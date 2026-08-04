- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
5 (45.45%)
Loss Trades:
6 (54.55%)
Best trade:
89.78 USD
Worst trade:
-186.52 USD
Gross Profit:
249.20 USD (25 106 pips)
Gross Loss:
-489.50 USD (49 290 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (169.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
169.66 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.23
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.48%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.58
Long Trades:
5 (45.45%)
Short Trades:
6 (54.55%)
Profit Factor:
0.51
Expected Payoff:
-21.85 USD
Average Profit:
49.84 USD
Average Loss:
-81.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-387.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-387.99 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-24.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
277.37 USD
Maximal:
413.99 USD (36.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.42% (413.95 USD)
By Equity:
35.07% (398.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-240
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-24K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +89.78 USD
Worst trade: -187 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +169.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -387.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
A very safe signal powered by an Expert Advisor that uses sophisticated statistical analysis to identify unique market conditions. The EA analyzes the market in a highly advanced and unconventional way, helping to find high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining a conservative approach to risk.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
-24%
0
0
USD
USD
760
USD
USD
1
100%
11
45%
100%
0.50
-21.85
USD
USD
36%
1:500