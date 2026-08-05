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Trinh Van Sang

WolvesVN EU

Trinh Van Sang
Trinh Van Sang

Trinh Van Sang

0 reviews
Reliability
307 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2020 257%
ForexMart-RealServer
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 237
Profit Trades:
1 544 (69.02%)
Loss Trades:
693 (30.98%)
Best trade:
5 376.79 USD
Worst trade:
-2 790.79 USD
Gross Profit:
121 067.20 USD (564 289 pips)
Gross Loss:
-72 631.73 USD (447 603 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (927.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 921.37 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.23%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
3.34
Long Trades:
1 062 (47.47%)
Short Trades:
1 175 (52.53%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
21.65 USD
Average Profit:
78.41 USD
Average Loss:
-104.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-903.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 190.44 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.39%
Annual Forecast:
4.73%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
14 505.27 USD (17.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.87% (14 505.27 USD)
By Equity:
0.65% (453.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.fx 1501
AUDCAD.fx 184
USDCAD.fx 148
GBPUSD.fx 144
USDJPY.fx 106
GOLD.m 30
AUDUSD.fx 29
USDCHF.fx 27
CADJPY.fx 15
GBPAUD.fx 11
GBPJPY.fx 10
EURJPY.fx 7
AUDJPY.fx 7
NZDUSD.fx 6
EURAUD.fx 6
EURCAD.fx 3
GBPCAD.fx 1
EURCHF.fx 1
CHFJPY.fx 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.fx 38K
AUDCAD.fx -4.8K
USDCAD.fx 2.9K
GBPUSD.fx 6.4K
USDJPY.fx -464
GOLD.m -554
AUDUSD.fx 1.6K
USDCHF.fx 864
CADJPY.fx 1.3K
GBPAUD.fx 598
GBPJPY.fx 621
EURJPY.fx 349
AUDJPY.fx 362
NZDUSD.fx 418
EURAUD.fx 334
EURCAD.fx 184
GBPCAD.fx 28
EURCHF.fx 57
CHFJPY.fx 51
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.fx 89K
AUDCAD.fx 7.4K
USDCAD.fx 5.2K
GBPUSD.fx 32K
USDJPY.fx -4.4K
GOLD.m -16K
AUDUSD.fx 3.6K
USDCHF.fx 4.9K
CADJPY.fx 3.4K
GBPAUD.fx -16K
GBPJPY.fx 2.1K
EURJPY.fx 1K
AUDJPY.fx 593
NZDUSD.fx 1.8K
EURAUD.fx -495
EURCAD.fx 1K
GBPCAD.fx 706
EURCHF.fx 66
CHFJPY.fx 290
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 376.79 USD
Worst trade: -2 791 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +927.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -903.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexMart-RealServer" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.05 08:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.08.05 08:55
80% of growth achieved within 75 days. This comprises 3.5% of days out of 2140 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
WolvesVN EU
30 USD per month
257%
0
0
USD
70K
USD
307
92%
2 237
69%
100%
1.66
21.65
USD
31%
1:500
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