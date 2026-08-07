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Alexis Dufays

Gold Daily Candle Breakout on Startrader

Alexis Dufays
Alexis Dufays

Alexis Dufays

👨‍💻 DEVELOPER • INVESTOR • ALGORITHMIC TRADING
I’m a developer and investor focused on building, testing and investing in data-driven systems.
My work covers algorithmic trading, Expert Advisors, copytrading, broker execution analysis, crowdlending and alternative investments.
0 reviews
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1:500

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
136
Profit Trades:
100 (73.52%)
Loss Trades:
36 (26.47%)
Best trade:
204.82 USD
Worst trade:
-372.93 USD
Gross Profit:
2 737.45 USD (11 845 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 072.35 USD (7 177 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (342.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
352.32 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
41 seconds
Recovery Factor:
1.55
Long Trades:
51 (37.50%)
Short Trades:
85 (62.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
4.89 USD
Average Profit:
27.37 USD
Average Loss:
-57.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-141.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-372.93 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
34.44%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
220.28 USD
Maximal:
429.01 USD (53.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 136
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 665
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 4.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +204.82 USD
Worst trade: -373 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +342.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -141.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Important information regarding the live history:

Until approximately mid-July 2026, several Daily Candle Breakout parameter configurations were being tested on the live account.

Therefore, the earlier part of the live history should not be interpreted as performance produced by one unchanged configuration. The current setup was introduced after this testing period.


It's running with 10% risk per trade.

No reviews
2026.08.07 16:57
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
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