- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
501
Profit Trade:
372 (74.25%)
Loss Trade:
129 (25.75%)
Best Trade:
184.02 USD
Worst Trade:
-87.74 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 794.17 USD (109 143 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 123.28 USD (49 643 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
22 (416.76 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
416.76 USD (22)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.31
Attività di trading:
90.58%
Massimo carico di deposito:
60.00%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
26.59
Long Trade:
260 (51.90%)
Short Trade:
241 (48.10%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.20
Profitto previsto:
9.32 USD
Profitto medio:
18.26 USD
Perdita media:
-16.46 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-66.19 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-151.78 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
14.97%
Previsione annuale:
181.63%
Algo trading:
6%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.42 USD
Massimale:
175.64 USD (11.30%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.43% (173.47 USD)
Per equità:
85.36% (1 347.72 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|493
|EURUSD
|8
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|4.7K
|EURUSD
|14
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|60K
|EURUSD
|-262
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +184.02 USD
Worst Trade: -88 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 22
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +416.76 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -66.19 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.09 × 280
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.11 × 322
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.23 × 165
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.07 × 29
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.13 × 71
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
Earnex-Trade
|6.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|6.85 × 184
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.00 × 113
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|9.00 × 7
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|9.29 × 45
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|9.49 × 162
12 più
This is a relatively high-risk signal, please consider carefully before following it.
So:
- I can't control your transmission, MQL5 signals, I'm just a user on this website
- I don't trade heavily, don't follow for a few days without trading and then comment: "waste of time"
- I don't have the holy grail, 100% win? haha
Recommendation:
- Capital from 2k
- Copy rate <1
Pls have fun and happy trading!
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
33USD al mese
2 957%
12
12K
USD
USD
2.8K
USD
USD
84
6%
501
74%
91%
3.19
9.32
USD
USD
85%
1:500
THIS IS VERY SHAMEFULL BEHAVIOUR FROM THE AUTHOR, FIRST OF ALL HE IS HOLDING THE POSITION IN SO MUCCH DD.... THATS EVEN FINE BUT WHEN HIS DRAWDOWN REACHED 80% HE ADDED MORE FUNDS TO AVOID THE BLOWING OF HIS OWN ACCOUNT, NOT EVERYONE CAN ADD FUNDS LIKE U WHEN AT HUGE DD ALSO NO REPLY FROM THE AUTHOR TILL THE TIME.... WE R PAYING U MONEY ATLEAST PROVIDE SUPPORT..... EVER SINCE HIS HUGE DD STARTED HE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR A SMALL CHAT..... VERY BAD.... CANT EVEN GET REFUND AT THIS MOMENT .....
Not sure how the Signal provider has got this far without blowing this up. been in this for 1.5 weeks and already 60% in DD. It looks like it might Blow up.
Just joined and already 50% DD, no stop lost at all. Don’t know if the account gonna blow up or not.
I subscribed to your signal, and my AUDCAD is displayed as "AUDCAD.c". I can't keep up with the orders under your account. What should I do?
マーチンゲームを利用する為、リスクが高めの方法ですが、利益も出ます。ドローダウンが
大きすぎます。長い目でみればプラスになると思うので無くなってもいい額を長期保有か自分で早めの損切が大切です。
The signal was working well at the beginning, copying all trades as expected. However, recently it has been only partially active, opening fewer trades than usual, which has affected overall performance.
The signal provider communicated with me and refunded the cost of two subscriptions, which is a respectable action. I hope the technical issue can be resolved so the system can return to its full performance.”
Waste of time
Hi,
I subscribed you but i missed today trade and i dont know why?
Note: yesterday trades was good and already automaticlly copied
Please advise
I appreciate your effort and reliability