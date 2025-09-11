SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / FXCE 508
Do Tat Thanh

FXCE 508

Do Tat Thanh
9 avis
Fiabilité
84 semaines
13 / 13K USD
Copie pour 33 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 2 957%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
501
Bénéfice trades:
372 (74.25%)
Perte trades:
129 (25.75%)
Meilleure transaction:
184.02 USD
Pire transaction:
-87.74 USD
Bénéfice brut:
6 794.17 USD (109 143 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 123.28 USD (49 643 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
22 (416.76 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
416.76 USD (22)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.31
Activité de trading:
90.58%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
60.00%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
26.59
Longs trades:
260 (51.90%)
Courts trades:
241 (48.10%)
Facteur de profit:
3.20
Rendement attendu:
9.32 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
18.26 USD
Perte moyenne:
-16.46 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-66.19 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-151.78 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
14.97%
Prévision annuelle:
181.63%
Algo trading:
6%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.42 USD
Maximal:
175.64 USD (11.30%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.43% (173.47 USD)
Par fonds propres:
85.36% (1 347.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 493
EURUSD 8
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 4.7K
EURUSD 14
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 60K
EURUSD -262
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +184.02 USD
Pire transaction: -88 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 22
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +416.76 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -66.19 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.09 × 280
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.11 × 322
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
RoboForex-ECN
2.27 × 162
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.07 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
5.13 × 71
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
Earnex-Trade
6.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
6.88 × 181
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real11
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
8.00 × 113
XMGlobal-MT5 12
9.00 × 7
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
9.29 × 45
12 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

This is a relatively high-risk signal, please consider carefully before following it.

So:

- I can't control your transmission, MQL5 signals, I'm just a user on this website

- I don't trade heavily, don't follow for a few days without trading and then comment: "waste of time"

- I don't have the holy grail, 100% win? haha

Recommendation:

- Capital from 2k

- Copy rate <1

Pls have fun and happy trading!


Note moyenne:
Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar
171
Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar 2025.09.11 17:05  (modifié 2025.09.11 17:05) 
 

THIS IS VERY SHAMEFULL BEHAVIOUR FROM THE AUTHOR, FIRST OF ALL HE IS HOLDING THE POSITION IN SO MUCCH DD.... THATS EVEN FINE BUT WHEN HIS DRAWDOWN REACHED 80% HE ADDED MORE FUNDS TO AVOID THE BLOWING OF HIS OWN ACCOUNT, NOT EVERYONE CAN ADD FUNDS LIKE U WHEN AT HUGE DD ALSO NO REPLY FROM THE AUTHOR TILL THE TIME.... WE R PAYING U MONEY ATLEAST PROVIDE SUPPORT..... EVER SINCE HIS HUGE DD STARTED HE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR A SMALL CHAT..... VERY BAD.... CANT EVEN GET REFUND AT THIS MOMENT .....

jmeldrum
462
jmeldrum 2025.09.11 05:18 
 

Not sure how the Signal provider has got this far without blowing this up. been in this for 1.5 weeks and already 60% in DD. It looks like it might Blow up.

Hui Ying Li
379
Hui Ying Li 2025.09.09 12:41 
 

Just joined and already 50% DD, no stop lost at all. Don’t know if the account gonna blow up or not.

Zhifeng Lin
391
Zhifeng Lin 2025.09.03 02:12 
 

I subscribed to your signal, and my AUDCAD is displayed as "AUDCAD.c". I can't keep up with the orders under your account. What should I do?

やんやん
46
やんやん 2025.08.30 06:52  (modifié 2025.09.08 09:28) 
 

マーチンゲームを利用する為、リスクが高めの方法ですが、利益も出ます。ドローダウンが

大きすぎます。長い目でみればプラスになると思うので無くなってもいい額を長期保有か自分で早めの損切が大切です。

saher_trader
39
saher_trader 2025.08.15 13:03 
 

The signal was working well at the beginning, copying all trades as expected. However, recently it has been only partially active, opening fewer trades than usual, which has affected overall performance.

The signal provider communicated with me and refunded the cost of two subscriptions, which is a respectable action. I hope the technical issue can be resolved so the system can return to its full performance.”

wes270677
2286
wes270677 2025.06.05 23:45 
 

Waste of time

saad shalabi
111
saad shalabi 2025.05.21 19:04  (modifié 2025.05.21 19:13) 
 

Hi,

I subscribed you but i missed today trade and i dont know why?

Note: yesterday trades was good and already automaticlly copied

Please advise

Ibrahim Saleh
1185
Ibrahim Saleh 2025.05.09 17:24 
 

I appreciate your effort and reliability

2025.09.25 11:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 01:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 13:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 01:45
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 11:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 09:48
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 08:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 07:48
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 01:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 21:44
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 19:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 16:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 10:55
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.08 07:55
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 19:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 03:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 16:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.06 15:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.07 15:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
FXCE 508
33 USD par mois
2 957%
13
13K
USD
2.8K
USD
84
6%
501
74%
91%
3.19
9.32
USD
85%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.