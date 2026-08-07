SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Xingli 0084
Chia Hsing Lee

Xingli 0084

Chia Hsing Lee
Chia Hsing Lee

Chia Hsing Lee

Welcome to technical exchange
2 topics 2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 20%
GoldenRiverHolding-Trade
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
489
Profit Trades:
416 (85.07%)
Loss Trades:
73 (14.93%)
Best trade:
467.75 USD
Worst trade:
-762.25 USD
Gross Profit:
30 785.33 USD (102 325 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 995.10 USD (44 267 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
61 (2 961.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 081.75 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
49.41%
Max deposit load:
8.81%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
255
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.03
Long Trades:
251 (51.33%)
Short Trades:
238 (48.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.80
Expected Payoff:
40.47 USD
Average Profit:
74.00 USD
Average Loss:
-150.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-4 906.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 906.25 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
19.79%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4 906.25 USD (4.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.10% (4 906.25 USD)
By Equity:
0.96% (1 122.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.xm 379
XAUUSD.x 110
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.xm 14K
XAUUSD.x 5.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.xm 48K
XAUUSD.x 9.9K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +467.75 USD
Worst trade: -762 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 961.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 906.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GoldenRiverHolding-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 03:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.07 03:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Xingli 0084
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
120K
USD
2
74%
489
85%
49%
2.79
40.47
USD
4%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.