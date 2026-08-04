- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 182
Profit Trades:
1 482 (67.91%)
Loss Trades:
700 (32.08%)
Best trade:
345.48 USD
Worst trade:
-476.83 USD
Gross Profit:
21 264.46 USD (192 889 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 032.56 USD (120 613 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (176.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 029.53 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
73.28%
Max deposit load:
4.87%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.70
Long Trades:
1 078 (49.40%)
Short Trades:
1 104 (50.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.77
Expected Payoff:
4.23 USD
Average Profit:
14.35 USD
Average Loss:
-17.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-5 442.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 442.33 USD (25)
Monthly growth:
9.32%
Annual Forecast:
116.33%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 340.34 USD
Maximal:
5 442.33 USD (89.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
89.19% (5 442.33 USD)
By Equity:
7.30% (626.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|2182
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|9.2K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|72K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +345.48 USD
Worst trade: -477 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 25
Maximal consecutive profit: +176.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 442.33 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
The strategy has been traded live since January 2024. In August 2024, risk parameters were significantly reduced. The current risk configuration has been running continuously since then and represents the strategy offered through this signal.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
87%
0
0
USD
USD
8.6K
USD
USD
135
98%
2 182
67%
73%
1.76
4.23
USD
USD
89%
1:500