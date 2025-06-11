General information



Account size and leverage





Risk, limits and trades



Netsrac Swingstar ATF is the signal for some of my indicators and Expert Advisors under Metatrader 4. The trades in the underlying account are entered almost 100% by Experts, but the decisions for or against a trade are based on the algorithms that I also use in manual trading. These algorithms are based on about 10 years of experience in trading the markets (mostly Forex and stocks). After 9 less successful years and one good year last year, I feel my algorithms are ready for a signal. I reserve the right to suspend automatic trading at any time (especially before or after major events) or to intervene manually.The starting size of the account on 10 June 2025 is approximately €508. I am using a standard account with European regulation, i.e. a leverage of 1:30. This is the leverage that most retail investors receive when they open an account with a European-regulated broker. I think it makes sense to start with realistic and generally applicable rules. For my US friends: I can hedge with my account, i.e. hold both long and short positions in an asset at any time. This will probably happen very rarely, but I can't rule it out!

The account is very small at the start at around €500 and will therefore be charged a margin of up to €300 for a foreseeable utilisation of up to 8 trades with 0.01 lot each. This is an enormous value and is due to the small account size. As the account size (hopefully) grows, the margin charge will stabilise at a target value of a maximum of 15%.

I take every trade ‘market’, there will only be limit orders in a few cases. I try to implement a little money management - but due to the small account size, you will have to expect cutbacks here too. Expect a deposit load of up to 60% at the beginning. Realistic money management is implemented from an account size of around €1000. The target value for the deposit load is then at some point a value of up to 10-20%.





Assets, lot sizes and trading hours



I trade 100% Forex. There will be no gold or index trades in this account. I also do not trade cryptocurrencies. However, I only make a few exceptions for forex. Whether minors or majors - I trade everything. This is important if, for example, you have to pay high spreads for minors with your broker.

Initially, I will trade every asset with 0.01 lot - this is also due to the small account size. From an account size of around €1000, a distinction is made between the assets and pip values and ATRs are included in the calculation of the lot sizes.

My algos trade all day and all night - I only have an hour's break during the night rollover. The spreads are simply a disaster during this time. As my broker is regulated in Europe, the usual international public holidays are considered trading-free - as are the weekends.

Sometimes I'm off work or travelling - I can't always take a laptop with me. I reserve the right to suspend trading for these times (close is still done, just no new trades opened).





Time frames



I trade various time frames, due to the small account size I will initially focus on the H1 range, trades are held here intraday up to a maximum of 4-5 days. I will pay little or no attention to the swaps here.

As the account size hopefully grows, trades in the H4 and D1 areas will be added. Here it will certainly play a role whether swaps are payable to my broker or whether I can earn some. Under certain circumstances, trades can run for several days or even weeks (with manual intervention).





Final remarks



I have been an active trader and developer of indicators and expert advisors for many years. I have always endeavoured to be honest and not to sell the holy grail. I will continue to do so with this signal. Of course I want to make huge profits and turn my 1000 subscribers into millionaires. But I'll be honest with you and say: trading is work, trading is pain, trading costs nerves and trading is sometimes annoying. I am proud of my performance and trust in my algo - but I won't promise you the holy grail. If you want to walk the path with me, then I welcome you warmly. If you want to make a big profit without any effort - please go ahead and buy one of the ‘top products’ in the market, all of which are martingales, all of which become more expensive after x copies and all of which will disappear from the market at some point.

If you are in - happy trading!