SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Forex Quasar Multi
Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira

Forex Quasar Multi

Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira
Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira

Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira

1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 12%
FPMarketsSC-Live4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
204
Profit Trades:
182 (89.21%)
Loss Trades:
22 (10.78%)
Best trade:
1.02 USD
Worst trade:
-9.12 USD
Gross Profit:
80.93 USD (10 738 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42.27 USD (5 527 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
51 (28.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.30 USD (51)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
9.51%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
162
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.84
Long Trades:
111 (54.41%)
Short Trades:
93 (45.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.91
Expected Payoff:
0.19 USD
Average Profit:
0.44 USD
Average Loss:
-1.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-20.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.96 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
11.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
20.96 USD (5.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.49% (20.96 USD)
By Equity:
10.79% (39.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 26
USDCAD 18
EURUSD 14
EURCHF 12
EURCAD 11
NZDCAD 10
AUDUSD 9
EURAUD 9
NZDCHF 8
EURJPY 8
EURGBP 7
CADCHF 7
USDCHF 7
NZDJPY 7
GBPAUD 6
AUDJPY 6
GBPJPY 6
USDJPY 6
AUDNZD 6
AUDCAD 5
AUDCHF 4
EURNZD 4
CADJPY 4
GBPCAD 3
CHFJPY 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 15
USDCAD 7
EURUSD 0
EURCHF 5
EURCAD 2
NZDCAD 4
AUDUSD 2
EURAUD 3
NZDCHF 1
EURJPY 1
EURGBP 2
CADCHF 5
USDCHF 3
NZDJPY 2
GBPAUD -7
AUDJPY 1
GBPJPY 2
USDJPY -15
AUDNZD 2
AUDCAD -1
AUDCHF 3
EURNZD 0
CADJPY 1
GBPCAD 1
CHFJPY 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 1.6K
USDCAD 1.1K
EURUSD 145
EURCHF 501
EURCAD 343
NZDCAD 668
AUDUSD 225
EURAUD 523
NZDCHF 143
EURJPY 201
EURGBP 214
CADCHF 389
USDCHF 209
NZDJPY 383
GBPAUD -933
AUDJPY 289
GBPJPY 347
USDJPY -2.3K
AUDNZD 354
AUDCAD -43
AUDCHF 233
EURNZD 93
CADJPY 237
GBPCAD 213
CHFJPY 69
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.02 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 51
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsSC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPTradingLLC-Live4
0.37 × 87
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.50 × 103
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1.50 × 36
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.60 × 73
Swissquote-Live1
2.78 × 27
Exness-Real16
5.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
6.24 × 25
GTCGlobalSA-Live 2
6.40 × 48
JustMarkets-Live5
10.13 × 48
Weltrade-Live
23.50 × 4
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Professional Multi-Pair Forex Trading Strategy

Designed for investors seeking disciplined, risk-aware, long-term capital growth through systematic Forex trading.

This fully automated strategy continuously monitors up to 25 major and cross currency pairs, identifying trading opportunities based on multiple technical confirmations and trend analysis. Every trade is executed according to predefined rules, ensuring consistent and emotion-free decision making.

Unlike high-risk systems that rely on martingale or grid averaging, this strategy is built on disciplined position management. When market conditions justify it, hedging techniques may be used as part of the overall risk management approach, helping the strategy adapt to changing market environments.

The objective is not unrealistic overnight profits, but steady and sustainable account growth while maintaining responsible risk exposure. As with any financial investment, market conditions vary and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Highlights

✔ Trades up to 25 Forex pairs

✔ Multi-timeframe market analysis

✔ Multiple signal confirmation filters

✔ Intelligent hedging strategy

✔ No martingale

✔ No grid trading

✔ Disciplined risk management

✔ Fully rule-based execution

✔ Designed for long-term consistency

Trade with discipline. Grow with consistency.


No reviews
2026.08.05 16:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Forex Quasar Multi
30 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
364
USD
2
100%
204
89%
100%
1.91
0.19
USD
11%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.