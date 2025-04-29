SignauxSections
Bo Schjoenning Larsen

LiveLuckyTrader02

Bo Schjoenning Larsen
0 avis
Fiabilité
22 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 62%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
549
Bénéfice trades:
383 (69.76%)
Perte trades:
166 (30.24%)
Meilleure transaction:
150.99 EUR
Pire transaction:
-96.35 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
4 974.52 EUR (150 661 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 147.94 EUR (62 945 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (83.80 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
266.52 EUR (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.30
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.79%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
27
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
11.65
Longs trades:
311 (56.65%)
Courts trades:
238 (43.35%)
Facteur de profit:
2.32
Rendement attendu:
5.15 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
12.99 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-12.94 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-242.71 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-242.71 EUR (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
10.13%
Prévision annuelle:
122.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
242.71 EUR (3.44%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
4.01% (242.71 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
30.93% (1 800.90 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURCHF 168
EURCAD 147
GBPUSD 136
AUDCAD 64
NZDCHF 34
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURCHF 764
EURCAD 792
GBPUSD 1.1K
AUDCAD 322
NZDCHF 260
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURCHF 18K
EURCAD 28K
GBPUSD 24K
AUDCAD 11K
NZDCHF 6.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +150.99 EUR
Pire transaction: -96 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +83.80 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -242.71 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

XMGlobal-Real 30
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.14 × 7
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.33 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.54 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.56 × 264
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.69 × 13
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 225
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.78 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.85 × 409
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.93 × 85
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.94 × 135
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.98 × 800
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.03 × 397
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.14 × 436
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.62 × 1832
52 plus...
Lucky Trader Account Strategy

The Lucky Trader account utilizes a unique and innovative Forex Trading Robot designed to introduce an element of randomness into trading decisions. The core logic of this Expert Advisor (EA) employs a coin-tossing method for determining trade direction, making each trading decision unpredictable. While this randomness prevents the creation of fixed set files, our analysis of heatmaps allows us to identify settings likely to yield above-average results, enabling us to isolate optimal configurations.

Key features of the Lucky Trader strategy include:

  • Grid Trading System: The EA employs a grid system that establishes a structured approach to trade management.
  • Advanced Trade Management Techniques: Once a trade is initiated, the Robot employs various methods, including specific initial targets, basket closure targets, and dynamic settings such as lot size multipliers and gap size multipliers to optimize performance.
  • Hedging Principles: The strategy is built on hedging principles, trading two distinct groups based on initial buy and sell signals, while managing risk by trading one currency pair at a time.
  • Performance Metrics: Back-testing results have demonstrated impressive gain-to-drawdown ratios, indicating a robust performance under diverse market conditions.
  • Compliance Features: While some strategies may not align with US Broker requirements, compliance can be achieved by setting up separate accounts for buy and sell transactions and configuring the EA correctly. The pruning function utilized adheres to FIFO compliance, making it suitable for experienced EA traders seeking to operate on US Forex accounts.

More information can be found on our website here: https://www.hi-tech-investments.com/lucky-trader


Aucun avis
2025.09.25 22:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 21:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 21:03
No swaps are charged
2025.09.24 21:03
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 21:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.08 21:16
No swaps are charged
2025.08.08 21:16
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 16:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.29 06:59
No swaps are charged
2025.07.29 06:59
No swaps are charged
2025.07.28 21:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.24 08:00
No swaps are charged
2025.07.24 08:00
No swaps are charged
2025.07.17 21:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.07 00:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.26 21:31
No swaps are charged
2025.06.26 21:31
No swaps are charged
2025.06.25 17:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.02 14:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.29 13:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
