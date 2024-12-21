- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|83
|XAUUSD
|16
|GBPUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|11
|.DE40Cash
|5
|AUDNZD
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|165
|XAUUSD
|-33
|GBPUSD
|3
|USDJPY
|130
|.DE40Cash
|-32
|AUDNZD
|-4
|XAGUSD
|57
|USDCHF
|5
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.8K
|XAUUSD
|-44K
|GBPUSD
|150
|USDJPY
|15K
|.DE40Cash
|-6K
|AUDNZD
|-118
|XAGUSD
|116K
|USDCHF
|319
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.24 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 14
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
Alpari-MT5
|0.41 × 17
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.41 × 17
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.92 × 106
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.97 × 136
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.00 × 9
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
|1.08 × 38
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.25 × 310
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.38 × 381
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.47 × 133
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|2.00 × 1
This signal with a well-thought-out approach to capital management.
My trading is based on strict risk management:
- 1% risk per trade to maintain stability.
- Up to 3% risk per zone to adapt flexibly to market conditions.
I trade exclusively manually, focusing on a single pair — EUR/USD, allowing for a detailed analysis of its behavior.
All entries and exits are made using a Price Action strategy and liquidity zones, ensuring a well-grounded approach to every position.
My trading channel: https://t.me/crystpips
