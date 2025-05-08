- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
4 105
Bénéfice trades:
1 755 (42.75%)
Perte trades:
2 350 (57.25%)
Meilleure transaction:
9 548.71 USD
Pire transaction:
-6 182.15 USD
Bénéfice brut:
781 422.20 USD (1 436 960 pips)
Perte brute:
-818 168.35 USD (1 363 393 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (13 174.45 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
15 306.55 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Activité de trading:
96.27%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
115.64%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
80
Temps de détention moyen:
17 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.31
Longs trades:
2 317 (56.44%)
Courts trades:
1 788 (43.56%)
Facteur de profit:
0.96
Rendement attendu:
-8.95 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
445.25 USD
Perte moyenne:
-348.16 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
27 (-4 531.85 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-10 706.13 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
-14.24%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
80%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
36 774.90 USD
Maximal:
120 169.66 USD (65.53%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
65.63% (120 526.86 USD)
Par fonds propres:
11.64% (9 941.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GDAXI
|1014
|XAUUSD
|764
|NDX
|369
|USDJPY
|213
|GBPUSD
|162
|NZDCAD
|139
|EURUSD
|112
|EURGBP
|87
|USDCAD
|81
|EURCAD
|80
|CADJPY
|73
|GBPJPY
|73
|USDCHF
|69
|GBPCHF
|68
|EURAUD
|64
|NZDCHF
|54
|CADCHF
|54
|CHFJPY
|50
|EURJPY
|50
|GBPAUD
|49
|GBPNZD
|47
|AUDJPY
|45
|NZDUSD
|45
|AUDUSD
|40
|EURCHF
|39
|AUDCAD
|35
|AUDCHF
|33
|EURNZD
|32
|GBPCAD
|32
|AUDNZD
|26
|NZDJPY
|22
|AAPL
|15
|MSFT
|13
|DIS
|11
|AMD
|10
|ETSY
|3
|PYPL
|3
|DDOG
|3
|TSLA
|3
|NDAQ
|2
|MCHP
|2
|COIN
|2
|XTIUSD
|2
|WDC
|2
|ORCL
|2
|CME
|1
|ROKU
|1
|MU
|1
|MSTR
|1
|WWD
|1
|FANG
|1
|GOOG
|1
|CIEN
|1
|GLW
|1
|MTZ
|1
|CAT
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GDAXI
|11K
|XAUUSD
|24K
|NDX
|-12K
|USDJPY
|-17K
|GBPUSD
|-4.2K
|NZDCAD
|-871
|EURUSD
|-11K
|EURGBP
|610
|USDCAD
|-7.6K
|EURCAD
|-2.6K
|CADJPY
|-555
|GBPJPY
|2K
|USDCHF
|-5.3K
|GBPCHF
|-2.4K
|EURAUD
|822
|NZDCHF
|-3.8K
|CADCHF
|-3.6K
|CHFJPY
|-1.5K
|EURJPY
|-1.1K
|GBPAUD
|-1.1K
|GBPNZD
|289
|AUDJPY
|788
|NZDUSD
|-463
|AUDUSD
|703
|EURCHF
|2.4K
|AUDCAD
|-36
|AUDCHF
|-661
|EURNZD
|-3K
|GBPCAD
|-231
|AUDNZD
|-919
|NZDJPY
|-865
|AAPL
|228
|MSFT
|-707
|DIS
|-69
|AMD
|-752
|ETSY
|2.5K
|PYPL
|4.6K
|DDOG
|1.7K
|TSLA
|-36
|NDAQ
|-785
|MCHP
|-1.6K
|COIN
|1.5K
|XTIUSD
|-497
|WDC
|-32
|ORCL
|-321
|CME
|-1K
|ROKU
|-2.5K
|MU
|266
|MSTR
|-100
|WWD
|-566
|FANG
|-757
|GOOG
|98
|CIEN
|-136
|GLW
|-69
|MTZ
|-189
|CAT
|-172
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GDAXI
|22K
|XAUUSD
|108K
|NDX
|1.6K
|USDJPY
|-30K
|GBPUSD
|-74
|NZDCAD
|1.6K
|EURUSD
|-6.3K
|EURGBP
|407
|USDCAD
|-5.4K
|EURCAD
|-1.6K
|CADJPY
|-831
|GBPJPY
|3.3K
|USDCHF
|-6.4K
|GBPCHF
|-1.7K
|EURAUD
|493
|NZDCHF
|-2.1K
|CADCHF
|-3.3K
|CHFJPY
|-1.5K
|EURJPY
|-1K
|GBPAUD
|403
|GBPNZD
|-1.1K
|AUDJPY
|910
|NZDUSD
|2.5K
|AUDUSD
|3.2K
|EURCHF
|1K
|AUDCAD
|2.7K
|AUDCHF
|-277
|EURNZD
|-3.5K
|GBPCAD
|748
|AUDNZD
|-3.5K
|NZDJPY
|-1K
|AAPL
|655
|MSFT
|-3K
|DIS
|-588
|AMD
|-2.7K
|ETSY
|531
|PYPL
|574
|DDOG
|484
|TSLA
|-132
|NDAQ
|-135
|MCHP
|-510
|COIN
|4.2K
|XTIUSD
|-60
|WDC
|699
|ORCL
|-2K
|CME
|-865
|ROKU
|-807
|MU
|187
|MSTR
|-122
|WWD
|-245
|FANG
|-309
|GOOG
|1.5K
|CIEN
|-447
|GLW
|-217
|MTZ
|-891
|CAT
|-1.3K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +9 548.71 USD
Pire transaction: -6 182 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +13 174.45 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4 531.85 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 33
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.22 × 55
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.80 × 6162
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.07 × 462
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.26 × 156
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|2.48 × 46
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.50 × 8
|
TickmillUK-Live
|2.67 × 9
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|3.22 × 9
|
Swissquote-Server
|3.31 × 59
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|3.32 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.50 × 6
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|3.61 × 49
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|3.89 × 38
16 plus...
Hello.
I am a trader who trades in darwinex zero my darwin is ZTDQ you can see it at this link https://www.darwinexzero.com/darwin/ZTDQ/performance
I am a trader with 12 years of experience currently as of 08.05.2025. I have been trading with robots for two years. Every morning or evening I monitor my robots and if necessary I make changes not so much to the robot settings as to which robot should operate on which market when. I try to keep my account with the smallest possible drawdown and stable profit every month. I trade with expert advisor robots that I either downloaded from the internet for free or created myself with claude.ai. These are not robots that have any grid martingale or hedge systems. If you have any questions, write, I hope I will receive an email or some notification and satisfy your curiosity. May the pips be with you. Thank you for choosing my account to copy.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
-37%
0
0
USD
USD
63K
USD
USD
44
80%
4 105
42%
96%
0.95
-8.95
USD
USD
66%
1:200