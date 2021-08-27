📌 Lot Size Rule:

Lot size is calculated as:

Lot = Account Balance ÷ 100,000 Example:

$100 → 0.001 lot

$1,000 → 0.01 lot

$10,000 → 0.10 lot

$20,000 → 0.20 lot

...and so on.

Trading Plan Summary:

I will trade until I incur a maximum loss of 10% within a month.

Once the 10% loss limit is reached, I will stop trading immediately and remain inactive until the start of the next month.

There is no monthly profit target. I will let profits accumulate naturally, focusing on solid setups and proper risk management, not chasing returns.