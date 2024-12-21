SignauxSections
Gleb Zabrodin

Manual Fix Risk Trades

Gleb Zabrodin
0 avis
Fiabilité
40 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 35%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
131
Bénéfice trades:
61 (46.56%)
Perte trades:
70 (53.44%)
Meilleure transaction:
93.22 USD
Pire transaction:
-33.59 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 019.69 USD (178 607 pips)
Perte brute:
-728.79 USD (95 916 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (89.38 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
98.25 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Activité de trading:
28.59%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
30.28%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
18 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.57
Longs trades:
56 (42.75%)
Courts trades:
75 (57.25%)
Facteur de profit:
1.40
Rendement attendu:
2.22 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
16.72 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.41 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-60.83 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-112.53 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
-1.74%
Prévision annuelle:
-21.05%
Algo trading:
59%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
26.72 USD
Maximal:
113.00 USD (8.05%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
10.58% (110.36 USD)
Par fonds propres:
3.24% (31.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 83
XAUUSD 16
GBPUSD 13
USDJPY 11
.DE40Cash 5
AUDNZD 1
XAGUSD 1
USDCHF 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 165
XAUUSD -33
GBPUSD 3
USDJPY 130
.DE40Cash -32
AUDNZD -4
XAGUSD 57
USDCHF 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.8K
XAUUSD -44K
GBPUSD 150
USDJPY 15K
.DE40Cash -6K
AUDNZD -118
XAGUSD 116K
USDCHF 319
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +93.22 USD
Pire transaction: -34 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +89.38 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -60.83 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.24 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
Alpari-MT5
0.41 × 17
Exness-MT5Real7
0.41 × 17
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
Exness-MT5Real8
0.92 × 106
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.97 × 136
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
ICMarkets-MT5
1.00 × 9
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
1.08 × 38
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.25 × 310
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.38 × 381
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.47 × 133
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
49 plus...
This signal with a well-thought-out approach to capital management.
My trading is based on strict risk management:

  • 1% risk per trade to maintain stability.
  • Up to 3% risk per zone to adapt flexibly to market conditions.

I trade exclusively manually, focusing on a single pair — EUR/USD, allowing for a detailed analysis of its behavior.

All entries and exits are made using a Price Action strategy and liquidity zones, ensuring a well-grounded approach to every position.

My trading channel: https://t.me/crystpips


Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Manual Fix Risk Trades
30 USD par mois
35%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
40
59%
131
46%
29%
1.39
2.22
USD
11%
1:300
Copier

