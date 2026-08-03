- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
80
Profit Trades:
44 (55.00%)
Loss Trades:
36 (45.00%)
Best trade:
39.88 USD
Worst trade:
-33.01 USD
Gross Profit:
1 325.69 USD (132 551 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 087.78 USD (108 762 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (149.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
149.53 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
72.04%
Max deposit load:
1.44%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.95
Long Trades:
45 (56.25%)
Short Trades:
35 (43.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
2.97 USD
Average Profit:
30.13 USD
Average Loss:
-30.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-121.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-121.88 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
47.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
57.35 USD
Maximal:
121.88 USD (19.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.80% (121.88 USD)
By Equity:
4.43% (27.06 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|238
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|24K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +39.88 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +149.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -121.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
■ ■ XM 标准账户 与 Low 账户
■ 📊 信号详情 —— 精准黄金交易
■ 🥇 仅交易伦敦金 XAUUSD GOLD
■ ⏱️ 每周 5 天 23 小时不间断运行
■
■ 💰 收益预期
■ ■ 预估年化收益：2-10 倍利润
■
■ 🛑 风控设置
■ ■一单一结策略，同一时段仅持有一张订单，订单完成止盈或止损全部平仓后，才会等待下一次进场信号，无持仓叠加，风控清晰，风格稳健。
■
■ 📈 交易理念
■ 👉 风控永远放在第一位
■ 👉 追求稳定年度收益
■ 👉 长期实现可持续复利增值
■
■ 👥 投资者操作指引
■ 📚 点击链接可直接到XM平台进入信号源跟单：
■ ⏳ 本信号适配长期投资
■ 👉 建议复制交易周期：至少 3 至 6 个月
■
■ ⚠️ 重要提示：
■ 交易不存在稳赚不赔的圣杯，仅投入自身可承受亏损的闲置资金。
■
■ 📞 联系方式与客服支持
■ 💬 有疑问或需要协助？随时联系我！
■ 📧 QQ邮箱：3908061086@qq.com
■ 🤝 携手稳健增值，打造优质投资组合！
■
■ 温馨提示：保证金交易具备高风险，预估收益不构成盈利承诺，请理性投资
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
96 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
USD
738
USD
USD
7
100%
80
55%
72%
1.21
2.97
USD
USD
20%
1:500