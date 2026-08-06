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Moh Ubaidillah Setya Putra

Java Trader

Moh Ubaidillah Setya Putra
Moh Ubaidillah Setya Putra

Moh Ubaidillah Setya Putra

trading is easy and fun
2 topics 2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 41%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
14 (73.68%)
Loss Trades:
5 (26.32%)
Best trade:
9.36 USD
Worst trade:
-5.59 USD
Gross Profit:
56.54 USD (1 164 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21.71 USD (363 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (21.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.84 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
70.35%
Max deposit load:
66.66%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.04
Long Trades:
2 (10.53%)
Short Trades:
17 (89.47%)
Profit Factor:
2.60
Expected Payoff:
1.83 USD
Average Profit:
4.04 USD
Average Loss:
-4.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-10.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.63 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
41.38%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.47 USD
Maximal:
11.47 USD (13.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.96% (10.91 USD)
By Equity:
23.20% (25.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 19
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 35
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 801
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.36 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Aglobe-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.00 × 4
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.13 × 23
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.24 × 17
VTMarkets-Live 6
0.31 × 13
FusionMarkets-Live
0.32 × 56
VantageMarkets-Live 8
0.33 × 6
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.58 × 57
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
1.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
1.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 2
Afterprime-Ltd
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.05 × 266
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.08 × 26
GoMarkets-Live
1.09 × 105
GTCGlobalSA-Server 2
1.43 × 40
70 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Good traders focus on protecting their money


Trading rules:

1.First Capital Protection

2.Never Disable Rule No. 1


by implementing money management properly, trading becomes easy and fun


I always try to make trading comfortable and balance safe even growing


Be Consistent

Be Disciplined

Be Risk Manager

Be Patient

Be Humble 

Be Calm


Just Charts , No Emotion


Trading is a marathon , Not a Sprinter


In trading:

1.Slow is Fast

2.Fast is End Game


make sure you have followed the right trader, who can manage risk well and provide consistent profits to your account


we grow together


trading is easy and fun
No reviews
2026.08.06 11:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.06 02:00
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.06 02:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.06 02:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Java Trader
30 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
100
USD
1
0%
19
73%
70%
2.60
1.83
USD
23%
1:500
Copy

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