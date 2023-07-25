- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
2 104
Bénéfice trades:
1 872 (88.97%)
Perte trades:
232 (11.03%)
Meilleure transaction:
716.19 AUD
Pire transaction:
-3 055.59 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
73 746.03 AUD (5 754 594 pips)
Perte brute:
-64 884.86 AUD (3 131 336 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
95 (5 757.61 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
6 091.13 AUD (73)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
96.83%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
125.36%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
15
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.58
Longs trades:
1 908 (90.68%)
Courts trades:
196 (9.32%)
Facteur de profit:
1.14
Rendement attendu:
4.21 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
39.39 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-279.68 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-3 439.74 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3 903.27 AUD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.83%
Prévision annuelle:
-10.05%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2 847.11 AUD
Maximal:
15 347.20 AUD (68.21%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
49.33% (15 325.54 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
46.51% (8 487.89 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|US2000
|364
|US500
|237
|EUSTX50
|165
|FRA40
|130
|SA40
|89
|XOP.US
|79
|AUDUSD
|74
|NOR25
|73
|SVXY.US
|66
|Short_VIX_FUT_ETF_(SVXY.N)
|65
|USDJPY
|52
|IXC.US
|48
|GER40
|46
|XME.US
|45
|URA.US
|45
|XLE.US
|43
|XPTUSD
|42
|XAUAUD
|39
|NETH25
|39
|USDX
|38
|UK100
|35
|RIO.AU
|28
|XAUEUR
|28
|XRT.US
|27
|MDY.US
|27
|AUS200
|26
|CA60
|21
|MPL.AU
|21
|XAGAUD
|17
|EWW.US
|14
|SPA35
|12
|Metals_&_Mining_(XME.P)
|11
|iShares_Mexico_ETF_(EWW.P)
|11
|DBA.US
|11
|WES.AU
|10
|Invesco_DB_Ag_Fund_(DBA.P)
|9
|Global_Energy_ETF_(IXC.P)
|5
|Energy_Select_Fund_(XLE.P)
|4
|CBA.AU
|4
|India_50_ETF_(INDY.O)
|2
|XAUGBP
|1
|IGF.US
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|US2000
|-1.1K
|US500
|-455
|EUSTX50
|-99
|FRA40
|-234
|SA40
|1.7K
|XOP.US
|2.1K
|AUDUSD
|-314
|NOR25
|873
|SVXY.US
|-1.1K
|Short_VIX_FUT_ETF_(SVXY.N)
|821
|USDJPY
|1.3K
|IXC.US
|1.4K
|GER40
|587
|XME.US
|1.7K
|URA.US
|-2.7K
|XLE.US
|2.1K
|XPTUSD
|-3.7K
|XAUAUD
|1.5K
|NETH25
|34
|USDX
|-306
|UK100
|437
|RIO.AU
|1.1K
|XAUEUR
|1K
|XRT.US
|-1.6K
|MDY.US
|-675
|AUS200
|109
|CA60
|591
|MPL.AU
|76
|XAGAUD
|279
|EWW.US
|55
|SPA35
|162
|Metals_&_Mining_(XME.P)
|107
|iShares_Mexico_ETF_(EWW.P)
|-200
|DBA.US
|645
|WES.AU
|270
|Invesco_DB_Ag_Fund_(DBA.P)
|-315
|Global_Energy_ETF_(IXC.P)
|216
|Energy_Select_Fund_(XLE.P)
|45
|CBA.AU
|280
|India_50_ETF_(INDY.O)
|60
|XAUGBP
|21
|IGF.US
|-16
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|US2000
|-13K
|US500
|14K
|EUSTX50
|16K
|FRA40
|-6.5K
|SA40
|2.3M
|XOP.US
|8.5K
|AUDUSD
|-1.7K
|NOR25
|17K
|SVXY.US
|-2.6K
|Short_VIX_FUT_ETF_(SVXY.N)
|11K
|USDJPY
|23K
|IXC.US
|1.9K
|GER40
|25K
|XME.US
|1.6K
|URA.US
|-2.8K
|XLE.US
|1.5K
|XPTUSD
|-55K
|XAUAUD
|130K
|NETH25
|7.7K
|USDX
|-5.3K
|UK100
|18K
|RIO.AU
|30K
|XAUEUR
|29K
|XRT.US
|-2.6K
|MDY.US
|-3.2K
|AUS200
|5.5K
|CA60
|37K
|MPL.AU
|430
|XAGAUD
|5.6K
|EWW.US
|978
|SPA35
|5.3K
|Metals_&_Mining_(XME.P)
|1.1K
|iShares_Mexico_ETF_(EWW.P)
|332
|DBA.US
|261
|WES.AU
|8.7K
|Invesco_DB_Ag_Fund_(DBA.P)
|-72
|Global_Energy_ETF_(IXC.P)
|1.3K
|Energy_Select_Fund_(XLE.P)
|792
|CBA.AU
|7.6K
|India_50_ETF_(INDY.O)
|142
|XAUGBP
|1.4K
|IGF.US
|-36
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
|
2M 4M 6M 8M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +716.19 AUD
Pire transaction: -3 056 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 73
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +5 757.61 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -3 439.74 AUD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.35 × 20
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.50 × 16
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.59 × 27
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.85 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.15 × 24123
|
Exness-MT5Real
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.50 × 24
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.17 × 2717
|
RealmsTech-Live
|2.46 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.29 × 78
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.33 × 119
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|4.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-MT5
|5.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|5.67 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.04 × 3299
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|7.19 × 1339
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|7.63 × 8
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|7.71 × 7
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|8.59 × 27
|
RoboForex-Pro
|9.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
|10.31 × 16
|
Coinexx-Live
|10.63 × 41
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|13.00 × 5
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
50 USD par mois
41%
0
0
USD
USD
40K
AUD
AUD
114
97%
2 104
88%
97%
1.13
4.21
AUD
AUD
49%
1:500