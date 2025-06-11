SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Netsrac Swingstar ATF
Carsten Pflug

Netsrac Swingstar ATF

Carsten Pflug
0 avis
16 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
69
Bénéfice trades:
42 (60.86%)
Perte trades:
27 (39.13%)
Meilleure transaction:
5.63 EUR
Pire transaction:
-10.44 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
103.92 EUR (14 705 pips)
Perte brute:
-110.80 EUR (15 029 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (38.42 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
38.42 EUR (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.02
Activité de trading:
87.61%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
38.19%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
4
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.17
Longs trades:
25 (36.23%)
Courts trades:
44 (63.77%)
Facteur de profit:
0.94
Rendement attendu:
-0.10 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
2.47 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-4.10 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-17.51 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-25.66 EUR (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-3.95%
Prévision annuelle:
-47.98%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
27.32 EUR
Maximal:
39.41 EUR (7.57%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.57% (39.41 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
9.07% (47.67 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 8
NZDUSD 7
EURNZD 6
GBPUSD 5
NZDCHF 5
EURCAD 5
GBPCAD 4
CADCHF 4
GBPJPY 3
AUDJPY 3
AUDCAD 3
NZDJPY 2
EURJPY 2
EURAUD 2
USDCHF 2
AUDUSD 2
GBPCHF 2
GBPNZD 2
AUDCHF 1
EURGBP 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -21
NZDUSD 8
EURNZD 9
GBPUSD -7
NZDCHF -5
EURCAD 4
GBPCAD -22
CADCHF 1
GBPJPY 3
AUDJPY 3
AUDCAD -5
NZDJPY 4
EURJPY 9
EURAUD 0
USDCHF 3
AUDUSD 3
GBPCHF 12
GBPNZD -11
AUDCHF 2
EURGBP 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -2.1K
NZDUSD 850
EURNZD 1.7K
GBPUSD -617
NZDCHF -456
EURCAD 622
GBPCAD -2.6K
CADCHF 70
GBPJPY 457
AUDJPY 606
AUDCAD -602
NZDJPY 639
EURJPY 1.5K
EURAUD -26
USDCHF 240
AUDUSD 283
GBPCHF 980
GBPNZD -1.6K
AUDCHF 119
EURGBP 118
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +5.63 EUR
Pire transaction: -10 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +38.42 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -17.51 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 11
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.18 × 11
OneTrade-Real
0.25 × 4
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.30 × 10
ICMarkets-Live07
0.32 × 179
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.39 × 459
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.47 × 15
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.56 × 91
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.58 × 62
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.58 × 125
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.58 × 65
ICMarkets-Live10
0.59 × 29
ICMarkets-Live09
0.62 × 209
EGlobal-Cent5
0.65 × 179
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.66 × 289
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.67 × 15
Monex-Server2
0.69 × 48
FusionMarkets-Live
0.73 × 33
ICMarkets-Live06
0.75 × 422
189 plus...
General information

Netsrac Swingstar ATF is the signal for some of my indicators and Expert Advisors under Metatrader 4. The trades in the underlying account are entered almost 100% by Experts, but the decisions for or against a trade are based on the algorithms that I also use in manual trading. These algorithms are based on about 10 years of experience in trading the markets (mostly Forex and stocks). After 9 less successful years and one good year last year, I feel my algorithms are ready for a signal. I reserve the right to suspend automatic trading at any time (especially before or after major events) or to intervene manually.

Account size and leverage

The starting size of the account on 10 June 2025 is approximately €508. I am using a standard account with European regulation, i.e. a leverage of 1:30. This is the leverage that most retail investors receive when they open an account with a European-regulated broker. I think it makes sense to start with realistic and generally applicable rules. For my US friends: I can hedge with my account, i.e. hold both long and short positions in an asset at any time. This will probably happen very rarely, but I can't rule it out!


Risk, limits and trades

The account is very small at the start at around €500 and will therefore be charged a margin of up to €300 for a foreseeable utilisation of up to 8 trades with 0.01 lot each. This is an enormous value and is due to the small account size. As the account size (hopefully) grows, the margin charge will stabilise at a target value of a maximum of 15%.

I take every trade ‘market’, there will only be limit orders in a few cases. I try to implement a little money management - but due to the small account size, you will have to expect cutbacks here too. Expect a deposit load of up to 60% at the beginning. Realistic money management is implemented from an account size of around €1000. The target value for the deposit load is then at some point a value of up to 10-20%.

Assets, lot sizes and trading hours

I trade 100% Forex. There will be no gold or index trades in this account. I also do not trade cryptocurrencies. However, I only make a few exceptions for forex. Whether minors or majors - I trade everything. This is important if, for example, you have to pay high spreads for minors with your broker.

Initially, I will trade every asset with 0.01 lot - this is also due to the small account size. From an account size of around €1000, a distinction is made between the assets and pip values and ATRs are included in the calculation of the lot sizes.

My algos trade all day and all night - I only have an hour's break during the night rollover. The spreads are simply a disaster during this time. As my broker is regulated in Europe, the usual international public holidays are considered trading-free - as are the weekends.

Sometimes I'm off work or travelling - I can't always take a laptop with me. I reserve the right to suspend trading for these times (close is still done, just no new trades opened).

Time frames

I trade various time frames, due to the small account size I will initially focus on the H1 range, trades are held here intraday up to a maximum of 4-5 days. I will pay little or no attention to the swaps here.

As the account size hopefully grows, trades in the H4 and D1 areas will be added. Here it will certainly play a role whether swaps are payable to my broker or whether I can earn some. Under certain circumstances, trades can run for several days or even weeks (with manual intervention).

Final remarks

I have been an active trader and developer of indicators and expert advisors for many years. I have always endeavoured to be honest and not to sell the holy grail. I will continue to do so with this signal. Of course I want to make huge profits and turn my 1000 subscribers into millionaires. But I'll be honest with you and say: trading is work, trading is pain, trading costs nerves and trading is sometimes annoying. I am proud of my performance and trust in my algo - but I won't promise you the holy grail. If you want to walk the path with me, then I welcome you warmly. If you want to make a big profit without any effort - please go ahead and buy one of the ‘top products’ in the market, all of which are martingales, all of which become more expensive after x copies and all of which will disappear from the market at some point.

If you are in - happy trading!

Aucun avis
2025.09.10 10:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.27 11:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.26 16:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.20 13:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 09:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.19 01:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 05:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.25 03:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.16 12:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 16:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.24 13:11 2025.06.24 13:11:29  

Activated again...

2025.06.24 08:21 2025.06.24 08:21:25  

It's a disaster with the Middle East. After restarting trade with reduced numbers and everything going in our favour, I've now suspended trade again (after the ceasefire was probably broken). It's just sad what's happening here.

2025.06.17 18:30 2025.06.17 18:30:54  

Automatic trading carefully reactivated. Maximum of three trades at the same time. I don't think the war in the Middle East will end so quickly. But as sad as it sounds, the market is getting used to it.

2025.06.17 14:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.13 05:23 2025.06.13 05:23:19  

Due to the situation in the Middle East, automatic trading is suspended. The swap-positive assets will remain for the time being and will be managed manually.

2025.06.11 14:20
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.11 14:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.11 14:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
