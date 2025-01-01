SingularValueDecompositionBisect

Singular Value Decomposition, bisection algorithm (LAPACK function GESVDX).

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionBisect(

ENUM_SVD_VECTORS jobv,

ENUM_BLAS_RANGE range,

double lower,

double upper,

vector& S,

matrix& U,

matrix& VT

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionBisect(

ENUM_SVD_VECTORS jobv,

ENUM_BLAS_RANGE range,

double lower,

double upper,

vectorf& S,

matrixf& U,

matrixf& VT

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionBisect(

ENUM_SVD_VECTORS jobv,

ENUM_BLAS_RANGE range,

double lower,

double upper,

vector S,

matrixc U,

matrixc VT

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionBisect(

ENUM_SVD_VECTORS jobv,

ENUM_BLAS_RANGE range,

double lower,

double upper,

vectorf& singular_values,

matrixcf& u,

matrixcf& vt

);

Parameters

jobv

[in] ENUM_SVD_VECTORS enumeration value which determines the method for computing left and singular eigenvectors.

range

[in] ENUM_BLAS_RANGE enumeration value that defines a subset of computable singular values and vectors.

lower

[in] The lower limit of singular values subset; specified depending on the value of the range parameter.

upper

[in] The upper limit of singular values subset; specified depending on the value of the range parameter.

S

[out] Vector of singular values.

U

[out] Matrix of left singular vectors.

VT

[out] Matrix of right singular vectors.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

Computation depends on the values of the jobuv and range parameters.

When BLASRANGE_A is set, all singular values are computed, and the lower and upper parameters are ignored.

With the BLASRANGE_V value, only those singular values (and their vectors) that fall within the range of real values specified by the 'lower' and 'upper' parameters are computed.

With the BLASRANGE_I value, only those singular values (and their vectors) that fall within the range of integer indices specified by the 'lower' and 'upper' parameters are computed. For example, with lower=0 and upper=2, only the first three singular values are computed.

ENUM_SVD_VECTORS

An enumeration defining the way to compute left and right singular vectors.

ID Description SVDVECTORS_N Only singular values are computed, without vectors. SVDVECTORS_U Left singular vectors are computed. SVDVECTORS_V Right singular vectors are computed. SVDVECTORS_UV Left and right singular vectors are computed.

ENUM_BLAS_RANGE

An enumeration defining a subset of computable singular values and vectors.

ID Description BLASRANGE_A All singular or eigenvalues will be found. BLASRANGE_V All singular or eigenvalues in the half-open interval (VL,VU] will be found. BLASRANGE_I Singular or eigenvalues from IL to IU will be found

See also

SingularValueDecompositionDC, SingularValueDecompositionQR, SingularValueDecompositionQRPivot