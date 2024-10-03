SignauxSections
Michaela Kreindl

Forex Rocket

Michaela Kreindl
2 avis
Fiabilité
261 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2020 591%
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1:300
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
872
Bénéfice trades:
707 (81.07%)
Perte trades:
165 (18.92%)
Meilleure transaction:
196.88 EUR
Pire transaction:
-475.89 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
18 040.07 EUR (31 976 pips)
Perte brute:
-14 289.39 EUR (19 803 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
55 (326.76 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 188.31 EUR (20)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Activité de trading:
4.47%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
44.65%
Dernier trade:
10 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.64
Longs trades:
740 (84.86%)
Courts trades:
132 (15.14%)
Facteur de profit:
1.26
Rendement attendu:
4.30 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
25.52 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-86.60 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-463.77 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-538.34 EUR (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-11.01%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
36.89 EUR
Maximal:
1 418.45 EUR (39.63%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
32.94% (129.08 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
8.53% (422.45 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDCAD 239
EURUSD 236
EURCHF 97
CADCHF 51
USDCHF 49
GBPCHF 39
GBPAUD 38
EURAUD 38
GBPCAD 36
GBPUSD 21
EURCAD 16
EURJPY 8
USDJPY 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD 1.3K
EURUSD 3.2K
EURCHF 156
CADCHF 346
USDCHF 147
GBPCHF -177
GBPAUD -1.3K
EURAUD -156
GBPCAD 29
GBPUSD 35
EURCAD 900
EURJPY -224
USDJPY -45
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD 4.7K
EURUSD 5K
EURCHF 555
CADCHF 1.4K
USDCHF 691
GBPCHF 68
GBPAUD -1.3K
EURAUD 26
GBPCAD 340
GBPUSD 139
EURCAD 665
EURJPY -116
USDJPY -31
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +196.88 EUR
Pire transaction: -476 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 20
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +326.76 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -463.77 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
TengriSecurities-Server
0.00 × 1
MarketFinancials-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.35 × 403
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.60 × 5
Exness-MT5Real2
0.73 × 22
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.98 × 717
FairForex-LIVE
1.00 × 2
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
1.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.05 × 1583
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.25 × 15415
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.34 × 38929
ICMarkets-MT5
1.35 × 6998
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.45 × 391
Exness-MT5Real24
1.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real3
1.57 × 699
Hankotrade-Live
1.87 × 610
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.90 × 600
ForexTime-Live01
1.93 × 75
Exness-MT5Real12
1.96 × 53
LiteFinance-MT5
2.00 × 9
ScopeMarkets-Live
2.00 × 2
GoMarkets-Live
2.03 × 66
Darwinex-Live
2.03 × 257
111 plus...
Mean Reversion Trading - Alternative strategies

No dangerous money management techniques like averaging, martingale or pyramiding.


Register: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=68394 and enter code 68394.
Telegram channel: https://t.me/aifx_trading


Note moyenne:
kesmoments
773
kesmoments 2024.10.03 14:58   

very quiet, trading activities are low

amtf1982
35
amtf1982 2021.11.28 02:29   

mistaken account

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.