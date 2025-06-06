- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
14 266
Bénéfice trades:
10 193 (71.44%)
Perte trades:
4 073 (28.55%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 091.10 AUD
Pire transaction:
-1 158.99 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
59 640.98 AUD (2 442 756 pips)
Perte brute:
-37 532.80 AUD (1 380 965 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
44 (48.71 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 523.74 AUD (18)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.75%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
68
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
10.82
Longs trades:
6 556 (45.96%)
Courts trades:
7 710 (54.04%)
Facteur de profit:
1.59
Rendement attendu:
1.55 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.85 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-9.22 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
21 (-1 882.09 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 882.09 AUD (21)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.89%
Prévision annuelle:
83.64%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
365.81 AUD
Maximal:
2 042.55 AUD (21.89%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
54.41% (1 903.37 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
32.06% (2 743.98 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|4896
|AUDUSD
|2779
|AUDCAD
|2163
|NZDCAD
|1839
|AUDNZD
|1595
|GBPUSD
|777
|EURNZD
|87
|EURGBP
|33
|EURAUD
|22
|USDCAD
|22
|USDJPY
|20
|EURJPY
|11
|GBPAUD
|6
|GBPJPY
|2
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|7.3K
|AUDUSD
|3.8K
|AUDCAD
|3.3K
|NZDCAD
|2K
|AUDNZD
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|-461
|EURNZD
|117
|EURGBP
|128
|EURAUD
|-18
|USDCAD
|-30
|USDJPY
|0
|EURJPY
|-23
|GBPAUD
|9
|GBPJPY
|0
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|76K
|AUDUSD
|52K
|AUDCAD
|99K
|NZDCAD
|62K
|AUDNZD
|19K
|GBPUSD
|-6.8K
|EURNZD
|7.1K
|EURGBP
|2.2K
|EURAUD
|406
|USDCAD
|-45
|USDJPY
|282
|EURJPY
|-214
|GBPAUD
|1.2K
|GBPJPY
|27
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 091.10 AUD
Pire transaction: -1 159 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 18
Pertes consécutives maximales: 21
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +48.71 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 882.09 AUD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsAU-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.36 × 2409
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.60 × 414
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.79 × 24
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.02 × 61
|
GMI3-Real
|1.25 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.37 × 216
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.20 × 459
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.31 × 431
|
OxSecurities-Live
|2.70 × 369
|
Exness-MT5Real36
|3.50 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|3.94 × 1318
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|4.00 × 5
|
VantageFX-Live
|4.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.80 × 5
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|5.40 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|5.60 × 5
|
DerivSVG-Server
|6.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|6.86 × 159
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|7.05 × 346
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|7.15 × 53
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|7.22 × 294
|
PUPrime-Live
|7.75 × 8
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|7.82 × 22
|
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
|8.90 × 20
5 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Hello, welcome to TTM signal
- 99% automated trading with manaul order management
- Carefully selected entry point, safe for the last 5 years
- Smart MARTINGALE recovery system
- Special Martingale with smart recovery system to minimise risk
- Target 5-8% per Month or 100-200% per Year
- Typical Max Drawdown within 3-50%
- Recommended leverage 1:500
- Min deposit USD$3500
- Suggestion to withdraw partial profit every month
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
5 654%
16
108K
USD
USD
8.6K
AUD
AUD
223
97%
14 266
71%
100%
1.58
1.55
AUD
AUD
54%
1:500