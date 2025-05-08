SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Trader Larcz darwinex zero
Lukasz Mikolajewski

Trader Larcz darwinex zero

Lukasz Mikolajewski
0 avis
44 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 -37%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
4 105
Bénéfice trades:
1 755 (42.75%)
Perte trades:
2 350 (57.25%)
Meilleure transaction:
9 548.71 USD
Pire transaction:
-6 182.15 USD
Bénéfice brut:
781 422.20 USD (1 436 960 pips)
Perte brute:
-818 168.35 USD (1 363 393 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (13 174.45 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
15 306.55 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Activité de trading:
96.27%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
115.64%
Dernier trade:
11 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
80
Temps de détention moyen:
17 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.31
Longs trades:
2 317 (56.44%)
Courts trades:
1 788 (43.56%)
Facteur de profit:
0.96
Rendement attendu:
-8.95 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
445.25 USD
Perte moyenne:
-348.16 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
27 (-4 531.85 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-10 706.13 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
-14.24%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
80%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
36 774.90 USD
Maximal:
120 169.66 USD (65.53%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
65.63% (120 526.86 USD)
Par fonds propres:
11.64% (9 941.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GDAXI 1014
XAUUSD 764
NDX 369
USDJPY 213
GBPUSD 162
NZDCAD 139
EURUSD 112
EURGBP 87
USDCAD 81
EURCAD 80
CADJPY 73
GBPJPY 73
USDCHF 69
GBPCHF 68
EURAUD 64
NZDCHF 54
CADCHF 54
CHFJPY 50
EURJPY 50
GBPAUD 49
GBPNZD 47
AUDJPY 45
NZDUSD 45
AUDUSD 40
EURCHF 39
AUDCAD 35
AUDCHF 33
EURNZD 32
GBPCAD 32
AUDNZD 26
NZDJPY 22
AAPL 15
MSFT 13
DIS 11
AMD 10
ETSY 3
PYPL 3
DDOG 3
TSLA 3
NDAQ 2
MCHP 2
COIN 2
XTIUSD 2
WDC 2
ORCL 2
CME 1
ROKU 1
MU 1
MSTR 1
WWD 1
FANG 1
GOOG 1
CIEN 1
GLW 1
MTZ 1
CAT 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GDAXI 11K
XAUUSD 24K
NDX -12K
USDJPY -17K
GBPUSD -4.2K
NZDCAD -871
EURUSD -11K
EURGBP 610
USDCAD -7.6K
EURCAD -2.6K
CADJPY -555
GBPJPY 2K
USDCHF -5.3K
GBPCHF -2.4K
EURAUD 822
NZDCHF -3.8K
CADCHF -3.6K
CHFJPY -1.5K
EURJPY -1.1K
GBPAUD -1.1K
GBPNZD 289
AUDJPY 788
NZDUSD -463
AUDUSD 703
EURCHF 2.4K
AUDCAD -36
AUDCHF -661
EURNZD -3K
GBPCAD -231
AUDNZD -919
NZDJPY -865
AAPL 228
MSFT -707
DIS -69
AMD -752
ETSY 2.5K
PYPL 4.6K
DDOG 1.7K
TSLA -36
NDAQ -785
MCHP -1.6K
COIN 1.5K
XTIUSD -497
WDC -32
ORCL -321
CME -1K
ROKU -2.5K
MU 266
MSTR -100
WWD -566
FANG -757
GOOG 98
CIEN -136
GLW -69
MTZ -189
CAT -172
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GDAXI 22K
XAUUSD 108K
NDX 1.6K
USDJPY -30K
GBPUSD -74
NZDCAD 1.6K
EURUSD -6.3K
EURGBP 407
USDCAD -5.4K
EURCAD -1.6K
CADJPY -831
GBPJPY 3.3K
USDCHF -6.4K
GBPCHF -1.7K
EURAUD 493
NZDCHF -2.1K
CADCHF -3.3K
CHFJPY -1.5K
EURJPY -1K
GBPAUD 403
GBPNZD -1.1K
AUDJPY 910
NZDUSD 2.5K
AUDUSD 3.2K
EURCHF 1K
AUDCAD 2.7K
AUDCHF -277
EURNZD -3.5K
GBPCAD 748
AUDNZD -3.5K
NZDJPY -1K
AAPL 655
MSFT -3K
DIS -588
AMD -2.7K
ETSY 531
PYPL 574
DDOG 484
TSLA -132
NDAQ -135
MCHP -510
COIN 4.2K
XTIUSD -60
WDC 699
ORCL -2K
CME -865
ROKU -807
MU 187
MSTR -122
WWD -245
FANG -309
GOOG 1.5K
CIEN -447
GLW -217
MTZ -891
CAT -1.3K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +9 548.71 USD
Pire transaction: -6 182 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +13 174.45 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4 531.85 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 33
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.22 × 55
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Darwinex-Live
0.80 × 6162
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.07 × 462
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.26 × 156
VantageFXInternational-Live
2.48 × 46
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.50 × 8
TickmillUK-Live
2.67 × 9
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
3.22 × 9
Swissquote-Server
3.31 × 59
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
3.32 × 19
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.50 × 6
XMGlobal-MT5 2
3.61 × 49
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
3.89 × 38
16 plus...
Hello.

I am a trader who trades in darwinex zero my darwin is ZTDQ you can see it at this link https://www.darwinexzero.com/darwin/ZTDQ/performance

I am a trader with 12 years of experience currently as of 08.05.2025. I have been trading with robots for two years. Every morning or evening I monitor my robots and if necessary I make changes not so much to the robot settings as to which robot should operate on which market when. I try to keep my account with the smallest possible drawdown and stable profit every month. I trade with expert advisor robots that I either downloaded from the internet for free or created myself with claude.ai. These are not robots that have any grid martingale or hedge systems. If you have any questions, write, I hope I will receive an email or some notification and satisfy your curiosity. May the pips be with you. Thank you for choosing my account to copy.
Aucun avis
2025.06.20 08:15
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.06.16 17:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.16 14:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.49% of days out of 203 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.13 15:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.13 07:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.5% of days out of 200 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.13 03:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.12 07:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.5% of days out of 199 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.12 03:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.11 07:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.51% of days out of 198 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.10 19:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.05 08:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.04 05:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.08 08:57
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 3.05% of days out of 164 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
