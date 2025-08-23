- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
6 265
Bénéfice trades:
5 109 (81.54%)
Perte trades:
1 156 (18.45%)
Meilleure transaction:
46.75 USD
Pire transaction:
-65.62 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 975.33 USD (459 781 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 507.57 USD (198 929 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
144 (91.87 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
118.98 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.94%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
166
Temps de détention moyen:
21 heures
Facteur de récupération:
4.04
Longs trades:
3 051 (48.70%)
Courts trades:
3 214 (51.30%)
Facteur de profit:
1.59
Rendement attendu:
0.23 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.78 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.17 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
356 (-28.54 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-289.71 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
13.04%
Prévision annuelle:
158.17%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.36 USD
Maximal:
363.25 USD (21.50%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
19.67% (364.28 USD)
Par fonds propres:
14.62% (496.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|901
|GBPAUD
|280
|USDCAD
|272
|CHFJPY
|253
|EURNZD
|230
|EURCAD
|229
|EURUSD
|224
|EURAUD
|223
|EURGBP
|217
|EURJPY
|215
|AUDJPY
|205
|GBPCAD
|201
|GBPJPY
|200
|USDJPY
|195
|CADCHF
|192
|NZDJPY
|186
|GBPNZD
|165
|NZDUSD
|159
|CADJPY
|156
|AUDNZD
|150
|AUDCAD
|149
|AUDCHF
|149
|GBPUSD
|145
|GBPCHF
|142
|NZDCHF
|138
|EURSGD
|134
|USDCHF
|119
|AUDSGD
|116
|EURCHF
|112
|AUDUSD
|106
|USDSGD
|65
|GBPSGD
|36
|CHFSGD
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|-15
|GBPAUD
|82
|USDCAD
|105
|CHFJPY
|84
|EURNZD
|9
|EURCAD
|74
|EURUSD
|130
|EURAUD
|59
|EURGBP
|73
|EURJPY
|64
|AUDJPY
|60
|GBPCAD
|104
|GBPJPY
|48
|USDJPY
|52
|CADCHF
|119
|NZDJPY
|69
|GBPNZD
|27
|NZDUSD
|73
|CADJPY
|52
|AUDNZD
|29
|AUDCAD
|67
|AUDCHF
|54
|GBPUSD
|-213
|GBPCHF
|-23
|NZDCHF
|66
|EURSGD
|38
|USDCHF
|27
|AUDSGD
|4
|EURCHF
|30
|AUDUSD
|75
|USDSGD
|29
|GBPSGD
|9
|CHFSGD
|10
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|5.9K
|GBPAUD
|16K
|USDCAD
|9.8K
|CHFJPY
|14K
|EURNZD
|8.4K
|EURCAD
|11K
|EURUSD
|11K
|EURAUD
|11K
|EURGBP
|5.8K
|EURJPY
|12K
|AUDJPY
|11K
|GBPCAD
|13K
|GBPJPY
|11K
|USDJPY
|10K
|CADCHF
|10K
|NZDJPY
|10K
|GBPNZD
|8.1K
|NZDUSD
|7.3K
|CADJPY
|8.8K
|AUDNZD
|6.8K
|AUDCAD
|8.8K
|AUDCHF
|6K
|GBPUSD
|-2.7K
|GBPCHF
|6.4K
|NZDCHF
|5.9K
|EURSGD
|6.7K
|USDCHF
|4.7K
|AUDSGD
|3.3K
|EURCHF
|4.5K
|AUDUSD
|6.9K
|USDSGD
|4.8K
|GBPSGD
|1.8K
|CHFSGD
|652
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +46.75 USD
Pire transaction: -66 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +91.87 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -28.54 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.06 × 18
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.33 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.35 × 20
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.42 × 148
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.80 × 10140
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.84 × 255
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.86 × 6587
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.89 × 28
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.92 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.98 × 237
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.04 × 54
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.11 × 133
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.26 × 34
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.28 × 36
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|1.50 × 107
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.00 × 26
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
48 plus...
The Nox is a nightscalping signal trading 28 pairs on two different night scalping EA's.
The Nox also trades 7 pairs on daily basis with a 10 pip TP and SL of 250 pips from entry.
Recently added two other EAs to spread the risk.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
50 USD par mois
178%
0
0
USD
USD
3.4K
USD
USD
56
97%
6 265
81%
100%
1.58
0.23
USD
USD
20%
1:500