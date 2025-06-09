SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / TrendTrackerEUR
Zhu Liang Chen

TrendTrackerEUR

Zhu Liang Chen
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
16 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 12%
Tickmill-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
119
Profit Trade:
30 (25.21%)
Loss Trade:
89 (74.79%)
Best Trade:
84.41 EUR
Worst Trade:
-24.11 EUR
Profitto lordo:
710.99 EUR (829 001 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-539.17 EUR (624 577 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (59.46 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
84.41 EUR (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
95.95%
Massimo carico di deposito:
30.59%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.98
Long Trade:
97 (81.51%)
Short Trade:
22 (18.49%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.32
Profitto previsto:
1.44 EUR
Profitto medio:
23.70 EUR
Perdita media:
-6.06 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-69.91 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-69.91 EUR (9)
Crescita mensile:
8.74%
Previsione annuale:
106.07%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
24.74 EUR
Massimale:
86.91 EUR (5.57%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.53% (85.46 EUR)
Per equità:
1.40% (21.21 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPJPY 12
NVDA 11
USDCNH 11
GOOGL 9
AVGO 9
ETHUSD 7
CHINA50 7
AMD 6
XTIUSD 6
GBPUSD 5
IBM 5
COIN 5
AAPL 5
BTCUSD 4
XAGUSD 3
USDJPY 3
SOLUSD 3
DE40 2
EURUSD 2
XAUUSD 2
TSLA 1
DOGEUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPJPY -69
NVDA -62
USDCNH -72
GOOGL 22
AVGO -54
ETHUSD 80
CHINA50 -12
AMD 43
XTIUSD 0
GBPUSD -21
IBM 2
COIN 47
AAPL 34
BTCUSD 15
XAGUSD 128
USDJPY -14
SOLUSD -2
DE40 -4
EURUSD -2
XAUUSD 135
TSLA -10
DOGEUSD 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPJPY -7K
NVDA -1.4K
USDCNH -10K
GOOGL 1.1K
AVGO -3K
ETHUSD 68K
CHINA50 -2.7K
AMD 1.2K
XTIUSD -353
GBPUSD -1.5K
IBM 274
COIN 4.9K
AAPL 1.6K
BTCUSD 154K
XAGUSD 2.8K
USDJPY -2.2K
SOLUSD -401
DE40 -17K
EURUSD 0
XAUUSD 15K
TSLA -1K
DOGEUSD 3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +84.41 EUR
Worst Trade: -24 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +59.46 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -69.91 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ICMarkets-MT5
0.20 × 5
TickmillEU-Live
0.25 × 8
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
itexsys-Platform
0.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 59
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.08 × 177
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
1.22 × 9
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.26 × 39
77 più
中长线趋势跟踪策略，多品种配置，轻仓顺势，截断亏损，让利润奔跑。每次止损不超过2%，平均止损1%左右。

如果你也认可轻仓顺势，认可多品种配置追踪，追求低风险长期稳定获利，应该不会让您失望。

Medium- and long-term trend-following strategy, multi-variety allocation, light position following the trend, cutting off losses and letting profits run. Each stop-loss does not exceed 2%, with an average stop-loss of about 1%.

 If you also approve of light positions following the trend, multi-variety allocation tracking, and the pursuit of low-risk long-term stable profitability, it should not disappoint you.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.19 09:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.10 13:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.17 18:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.10 07:07
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.10 07:07
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.09 17:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.09 17:41
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.09 17:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.09 17:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.09 17:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
