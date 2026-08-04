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Alexander Angelus Heimburger

RapidGrowth26

Alexander Angelus Heimburger
Alexander Angelus Heimburger

Alexander Angelus Heimburger

0 reviews
Reliability
135 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 87%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 182
Profit Trades:
1 482 (67.91%)
Loss Trades:
700 (32.08%)
Best trade:
345.48 USD
Worst trade:
-476.83 USD
Gross Profit:
21 264.46 USD (192 889 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 032.56 USD (120 613 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (176.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 029.53 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
73.28%
Max deposit load:
4.87%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.70
Long Trades:
1 078 (49.40%)
Short Trades:
1 104 (50.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
4.23 USD
Average Profit:
14.35 USD
Average Loss:
-17.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-5 442.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 442.33 USD (25)
Monthly growth:
9.32%
Annual Forecast:
116.33%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 340.34 USD
Maximal:
5 442.33 USD (89.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
89.19% (5 442.33 USD)
By Equity:
7.30% (626.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 2182
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 9.2K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 72K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +345.48 USD
Worst trade: -477 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 25
Maximal consecutive profit: +176.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 442.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

The strategy has been traded live since January 2024. In August 2024, risk parameters were significantly reduced. The current risk configuration has been running continuously since then and represents the strategy offered through this signal.
No reviews
2026.08.04 12:48
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 1.06% of days out of 942 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.04 12:48
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RapidGrowth26
30 USD per month
87%
0
0
USD
8.6K
USD
135
98%
2 182
67%
73%
1.76
4.23
USD
89%
1:500
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