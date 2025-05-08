Hello. I am a trader who trades in darwinex zero my darwin is ZTDQ you can see it at this link https://www.darwinexzero.com/darwin/ZTDQ/performance

I am a trader with 12 years of experience currently as of 08.05.2025. I have been trading with robots for two years. Every morning or evening I monitor my robots and if necessary I make changes not so much to the robot settings as to which robot should operate on which market when. I try to keep my account with the smallest possible drawdown and stable profit every month. I trade with expert advisor robots that I either downloaded from the internet for free or created myself with claude.ai. These are not robots that have any grid martingale or hedge systems. If you have any questions, write, I hope I will receive an email or some notification and satisfy your curiosity. May the pips be with you. Thank you for choosing my account to copy.