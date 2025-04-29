SegnaliSezioni
Bo Schjoenning Larsen

LiveLuckyTrader02

Bo Schjoenning Larsen
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
22 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 62%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
549
Profit Trade:
383 (69.76%)
Loss Trade:
166 (30.24%)
Best Trade:
150.99 EUR
Worst Trade:
-96.35 EUR
Profitto lordo:
4 974.52 EUR (150 661 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 147.94 EUR (62 945 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (83.80 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
266.52 EUR (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.30
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.79%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
27
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
11.65
Long Trade:
311 (56.65%)
Short Trade:
238 (43.35%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.32
Profitto previsto:
5.15 EUR
Profitto medio:
12.99 EUR
Perdita media:
-12.94 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-242.71 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-242.71 EUR (4)
Crescita mensile:
10.13%
Previsione annuale:
122.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
242.71 EUR (3.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.01% (242.71 EUR)
Per equità:
30.93% (1 800.90 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURCHF 168
EURCAD 147
GBPUSD 136
AUDCAD 64
NZDCHF 34
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURCHF 764
EURCAD 792
GBPUSD 1.1K
AUDCAD 322
NZDCHF 260
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURCHF 18K
EURCAD 28K
GBPUSD 24K
AUDCAD 11K
NZDCHF 6.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +150.99 EUR
Worst Trade: -96 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +83.80 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -242.71 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live25" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

XMGlobal-Real 30
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.14 × 7
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.33 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.50 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.54 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.56 × 264
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.67 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.69 × 13
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 225
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.78 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.85 × 409
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.93 × 85
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.94 × 135
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.98 × 800
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.03 × 397
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.14 × 436
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.62 × 1832
52 più
Lucky Trader Account Strategy

The Lucky Trader account utilizes a unique and innovative Forex Trading Robot designed to introduce an element of randomness into trading decisions. The core logic of this Expert Advisor (EA) employs a coin-tossing method for determining trade direction, making each trading decision unpredictable. While this randomness prevents the creation of fixed set files, our analysis of heatmaps allows us to identify settings likely to yield above-average results, enabling us to isolate optimal configurations.

Key features of the Lucky Trader strategy include:

  • Grid Trading System: The EA employs a grid system that establishes a structured approach to trade management.
  • Advanced Trade Management Techniques: Once a trade is initiated, the Robot employs various methods, including specific initial targets, basket closure targets, and dynamic settings such as lot size multipliers and gap size multipliers to optimize performance.
  • Hedging Principles: The strategy is built on hedging principles, trading two distinct groups based on initial buy and sell signals, while managing risk by trading one currency pair at a time.
  • Performance Metrics: Back-testing results have demonstrated impressive gain-to-drawdown ratios, indicating a robust performance under diverse market conditions.
  • Compliance Features: While some strategies may not align with US Broker requirements, compliance can be achieved by setting up separate accounts for buy and sell transactions and configuring the EA correctly. The pruning function utilized adheres to FIFO compliance, making it suitable for experienced EA traders seeking to operate on US Forex accounts.

More information can be found on our website here: https://www.hi-tech-investments.com/lucky-trader


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 22:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 21:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 21:03
2025.09.24 21:03
2025.09.23 21:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.08 21:16
2025.08.08 21:16
2025.08.07 16:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.29 06:59
2025.07.29 06:59
2025.07.28 21:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.24 08:00
2025.07.24 08:00
2025.07.17 21:59
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.07 00:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.26 21:31
2025.06.26 21:31
2025.06.25 17:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.02 14:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.04.29 13:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
LiveLuckyTrader02
30USD al mese
62%
0
0
USD
5.8K
EUR
22
100%
549
69%
100%
2.31
5.15
EUR
31%
1:500
Copia

