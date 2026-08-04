- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
43
Profit Trades:
19 (44.18%)
Loss Trades:
24 (55.81%)
Best trade:
109.95 USD
Worst trade:
-28.42 USD
Gross Profit:
711.07 USD (66 983 pips)
Gross Loss:
-285.85 USD (22 777 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (524.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
524.30 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
60.40%
Max deposit load:
6.69%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
43
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.20
Long Trades:
32 (74.42%)
Short Trades:
11 (25.58%)
Profit Factor:
2.49
Expected Payoff:
9.89 USD
Average Profit:
37.42 USD
Average Loss:
-11.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-105.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-105.45 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
42.37%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
57.46 USD
Maximal:
132.70 USD (8.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.51% (132.68 USD)
By Equity:
5.75% (54.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|24
|XAGUSD
|17
|XTIUSD
|1
|US100
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-124
|XAGUSD
|454
|XTIUSD
|0
|US100
|95
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-12K
|XAGUSD
|9.3K
|XTIUSD
|0
|US100
|47K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +109.95 USD
Worst trade: -28 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +524.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -105.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Risk 1.5 % -2.5% per Trade
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
42%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
1
0%
43
44%
60%
2.48
9.89
USD
USD
9%
1:500