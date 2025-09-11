SegnaliSezioni
Do Tat Thanh

FXCE 508

Do Tat Thanh
9 recensioni
Affidabilità
84 settimane
12 / 12K USD
Copia per 33 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 2 957%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
501
Profit Trade:
372 (74.25%)
Loss Trade:
129 (25.75%)
Best Trade:
184.02 USD
Worst Trade:
-87.74 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 794.17 USD (109 143 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 123.28 USD (49 643 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
22 (416.76 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
416.76 USD (22)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.31
Attività di trading:
90.58%
Massimo carico di deposito:
60.00%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
26.59
Long Trade:
260 (51.90%)
Short Trade:
241 (48.10%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.20
Profitto previsto:
9.32 USD
Profitto medio:
18.26 USD
Perdita media:
-16.46 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-66.19 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-151.78 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
14.97%
Previsione annuale:
181.63%
Algo trading:
6%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.42 USD
Massimale:
175.64 USD (11.30%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.43% (173.47 USD)
Per equità:
85.36% (1 347.72 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 493
EURUSD 8
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 4.7K
EURUSD 14
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 60K
EURUSD -262
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +184.02 USD
Worst Trade: -88 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 22
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +416.76 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -66.19 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.09 × 280
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.11 × 322
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
RoboForex-ECN
2.23 × 165
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.07 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
5.13 × 71
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
Earnex-Trade
6.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
6.85 × 184
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real11
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
8.00 × 113
XMGlobal-MT5 12
9.00 × 7
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
9.29 × 45
Ava-Real 1-MT5
9.49 × 162
12 più
This is a relatively high-risk signal, please consider carefully before following it.

So:

- I can't control your transmission, MQL5 signals, I'm just a user on this website

- I don't trade heavily, don't follow for a few days without trading and then comment: "waste of time"

- I don't have the holy grail, 100% win? haha

Recommendation:

- Capital from 2k

- Copy rate <1

Pls have fun and happy trading!


Valutazione media:
Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar
171
Vedant Yogesh Karawadikar 2025.09.11 17:05  (modificato 2025.09.11 17:05) 
 

THIS IS VERY SHAMEFULL BEHAVIOUR FROM THE AUTHOR, FIRST OF ALL HE IS HOLDING THE POSITION IN SO MUCCH DD.... THATS EVEN FINE BUT WHEN HIS DRAWDOWN REACHED 80% HE ADDED MORE FUNDS TO AVOID THE BLOWING OF HIS OWN ACCOUNT, NOT EVERYONE CAN ADD FUNDS LIKE U WHEN AT HUGE DD ALSO NO REPLY FROM THE AUTHOR TILL THE TIME.... WE R PAYING U MONEY ATLEAST PROVIDE SUPPORT..... EVER SINCE HIS HUGE DD STARTED HE IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR A SMALL CHAT..... VERY BAD.... CANT EVEN GET REFUND AT THIS MOMENT .....

jmeldrum
462
jmeldrum 2025.09.11 05:18 
 

Not sure how the Signal provider has got this far without blowing this up. been in this for 1.5 weeks and already 60% in DD. It looks like it might Blow up.

Hui Ying Li
379
Hui Ying Li 2025.09.09 12:41 
 

Just joined and already 50% DD, no stop lost at all. Don’t know if the account gonna blow up or not.

Zhifeng Lin
391
Zhifeng Lin 2025.09.03 02:12 
 

I subscribed to your signal, and my AUDCAD is displayed as "AUDCAD.c". I can't keep up with the orders under your account. What should I do?

やんやん
46
やんやん 2025.08.30 06:52  (modificato 2025.09.08 09:28) 
 

マーチンゲームを利用する為、リスクが高めの方法ですが、利益も出ます。ドローダウンが

大きすぎます。長い目でみればプラスになると思うので無くなってもいい額を長期保有か自分で早めの損切が大切です。

saher_trader
39
saher_trader 2025.08.15 13:03 
 

The signal was working well at the beginning, copying all trades as expected. However, recently it has been only partially active, opening fewer trades than usual, which has affected overall performance.

The signal provider communicated with me and refunded the cost of two subscriptions, which is a respectable action. I hope the technical issue can be resolved so the system can return to its full performance.”

wes270677
2286
wes270677 2025.06.05 23:45 
 

Waste of time

saad shalabi
111
saad shalabi 2025.05.21 19:04  (modificato 2025.05.21 19:13) 
 

Hi,

I subscribed you but i missed today trade and i dont know why?

Note: yesterday trades was good and already automaticlly copied

Please advise

Ibrahim Saleh
1185
Ibrahim Saleh 2025.05.09 17:24 
 

I appreciate your effort and reliability

2025.09.25 11:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 01:31
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 13:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 01:45
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 11:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 09:48
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 08:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 07:48
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 01:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 21:44
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 19:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 16:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 10:55
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.08 07:55
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 19:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 03:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 16:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.06 15:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.07 15:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
