- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1723
|GBPJPY
|354
|US100
|352
|AUDCAD
|269
|archived
|79
|BTCUSD
|74
|EURUSD
|53
|USDJPY
|50
|USDCHF
|43
|USDCAD
|36
|NZDUSD
|35
|AUDUSD
|34
|GBPUSD
|33
|ETHUSD
|18
|NZDJPY
|12
|AUDJPY
|11
|CHFJPY
|11
|CADJPY
|11
|EURJPY
|9
|EURAUD
|7
|GBPAUD
|7
|EURCHF
|6
|AUDCHF
|6
|AUDNZD
|6
|GBPCAD
|4
|NZDCAD
|4
|EURGBP
|3
|EURNZD
|2
|NZDCHF
|2
|CADCHF
|2
|EURCAD
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|CNHJPY
|1
|XNGUSD
|1
|XBRUSD
|1
|XTIUSD
|1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-4.1K
|GBPJPY
|-2.3K
|US100
|-11K
|AUDCAD
|86
|archived
|-23K
|BTCUSD
|1.3K
|EURUSD
|1.5K
|USDJPY
|215
|USDCHF
|-1.5K
|USDCAD
|-127
|NZDUSD
|-1.1K
|AUDUSD
|-1.4K
|GBPUSD
|810
|ETHUSD
|806
|NZDJPY
|-658
|AUDJPY
|-38
|CHFJPY
|-536
|CADJPY
|113
|EURJPY
|-258
|EURAUD
|-458
|GBPAUD
|288
|EURCHF
|-299
|AUDCHF
|-227
|AUDNZD
|271
|GBPCAD
|-2
|NZDCAD
|-169
|EURGBP
|-44
|EURNZD
|-332
|NZDCHF
|-513
|CADCHF
|-164
|EURCAD
|-64
|XAGUSD
|-318
|CNHJPY
|-13
|XNGUSD
|-24
|XBRUSD
|224
|XTIUSD
|218
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-22K
|GBPJPY
|-6.9K
|US100
|-216K
|AUDCAD
|11K
|archived
|0
|BTCUSD
|15M
|EURUSD
|3.4K
|USDJPY
|9.6K
|USDCHF
|-162
|USDCAD
|-4.4K
|NZDUSD
|-1.8K
|AUDUSD
|-4K
|GBPUSD
|3.9K
|ETHUSD
|27K
|NZDJPY
|-6.2K
|AUDJPY
|-1.2K
|CHFJPY
|-1.2K
|CADJPY
|2.9K
|EURJPY
|-1.6K
|EURAUD
|-2.1K
|GBPAUD
|4.5K
|EURCHF
|52
|AUDCHF
|-1.5K
|AUDNZD
|-32
|GBPCAD
|29
|NZDCAD
|-1.4K
|EURGBP
|293
|EURNZD
|-1.8K
|NZDCHF
|-765
|CADCHF
|-1.4K
|EURCAD
|-852
|XAGUSD
|-637
|CNHJPY
|-176
|XNGUSD
|-24
|XBRUSD
|224
|XTIUSD
|218
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-1" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
TradeWise-LiveUS
|0.00 × 76
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 23
NatureForex-Server
|0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
MEXIntGroup-Real
|0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.04 × 114
FXDD-MT4 Live Server
|0.05 × 199
TitanFX-01
|0.08 × 39
ViproMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 427
AUSForex-Live
|0.23 × 64
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.25 × 118
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.25 × 122
TTCM-Live
|0.27 × 41
BlueberryMarkets-Real
|0.30 × 209
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.35 × 37
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.50 × 38
FBS-Real-6
|0.62 × 4336
FBS-Real-4
|0.66 × 7560
RoboForexEU-FixCent
|0.67 × 9
FBS-Real-5
|0.67 × 12298
Exness-Real
|0.72 × 163
FBS-Real-1
|0.73 × 738
Exness-Real3
|0.73 × 2056
📌 Lot Size Rule:
Lot size is calculated as:
Lot = Account Balance ÷ 100,000 Example:
$100 → 0.001 lot
$1,000 → 0.01 lot
$10,000 → 0.10 lot
$20,000 → 0.20 lot
...and so on.
Trading Plan Summary:
-
I will trade until I incur a maximum loss of 10% within a month.
-
Once the 10% loss limit is reached, I will stop trading immediately and remain inactive until the start of the next month.
-
There is no monthly profit target. I will let profits accumulate naturally, focusing on solid setups and proper risk management, not chasing returns.
-
The priority is to protect capital, maintain discipline, and avoid emotional or revenge trading.
USD