This is a relatively high-risk signal, please consider carefully before following it.

So:

- I can't control your transmission, MQL5 signals, I'm just a user on this website

- I don't trade heavily, don't follow for a few days without trading and then comment: "waste of time"

- I don't have the holy grail, 100% win? haha

Recommendation:

- Capital from 2k

- Copy rate <1

Pls have fun and happy trading!



