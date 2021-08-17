SignauxSections
Jozef Dora

FTI signals

Jozef Dora
0 avis
Fiabilité
236 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 420%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 004
Bénéfice trades:
1 332 (66.46%)
Perte trades:
672 (33.53%)
Meilleure transaction:
460.92 EUR
Pire transaction:
-1 117.66 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
17 228.28 EUR (855 544 pips)
Perte brute:
-10 687.27 EUR (650 783 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
23 (88.20 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 356.13 EUR (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.00
Activité de trading:
92.15%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
116.36%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
6
Temps de détention moyen:
7 jours
Facteur de récupération:
2.51
Longs trades:
973 (48.55%)
Courts trades:
1 031 (51.45%)
Facteur de profit:
1.61
Rendement attendu:
3.26 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
12.93 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-15.90 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
15 (-236.63 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 601.09 EUR (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.82%
Prévision annuelle:
46.38%
Algo trading:
21%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
862.81 EUR
Maximal:
2 601.09 EUR (116.12%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
85.69% (2 041.08 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
66.79% (484.96 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US500 198
AUDNZD 164
NZDCAD 150
GBPUSD 132
EURNZD 115
AUDCHF 89
GBPAUD 80
USDCAD 77
AUDCAD 75
EURGBP 72
GBPJPY 70
NZDUSD 63
CHFJPY 58
EURCAD 55
EURJPY 55
USDCHF 55
EURAUD 52
EURCHF 49
EURUSD 47
CADCHF 45
GBPCHF 45
USDJPY 41
NZDCHF 40
GBPCAD 32
NZDJPY 28
GBPNZD 25
AUDUSD 24
AUDJPY 22
XAUUSD 16
CADJPY 14
SUMMARY 10
ETHUSD 5
BTCUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US500 543
AUDNZD -60
NZDCAD 144
GBPUSD 349
EURNZD 1.7K
AUDCHF 193
GBPAUD 639
USDCAD -124
AUDCAD 196
EURGBP 438
GBPJPY -1.6K
NZDUSD 148
CHFJPY 383
EURCAD 442
EURJPY 641
USDCHF 495
EURAUD 181
EURCHF 235
EURUSD 717
CADCHF 92
GBPCHF 431
USDJPY 508
NZDCHF 38
GBPCAD -39
NZDJPY 325
GBPNZD -78
AUDUSD 74
AUDJPY 97
XAUUSD 11
CADJPY 322
SUMMARY 13
ETHUSD 10
BTCUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US500 54K
AUDNZD -30K
NZDCAD -3.5K
GBPUSD 11K
EURNZD 16K
AUDCHF 12K
GBPAUD 22K
USDCAD -12K
AUDCAD 19K
EURGBP 19K
GBPJPY -1.5K
NZDUSD 4.2K
CHFJPY 15K
EURCAD 17K
EURJPY 16K
USDCHF 387
EURAUD 20K
EURCHF 14K
EURUSD 6.2K
CADCHF 3.7K
GBPCHF 11K
USDJPY -3.6K
NZDCHF 1.6K
GBPCAD -4.3K
NZDJPY -6.9K
GBPNZD -9.7K
AUDUSD 3.2K
AUDJPY -11K
XAUUSD 1.3K
CADJPY 7.5K
SUMMARY 0
ETHUSD 8.9K
BTCUSD 6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +460.92 EUR
Pire transaction: -1 118 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +88.20 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -236.63 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 6
FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.06 × 48
Exness-Real3
0.12 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.18 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.34 × 102
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.35 × 210
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.48 × 31
FPMarkets-Live2
0.50 × 20
Tickmill-Live05
0.76 × 50
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.76 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.94 × 998
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.09 × 1240
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.21 × 119
ICMarkets-Live22
1.23 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.24 × 2253
TickmillUK-Live03
1.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.34 × 432
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.36 × 14
76 plus...
Join my copy trading signal service and let's aim for exceptional returns while keeping risk in check. With a primary focus on two distinct trading strategies, I aim to achieve annual gains of 100%+ while maintaining a drawdown of under 25%.


Over the past 3+years, I have honed my skills in trading against the trend. This strategy offers the advantage of averaging positions during unfavorable market movements, resulting in the potential for high gains. However, meticulous trade management is crucial for success.


Rest assured, transparency is of utmost importance to me. I have created an MQL account to track my trades, a practice I strongly recommend for any serious trader. My journey includes both successes and learning experiences, and I embrace them all as valuable opportunities to test my strategies and trading capabilities.


2023 has been a year of great success in rebuilding my account, proving my consistency in trading, and reaffirming the effectiveness of my strategies. 100% return goal achieved.

2024 is setup as 2x return compared to previous year. In case of drawdown, new equity will be added.

Lets trade and profit together!



Aucun avis
2025.10.06 08:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.16 10:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 05:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.02 12:37
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.28 14:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.11 11:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.06 13:37
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.03 12:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.27 05:49
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.16 13:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.12 17:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.16 17:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.15 09:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.14 12:34
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.08 16:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.07 09:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.28 17:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.20 16:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.11 19:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 13:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
