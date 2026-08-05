- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 237
Profit Trades:
1 544 (69.02%)
Loss Trades:
693 (30.98%)
Best trade:
5 376.79 USD
Worst trade:
-2 790.79 USD
Gross Profit:
121 067.20 USD (564 289 pips)
Gross Loss:
-72 631.73 USD (447 603 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (927.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 921.37 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.23%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
3.34
Long Trades:
1 062 (47.47%)
Short Trades:
1 175 (52.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
21.65 USD
Average Profit:
78.41 USD
Average Loss:
-104.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-903.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 190.44 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.39%
Annual Forecast:
4.73%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
14 505.27 USD (17.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.87% (14 505.27 USD)
By Equity:
0.65% (453.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.fx
|1501
|AUDCAD.fx
|184
|USDCAD.fx
|148
|GBPUSD.fx
|144
|USDJPY.fx
|106
|GOLD.m
|30
|AUDUSD.fx
|29
|USDCHF.fx
|27
|CADJPY.fx
|15
|GBPAUD.fx
|11
|GBPJPY.fx
|10
|EURJPY.fx
|7
|AUDJPY.fx
|7
|NZDUSD.fx
|6
|EURAUD.fx
|6
|EURCAD.fx
|3
|GBPCAD.fx
|1
|EURCHF.fx
|1
|CHFJPY.fx
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD.fx
|38K
|AUDCAD.fx
|-4.8K
|USDCAD.fx
|2.9K
|GBPUSD.fx
|6.4K
|USDJPY.fx
|-464
|GOLD.m
|-554
|AUDUSD.fx
|1.6K
|USDCHF.fx
|864
|CADJPY.fx
|1.3K
|GBPAUD.fx
|598
|GBPJPY.fx
|621
|EURJPY.fx
|349
|AUDJPY.fx
|362
|NZDUSD.fx
|418
|EURAUD.fx
|334
|EURCAD.fx
|184
|GBPCAD.fx
|28
|EURCHF.fx
|57
|CHFJPY.fx
|51
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD.fx
|89K
|AUDCAD.fx
|7.4K
|USDCAD.fx
|5.2K
|GBPUSD.fx
|32K
|USDJPY.fx
|-4.4K
|GOLD.m
|-16K
|AUDUSD.fx
|3.6K
|USDCHF.fx
|4.9K
|CADJPY.fx
|3.4K
|GBPAUD.fx
|-16K
|GBPJPY.fx
|2.1K
|EURJPY.fx
|1K
|AUDJPY.fx
|593
|NZDUSD.fx
|1.8K
|EURAUD.fx
|-495
|EURCAD.fx
|1K
|GBPCAD.fx
|706
|EURCHF.fx
|66
|CHFJPY.fx
|290
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5 376.79 USD
Worst trade: -2 791 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +927.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -903.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexMart-RealServer" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
257%
0
0
USD
USD
70K
USD
USD
307
92%
2 237
69%
100%
1.66
21.65
USD
USD
31%
1:500