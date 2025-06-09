- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|12
|NVDA
|11
|USDCNH
|11
|GOOGL
|9
|AVGO
|9
|CHINA50
|7
|AMD
|6
|ETHUSD
|6
|XTIUSD
|6
|GBPUSD
|5
|IBM
|5
|COIN
|5
|AAPL
|5
|BTCUSD
|4
|XAGUSD
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|SOLUSD
|3
|DE40
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|XAUUSD
|2
|TSLA
|1
|DOGEUSD
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|-69
|NVDA
|-62
|USDCNH
|-72
|GOOGL
|22
|AVGO
|-54
|CHINA50
|-12
|AMD
|43
|ETHUSD
|84
|XTIUSD
|0
|GBPUSD
|-21
|IBM
|2
|COIN
|47
|AAPL
|34
|BTCUSD
|15
|XAGUSD
|128
|USDJPY
|-14
|SOLUSD
|-2
|DE40
|-4
|EURUSD
|-2
|XAUUSD
|135
|TSLA
|-10
|DOGEUSD
|12
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|-7K
|NVDA
|-1.4K
|USDCNH
|-10K
|GOOGL
|1.1K
|AVGO
|-3K
|CHINA50
|-2.7K
|AMD
|1.2K
|ETHUSD
|84K
|XTIUSD
|-353
|GBPUSD
|-1.5K
|IBM
|274
|COIN
|4.9K
|AAPL
|1.6K
|BTCUSD
|154K
|XAGUSD
|2.8K
|USDJPY
|-2.2K
|SOLUSD
|-401
|DE40
|-17K
|EURUSD
|0
|XAUUSD
|15K
|TSLA
|-1K
|DOGEUSD
|3K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.20 × 5
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.25 × 8
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.50 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.72 × 555
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.75 × 269
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
|
VTMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.00 × 59
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.07 × 29
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.08 × 177
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.22 × 9
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.26 × 39
中长线趋势跟踪策略，多品种配置，轻仓顺势，截断亏损，让利润奔跑。每次止损不超过2%，平均止损1%左右。
如果你也认可轻仓顺势，认可多品种配置追踪，追求低风险长期稳定获利，应该不会让您失望。
Medium- and long-term trend-following strategy, multi-variety allocation, light position following the trend, cutting off losses and letting profits run. Each stop-loss does not exceed 2%, with an average stop-loss of about 1%.
If you also approve of light positions following the trend, multi-variety allocation tracking, and the pursuit of low-risk long-term stable profitability, it should not disappoint you.
