- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|198
|AUDNZD
|164
|NZDCAD
|150
|GBPUSD
|132
|EURNZD
|115
|AUDCHF
|89
|GBPAUD
|80
|USDCAD
|77
|AUDCAD
|75
|EURGBP
|72
|GBPJPY
|70
|NZDUSD
|63
|CHFJPY
|58
|EURCAD
|55
|EURJPY
|55
|USDCHF
|55
|EURAUD
|52
|EURCHF
|49
|EURUSD
|47
|CADCHF
|45
|GBPCHF
|45
|USDJPY
|41
|NZDCHF
|40
|GBPCAD
|32
|NZDJPY
|28
|GBPNZD
|25
|AUDUSD
|24
|AUDJPY
|22
|XAUUSD
|16
|CADJPY
|14
|SUMMARY
|10
|ETHUSD
|5
|BTCUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|US500
|543
|AUDNZD
|-60
|NZDCAD
|144
|GBPUSD
|349
|EURNZD
|1.7K
|AUDCHF
|193
|GBPAUD
|639
|USDCAD
|-124
|AUDCAD
|196
|EURGBP
|438
|GBPJPY
|-1.6K
|NZDUSD
|148
|CHFJPY
|383
|EURCAD
|442
|EURJPY
|641
|USDCHF
|495
|EURAUD
|181
|EURCHF
|235
|EURUSD
|717
|CADCHF
|92
|GBPCHF
|431
|USDJPY
|508
|NZDCHF
|38
|GBPCAD
|-39
|NZDJPY
|325
|GBPNZD
|-78
|AUDUSD
|74
|AUDJPY
|97
|XAUUSD
|11
|CADJPY
|322
|SUMMARY
|13
|ETHUSD
|10
|BTCUSD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|US500
|54K
|AUDNZD
|-30K
|NZDCAD
|-3.5K
|GBPUSD
|11K
|EURNZD
|16K
|AUDCHF
|12K
|GBPAUD
|22K
|USDCAD
|-12K
|AUDCAD
|19K
|EURGBP
|19K
|GBPJPY
|-1.5K
|NZDUSD
|4.2K
|CHFJPY
|15K
|EURCAD
|17K
|EURJPY
|16K
|USDCHF
|387
|EURAUD
|20K
|EURCHF
|14K
|EURUSD
|6.2K
|CADCHF
|3.7K
|GBPCHF
|11K
|USDJPY
|-3.6K
|NZDCHF
|1.6K
|GBPCAD
|-4.3K
|NZDJPY
|-6.9K
|GBPNZD
|-9.7K
|AUDUSD
|3.2K
|AUDJPY
|-11K
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|CADJPY
|7.5K
|SUMMARY
|0
|ETHUSD
|8.9K
|BTCUSD
|6K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 6
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.06 × 48
|
Exness-Real3
|0.12 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.18 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.34 × 102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.35 × 210
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.48 × 31
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.50 × 20
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.76 × 50
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.76 × 71
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.94 × 998
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.09 × 1240
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|1.21 × 119
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.23 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.24 × 2253
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|1.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.34 × 432
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.36 × 14
Join my copy trading signal service and let's aim for exceptional returns while keeping risk in check. With a primary focus on two distinct trading strategies, I aim to achieve annual gains of 100%+ while maintaining a drawdown of under 25%.
Over the past 3+years, I have honed my skills in trading against the trend. This strategy offers the advantage of averaging positions during unfavorable market movements, resulting in the potential for high gains. However, meticulous trade management is crucial for success.
Rest assured, transparency is of utmost importance to me. I have created an MQL account to track my trades, a practice I strongly recommend for any serious trader. My journey includes both successes and learning experiences, and I embrace them all as valuable opportunities to test my strategies and trading capabilities.
2023 has been a year of great success in rebuilding my account, proving my consistency in trading, and reaffirming the effectiveness of my strategies. 100% return goal achieved.
2024 is setup as 2x return compared to previous year. In case of drawdown, new equity will be added.
Lets trade and profit together!
USD
EUR
EUR