SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Breakout Always Powerful
RENO ADAM Renoshu

Breakout Always Powerful

RENO ADAM Renoshu
0 avis
217 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 35 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 -69%
FBS-Real-1
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 262
Bénéfice trades:
1 365 (41.84%)
Perte trades:
1 897 (58.15%)
Meilleure transaction:
11 127.42 USD
Pire transaction:
-8 868.46 USD
Bénéfice brut:
329 936.40 USD (18 222 679 pips)
Perte brute:
-372 652.96 USD (3 728 902 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (1 387.95 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
12 253.57 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
82.14%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
48.69%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
21
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.46
Longs trades:
2 360 (72.35%)
Courts trades:
902 (27.65%)
Facteur de profit:
0.89
Rendement attendu:
-13.10 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
241.71 USD
Perte moyenne:
-196.44 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
27 (-607.03 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-16 544.35 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
10.07%
Prévision annuelle:
122.16%
Algo trading:
8%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
50 924.68 USD
Maximal:
93 375.48 USD (118.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
90.11% (93 375.48 USD)
Par fonds propres:
70.77% (33 486.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1723
GBPJPY 354
US100 352
AUDCAD 269
archived 79
BTCUSD 74
EURUSD 53
USDJPY 50
USDCHF 43
USDCAD 36
NZDUSD 35
AUDUSD 34
GBPUSD 33
ETHUSD 18
NZDJPY 12
AUDJPY 11
CHFJPY 11
CADJPY 11
EURJPY 9
EURAUD 7
GBPAUD 7
EURCHF 6
AUDCHF 6
AUDNZD 6
GBPCAD 4
NZDCAD 4
EURGBP 3
EURNZD 2
NZDCHF 2
CADCHF 2
EURCAD 1
XAGUSD 1
CNHJPY 1
XNGUSD 1
XBRUSD 1
XTIUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -4.1K
GBPJPY -2.3K
US100 -11K
AUDCAD 86
archived -23K
BTCUSD 1.3K
EURUSD 1.5K
USDJPY 215
USDCHF -1.5K
USDCAD -127
NZDUSD -1.1K
AUDUSD -1.4K
GBPUSD 810
ETHUSD 806
NZDJPY -658
AUDJPY -38
CHFJPY -536
CADJPY 113
EURJPY -258
EURAUD -458
GBPAUD 288
EURCHF -299
AUDCHF -227
AUDNZD 271
GBPCAD -2
NZDCAD -169
EURGBP -44
EURNZD -332
NZDCHF -513
CADCHF -164
EURCAD -64
XAGUSD -318
CNHJPY -13
XNGUSD -24
XBRUSD 224
XTIUSD 218
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -22K
GBPJPY -6.9K
US100 -216K
AUDCAD 11K
archived 0
BTCUSD 15M
EURUSD 3.4K
USDJPY 9.6K
USDCHF -162
USDCAD -4.4K
NZDUSD -1.8K
AUDUSD -4K
GBPUSD 3.9K
ETHUSD 27K
NZDJPY -6.2K
AUDJPY -1.2K
CHFJPY -1.2K
CADJPY 2.9K
EURJPY -1.6K
EURAUD -2.1K
GBPAUD 4.5K
EURCHF 52
AUDCHF -1.5K
AUDNZD -32
GBPCAD 29
NZDCAD -1.4K
EURGBP 293
EURNZD -1.8K
NZDCHF -765
CADCHF -1.4K
EURCAD -852
XAGUSD -637
CNHJPY -176
XNGUSD -24
XBRUSD 224
XTIUSD 218
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +11 127.42 USD
Pire transaction: -8 868 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 387.95 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -607.03 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TradeWise-LiveUS
0.00 × 76
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 23
NatureForex-Server
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
MEXIntGroup-Real
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live09
0.04 × 114
FXDD-MT4 Live Server
0.05 × 199
TitanFX-01
0.08 × 39
ViproMarkets-Live
0.19 × 427
AUSForex-Live
0.23 × 64
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.25 × 118
XMTrading-Real 12
0.25 × 122
TTCM-Live
0.27 × 41
BlueberryMarkets-Real
0.30 × 209
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.35 × 37
ICMarkets-Live05
0.50 × 38
FBS-Real-6
0.62 × 4336
FBS-Real-4
0.66 × 7560
RoboForexEU-FixCent
0.67 × 9
FBS-Real-5
0.67 × 12298
Exness-Real
0.72 × 163
FBS-Real-1
0.73 × 738
Exness-Real3
0.73 × 2056
103 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

📌 Lot Size Rule:

Lot size is calculated as:

Lot = Account Balance ÷ 100,000 Example:

$100 → 0.001 lot

$1,000 → 0.01 lot

$10,000 → 0.10 lot

$20,000 → 0.20 lot

...and so on.


Trading Plan Summary:

  • I will trade until I incur a maximum loss of 10% within a month.

  • Once the 10% loss limit is reached, I will stop trading immediately and remain inactive until the start of the next month.

  • There is no monthly profit target. I will let profits accumulate naturally, focusing on solid setups and proper risk management, not chasing returns.

  • The priority is to protect capital, maintain discipline, and avoid emotional or revenge trading.


Aucun avis
2025.06.15 08:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.13 04:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.12 03:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.07 23:47
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 222 days. This comprises 15.79% of days out of the 1406 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.14 01:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.13 05:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.08 09:19
No swaps are charged
2025.01.08 09:19
No swaps are charged
2024.12.26 03:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.12.19 10:24
No swaps are charged
2024.12.19 10:24
No swaps are charged
2024.12.09 17:56
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.11.21 10:33
No swaps are charged
2024.11.21 10:33
No swaps are charged
2024.10.09 04:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.09.23 11:21
No swaps are charged
2024.09.23 11:21
No swaps are charged
2024.09.19 11:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.20 14:29
No swaps are charged
2024.08.20 14:29
No swaps are charged
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Breakout Always Powerful
35 USD par mois
-69%
0
0
USD
18K
USD
217
8%
3 262
41%
82%
0.88
-13.10
USD
90%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.