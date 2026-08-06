- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
14 (73.68%)
Loss Trades:
5 (26.32%)
Best trade:
9.36 USD
Worst trade:
-5.59 USD
Gross Profit:
56.54 USD (1 164 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21.71 USD (363 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (21.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.84 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
70.35%
Max deposit load:
66.66%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.04
Long Trades:
2 (10.53%)
Short Trades:
17 (89.47%)
Profit Factor:
2.60
Expected Payoff:
1.83 USD
Average Profit:
4.04 USD
Average Loss:
-4.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-10.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.63 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
41.38%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.47 USD
Maximal:
11.47 USD (13.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.96% (10.91 USD)
By Equity:
23.20% (25.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|19
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|35
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|801
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.36 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Aglobe-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.13 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.24 × 17
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|0.31 × 13
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.32 × 56
|
VantageMarkets-Live 8
|0.33 × 6
|
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE2
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.58 × 57
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Afterprime-Ltd
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.05 × 266
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.08 × 26
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.09 × 105
|
GTCGlobalSA-Server 2
|1.43 × 40
Good traders focus on protecting their money
Trading rules:
1.First Capital Protection
2.Never Disable Rule No. 1
by implementing money management properly, trading becomes easy and fun
I always try to make trading comfortable and balance safe even growing
Be Consistent
Be Disciplined
Be Risk Manager
Be Patient
Be Humble
Be Calm
Just Charts , No Emotion
Trading is a marathon , Not a Sprinter
In trading:
1.Slow is Fast
2.Fast is End Game
make sure you have followed the right trader, who can manage risk well and provide consistent profits to your account
we grow together
trading is easy and fun
Trading rules:
1.First Capital Protection
2.Never Disable Rule No. 1
by implementing money management properly, trading becomes easy and fun
I always try to make trading comfortable and balance safe even growing
Be Consistent
Be Disciplined
Be Risk Manager
Be Patient
Be Humble
Be Calm
Just Charts , No Emotion
Trading is a marathon , Not a Sprinter
In trading:
1.Slow is Fast
2.Fast is End Game
make sure you have followed the right trader, who can manage risk well and provide consistent profits to your account
we grow together
trading is easy and fun
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
USD
100
USD
USD
1
0%
19
73%
70%
2.60
1.83
USD
USD
23%
1:500