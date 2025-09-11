- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|493
|EURUSD
|8
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|4.7K
|EURUSD
|14
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|60K
|EURUSD
|-262
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.09 × 280
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.11 × 322
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.27 × 162
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.07 × 29
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.13 × 71
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
Earnex-Trade
|6.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|6.88 × 181
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.00 × 113
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|9.00 × 7
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|9.29 × 45
This is a relatively high-risk signal, please consider carefully before following it.
So:
- I can't control your transmission, MQL5 signals, I'm just a user on this website
- I don't trade heavily, don't follow for a few days without trading and then comment: "waste of time"
- I don't have the holy grail, 100% win? haha
Recommendation:
- Capital from 2k
- Copy rate <1
Pls have fun and happy trading!
THIS IS VERY SHAMEFULL BEHAVIOUR FROM THE AUTHOR, FIRST OF ALL HE IS HOLDING THE POSITION IN SO MUCCH DD.... THATS EVEN FINE BUT WHEN HIS DRAWDOWN REACHED 80% HE ADDED MORE FUNDS TO AVOID THE BLOWING OF HIS OWN ACCOUNT, NOT EVERYONE CAN ADD FUNDS LIKE U WHEN AT HUGE DD ALSO NO REPLY FROM THE AUTHOR TILL THE TIME.... WE R PAYING U MONEY ATLEAST PROVIDE SUPPORT..... EVER SINCE HIS HUGE DD STARTED HE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR A SMALL CHAT..... VERY BAD.... CANT EVEN GET REFUND AT THIS MOMENT .....
Not sure how the Signal provider has got this far without blowing this up. been in this for 1.5 weeks and already 60% in DD. It looks like it might Blow up.
Just joined and already 50% DD, no stop lost at all. Don’t know if the account gonna blow up or not.
I subscribed to your signal, and my AUDCAD is displayed as "AUDCAD.c". I can't keep up with the orders under your account. What should I do?
マーチンゲームを利用する為、リスクが高めの方法ですが、利益も出ます。ドローダウンが
大きすぎます。長い目でみればプラスになると思うので無くなってもいい額を長期保有か自分で早めの損切が大切です。
The signal was working well at the beginning, copying all trades as expected. However, recently it has been only partially active, opening fewer trades than usual, which has affected overall performance.
The signal provider communicated with me and refunded the cost of two subscriptions, which is a respectable action. I hope the technical issue can be resolved so the system can return to its full performance.”
Waste of time
Hi,
I subscribed you but i missed today trade and i dont know why?
Note: yesterday trades was good and already automaticlly copied
Please advise
I appreciate your effort and reliability