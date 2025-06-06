Hello, welcome to TTM signal

99% automated trading with manaul order management

Carefully selected entry point, safe for the last 5 years

Smart MARTINGALE recovery system

Special Martingale with smart recovery system to minimise risk

Target 5-8% per Month or 100-200% per Year

Typical Max Drawdown within 3-50%





Recommended leverage 1:500

Min deposit USD$3500

Suggestion to withdraw partial profit every month



