Samuele Messina

Gridspace

Samuele Messina
0 avis
Fiabilité
114 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 41%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 104
Bénéfice trades:
1 872 (88.97%)
Perte trades:
232 (11.03%)
Meilleure transaction:
716.19 AUD
Pire transaction:
-3 055.59 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
73 746.03 AUD (5 754 594 pips)
Perte brute:
-64 884.86 AUD (3 131 336 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
95 (5 757.61 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
6 091.13 AUD (73)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
96.83%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
125.36%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
15
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.58
Longs trades:
1 908 (90.68%)
Courts trades:
196 (9.32%)
Facteur de profit:
1.14
Rendement attendu:
4.21 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
39.39 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-279.68 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-3 439.74 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3 903.27 AUD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.83%
Prévision annuelle:
-10.05%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2 847.11 AUD
Maximal:
15 347.20 AUD (68.21%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
49.33% (15 325.54 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
46.51% (8 487.89 AUD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US2000 364
US500 237
EUSTX50 165
FRA40 130
SA40 89
XOP.US 79
AUDUSD 74
NOR25 73
SVXY.US 66
Short_VIX_FUT_ETF_(SVXY.N) 65
USDJPY 52
IXC.US 48
GER40 46
XME.US 45
URA.US 45
XLE.US 43
XPTUSD 42
XAUAUD 39
NETH25 39
USDX 38
UK100 35
RIO.AU 28
XAUEUR 28
XRT.US 27
MDY.US 27
AUS200 26
CA60 21
MPL.AU 21
XAGAUD 17
EWW.US 14
SPA35 12
Metals_&_Mining_(XME.P) 11
iShares_Mexico_ETF_(EWW.P) 11
DBA.US 11
WES.AU 10
Invesco_DB_Ag_Fund_(DBA.P) 9
Global_Energy_ETF_(IXC.P) 5
Energy_Select_Fund_(XLE.P) 4
CBA.AU 4
India_50_ETF_(INDY.O) 2
XAUGBP 1
IGF.US 1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US2000 -1.1K
US500 -455
EUSTX50 -99
FRA40 -234
SA40 1.7K
XOP.US 2.1K
AUDUSD -314
NOR25 873
SVXY.US -1.1K
Short_VIX_FUT_ETF_(SVXY.N) 821
USDJPY 1.3K
IXC.US 1.4K
GER40 587
XME.US 1.7K
URA.US -2.7K
XLE.US 2.1K
XPTUSD -3.7K
XAUAUD 1.5K
NETH25 34
USDX -306
UK100 437
RIO.AU 1.1K
XAUEUR 1K
XRT.US -1.6K
MDY.US -675
AUS200 109
CA60 591
MPL.AU 76
XAGAUD 279
EWW.US 55
SPA35 162
Metals_&_Mining_(XME.P) 107
iShares_Mexico_ETF_(EWW.P) -200
DBA.US 645
WES.AU 270
Invesco_DB_Ag_Fund_(DBA.P) -315
Global_Energy_ETF_(IXC.P) 216
Energy_Select_Fund_(XLE.P) 45
CBA.AU 280
India_50_ETF_(INDY.O) 60
XAUGBP 21
IGF.US -16
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US2000 -13K
US500 14K
EUSTX50 16K
FRA40 -6.5K
SA40 2.3M
XOP.US 8.5K
AUDUSD -1.7K
NOR25 17K
SVXY.US -2.6K
Short_VIX_FUT_ETF_(SVXY.N) 11K
USDJPY 23K
IXC.US 1.9K
GER40 25K
XME.US 1.6K
URA.US -2.8K
XLE.US 1.5K
XPTUSD -55K
XAUAUD 130K
NETH25 7.7K
USDX -5.3K
UK100 18K
RIO.AU 30K
XAUEUR 29K
XRT.US -2.6K
MDY.US -3.2K
AUS200 5.5K
CA60 37K
MPL.AU 430
XAGAUD 5.6K
EWW.US 978
SPA35 5.3K
Metals_&_Mining_(XME.P) 1.1K
iShares_Mexico_ETF_(EWW.P) 332
DBA.US 261
WES.AU 8.7K
Invesco_DB_Ag_Fund_(DBA.P) -72
Global_Energy_ETF_(IXC.P) 1.3K
Energy_Select_Fund_(XLE.P) 792
CBA.AU 7.6K
India_50_ETF_(INDY.O) 142
XAUGBP 1.4K
IGF.US -36
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +716.19 AUD
Pire transaction: -3 056 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 73
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +5 757.61 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -3 439.74 AUD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 8
Darwinex-Live
0.35 × 20
VantageFX-Live
0.50 × 16
Alpari-MT5
0.59 × 27
Eightcap-Live
0.85 × 61
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.15 × 24123
Exness-MT5Real
1.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
1.50 × 24
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.17 × 2717
RealmsTech-Live
2.46 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.29 × 78
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.33 × 119
ICMarkets-MT5-2
4.00 × 1
XM.COM-MT5
5.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
5.67 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
6.04 × 3299
FusionMarkets-Live
7.19 × 1339
XMGlobal-MT5 2
7.63 × 8
XMGlobal-MT5
7.71 × 7
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
8.59 × 27
RoboForex-Pro
9.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
10.31 × 16
Coinexx-Live
10.63 × 41
AmanaCapital-Live
13.00 × 5
Aucun avis
2025.04.14 01:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.10 16:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 20:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 19:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.07 08:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.07 00:52
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 23:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 16:22
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 15:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 14:06
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 10:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 07:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.14 00:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.13 15:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.13 06:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.13 05:36
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.12 16:36
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.12 15:01
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 19:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 16:50
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Gridspace
50 USD par mois
41%
0
0
USD
40K
AUD
114
97%
2 104
88%
97%
1.13
4.21
AUD
49%
1:500
Copier

