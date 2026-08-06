- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
9 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
3 (25.00%)
Best trade:
8.08 USD
Worst trade:
-11.93 USD
Gross Profit:
44.93 USD (19 808 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33.25 USD (12 314 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (24.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.86 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
84.60%
Max deposit load:
2.71%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.52
Long Trades:
10 (83.33%)
Short Trades:
2 (16.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
0.97 USD
Average Profit:
4.99 USD
Average Loss:
-11.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-22.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.47 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
11.68%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.53 USD
Maximal:
22.47 USD (18.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.67% (22.47 USD)
By Equity:
9.53% (10.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDm#
|12
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDm#
|7.5K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.08 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.47 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Title: 🏆 EMA MultiTF Ultimate EA — Trend-Following & Daily Breakout System with Anti-Clustering Technology
[Introduction]
Tired of false breakouts and dangerous EAs that stack multiple orders too close together, putting your equity at risk?
EMA MultiTF Ultimate EA is engineered to solve these exact problems! Built with a multi-timeframe trend alignment matrix, momentum volume filters, and institutional-grade risk management, this EA gives you a sharp competitive edge in trading Gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
USD
112
USD
USD
1
100%
12
75%
85%
1.35
0.97
USD
USD
19%
1:500