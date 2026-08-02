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Hicham Mahmoud Almoustafa

GL Test

Hicham Mahmoud Almoustafa
Hicham Mahmoud Almoustafa

Hicham Mahmoud Almoustafa

4.2 (17)
I am an algorithmic trading enthusiast focused on developing and testing Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5.
My main area of interest is automated gold trading, including trend-following systems, momentum analysis, tick-volume confirmation, basket management, and risk-control mechanisms.
11 products 2 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 13%
VantageMarkets-Live 14
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
28
Profit Trades:
18 (64.28%)
Loss Trades:
10 (35.71%)
Best trade:
66.67 EUR
Worst trade:
-69.98 EUR
Gross Profit:
170.19 EUR (5 733 pips)
Gross Loss:
-144.80 EUR (7 203 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (19.02 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
139.67 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
7.56%
Max deposit load:
51.96%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
22 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.23
Long Trades:
22 (78.57%)
Short Trades:
6 (21.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
0.91 EUR
Average Profit:
9.46 EUR
Average Loss:
-14.48 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-94.38 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-94.38 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
12.71%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.26 EUR
Maximal:
109.64 EUR (32.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.98% (109.72 EUR)
By Equity:
29.21% (56.30 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 29
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ -1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +66.67 EUR
Worst trade: -70 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.02 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -94.38 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 03:53
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.05 03:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 02:53
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.02 23:02
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.02 23:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.02 23:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GL Test
50 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
225
EUR
3
82%
28
64%
8%
1.17
0.91
EUR
33%
1:500
Copy

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