NZDUSD 7.3K
CADJPY 8.8K
AUDNZD 6.8K
AUDCAD 8.8K
AUDCHF 6K
GBPUSD -2.7K
GBPCHF 6.4K
NZDCHF 5.9K
EURSGD 6.7K
USDCHF 4.7K
AUDSGD 3.3K
EURCHF 4.5K
AUDUSD 6.9K
USDSGD 4.8K
GBPSGD 1.8K
CHFSGD 652
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +46.75 USD
Pire transaction: -66 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +91.87 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -28.54 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 32
Exness-MT5Real8
0.06 × 18
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
Exness-MT5Real7
0.33 × 12
Exness-MT5Real10
0.35 × 20
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.42 × 148
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.80 × 10140
FusionMarkets-Live
0.84 × 255
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.86 × 6587
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.89 × 28
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.92 × 49
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.98 × 237
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 3
Alpari-MT5
1.04 × 54
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.26 × 34
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.28 × 36
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.50 × 4
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
1.50 × 107
itexsys-Platform
2.00 × 26
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
The Nox is a nightscalping signal trading 28 pairs on two different night scalping EA's.

The Nox also trades 7 pairs on daily basis with a 10 pip TP and SL of 250 pips from entry.

Recently added two other EAs to spread the risk.

Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Apex Nox
50 USD par mois
178%
0
0
USD
3.4K
USD
56
97%
6 265
81%
100%
1.58
0.23
USD
20%
1:500
