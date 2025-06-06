SignauxSections
Chi Hang Lee

TTM Stable Run 655

Chi Hang Lee
0 avis
Fiabilité
223 semaines
16 / 108K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 5 654%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
14 266
Bénéfice trades:
10 193 (71.44%)
Perte trades:
4 073 (28.55%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 091.10 AUD
Pire transaction:
-1 158.99 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
59 640.98 AUD (2 442 756 pips)
Perte brute:
-37 532.80 AUD (1 380 965 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
44 (48.71 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 523.74 AUD (18)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.75%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
68
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
10.82
Longs trades:
6 556 (45.96%)
Courts trades:
7 710 (54.04%)
Facteur de profit:
1.59
Rendement attendu:
1.55 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.85 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-9.22 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
21 (-1 882.09 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 882.09 AUD (21)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.89%
Prévision annuelle:
83.64%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
365.81 AUD
Maximal:
2 042.55 AUD (21.89%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
54.41% (1 903.37 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
32.06% (2 743.98 AUD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 4896
AUDUSD 2779
AUDCAD 2163
NZDCAD 1839
AUDNZD 1595
GBPUSD 777
EURNZD 87
EURGBP 33
EURAUD 22
USDCAD 22
USDJPY 20
EURJPY 11
GBPAUD 6
GBPJPY 2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 7.3K
AUDUSD 3.8K
AUDCAD 3.3K
NZDCAD 2K
AUDNZD 1.1K
GBPUSD -461
EURNZD 117
EURGBP 128
EURAUD -18
USDCAD -30
USDJPY 0
EURJPY -23
GBPAUD 9
GBPJPY 0
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 76K
AUDUSD 52K
AUDCAD 99K
NZDCAD 62K
AUDNZD 19K
GBPUSD -6.8K
EURNZD 7.1K
EURGBP 2.2K
EURAUD 406
USDCAD -45
USDJPY 282
EURJPY -214
GBPAUD 1.2K
GBPJPY 27
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 091.10 AUD
Pire transaction: -1 159 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 18
Pertes consécutives maximales: 21
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +48.71 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 882.09 AUD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsAU-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.36 × 2409
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.60 × 414
JunoMarkets-Server
0.79 × 24
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.02 × 61
GMI3-Real
1.25 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
1.37 × 216
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.20 × 459
Exness-MT5Real5
2.31 × 431
OxSecurities-Live
2.70 × 369
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
Exness-MT5Real2
3.94 × 1318
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
4.00 × 5
VantageFX-Live
4.80 × 5
RoboForex-Pro
4.80 × 5
EightcapGlobal-Live
5.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 10
5.60 × 5
DerivSVG-Server
6.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real32
6.86 × 159
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
7.05 × 346
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
7.15 × 53
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
7.22 × 294
PUPrime-Live
7.75 × 8
Forex.com-Live 536
7.82 × 22
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
8.90 × 20
Hello, welcome to TTM signal

  • 99% automated trading with manaul order management
  • Carefully selected entry point, safe for the last 5 years
  • Smart MARTINGALE recovery system
  • Special Martingale with smart recovery system to minimise risk
  • Target 5-8% per Month or 100-200% per Year
  • Typical Max Drawdown within 3-50%

  • Recommended leverage 1:500
  • Min deposit USD$3500
  • Suggestion to withdraw partial profit every month


Aucun avis
2025.09.26 01:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 00:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.04 12:24
No swaps are charged
2025.08.04 12:24
No swaps are charged
2025.07.25 21:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.19 09:33
No swaps are charged
2025.06.19 09:33
No swaps are charged
2025.06.18 21:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.11 01:30
No swaps are charged
2025.06.11 01:30
No swaps are charged
2025.06.10 04:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.06 07:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

