Zhu Liang Chen

TrendTrackerEUR

Zhu Liang Chen
0 avis
Fiabilité
16 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 12%
Tickmill-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
118
Bénéfice trades:
30 (25.42%)
Perte trades:
88 (74.58%)
Meilleure transaction:
84.41 EUR
Pire transaction:
-24.11 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
710.99 EUR (829 001 pips)
Perte brute:
-535.01 EUR (608 368 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (59.46 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
84.41 EUR (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
95.95%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
30.59%
Dernier trade:
21 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
2.02
Longs trades:
97 (82.20%)
Courts trades:
21 (17.80%)
Facteur de profit:
1.33
Rendement attendu:
1.49 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
23.70 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-6.08 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-69.91 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-69.91 EUR (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
11.26%
Prévision annuelle:
133.75%
Algo trading:
92%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
24.74 EUR
Maximal:
86.91 EUR (5.57%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.53% (85.46 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
1.40% (21.21 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPJPY 12
NVDA 11
USDCNH 11
GOOGL 9
AVGO 9
CHINA50 7
AMD 6
ETHUSD 6
XTIUSD 6
GBPUSD 5
IBM 5
COIN 5
AAPL 5
BTCUSD 4
XAGUSD 3
USDJPY 3
SOLUSD 3
DE40 2
EURUSD 2
XAUUSD 2
TSLA 1
DOGEUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY -69
NVDA -62
USDCNH -72
GOOGL 22
AVGO -54
CHINA50 -12
AMD 43
ETHUSD 84
XTIUSD 0
GBPUSD -21
IBM 2
COIN 47
AAPL 34
BTCUSD 15
XAGUSD 128
USDJPY -14
SOLUSD -2
DE40 -4
EURUSD -2
XAUUSD 135
TSLA -10
DOGEUSD 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY -7K
NVDA -1.4K
USDCNH -10K
GOOGL 1.1K
AVGO -3K
CHINA50 -2.7K
AMD 1.2K
ETHUSD 84K
XTIUSD -353
GBPUSD -1.5K
IBM 274
COIN 4.9K
AAPL 1.6K
BTCUSD 154K
XAGUSD 2.8K
USDJPY -2.2K
SOLUSD -401
DE40 -17K
EURUSD 0
XAUUSD 15K
TSLA -1K
DOGEUSD 3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +84.41 EUR
Pire transaction: -24 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +59.46 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -69.91 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ICMarkets-MT5
0.20 × 5
TickmillEU-Live
0.25 × 8
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 59
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.08 × 177
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
1.22 × 9
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.26 × 39
77 plus...
中长线趋势跟踪策略，多品种配置，轻仓顺势，截断亏损，让利润奔跑。每次止损不超过2%，平均止损1%左右。

如果你也认可轻仓顺势，认可多品种配置追踪，追求低风险长期稳定获利，应该不会让您失望。

Medium- and long-term trend-following strategy, multi-variety allocation, light position following the trend, cutting off losses and letting profits run. Each stop-loss does not exceed 2%, with an average stop-loss of about 1%.

 If you also approve of light positions following the trend, multi-variety allocation tracking, and the pursuit of low-risk long-term stable profitability, it should not disappoint you.

Aucun avis
2025.08.19 09:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.10 13:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.17 18:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.10 07:07
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.10 07:07
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.09 17:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.09 17:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.09 17:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.09 17:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.09 17:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.