- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY#
|766
|AUDUSD#
|570
|GBPUSD#
|476
|NZDUSD#
|468
|EURUSD#
|467
|USDCHF#
|243
|USDCAD#
|191
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY#
|358
|AUDUSD#
|464
|GBPUSD#
|425
|NZDUSD#
|306
|EURUSD#
|315
|USDCHF#
|216
|USDCAD#
|144
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY#
|-3.3K
|AUDUSD#
|35K
|GBPUSD#
|11K
|NZDUSD#
|24K
|EURUSD#
|-869
|USDCHF#
|14K
|USDCAD#
|18K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Seeking around 5% per month operating normally EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD (Majors).
Minimum balance is 1700 USD and leverage is 300.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.
Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?
Trading was going well. Then the system held onto losers for weeks, costing large swap fees and no longer making money. Drawdown is half the account now.