- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
919
Profit Trades:
369 (40.15%)
Loss Trades:
550 (59.85%)
Best trade:
43.35 EUR
Worst trade:
-22.78 EUR
Gross Profit:
615.90 EUR (238 779 pips)
Gross Loss:
-283.75 EUR (243 785 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (183.35 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
183.35 EUR (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
52.93%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.81
Long Trades:
492 (53.54%)
Short Trades:
427 (46.46%)
Profit Factor:
2.17
Expected Payoff:
0.36 EUR
Average Profit:
1.67 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.52 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-1.02 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.74 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
23.24%
Annual Forecast:
282.02%
Algo trading:
4%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
39.47 EUR
Maximal:
69.06 EUR (53.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.35% (69.06 EUR)
By Equity:
13.63% (220.85 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|535
|US500
|196
|US2000
|145
|EURUSD
|28
|GER40
|12
|XAUUSD
|2
|USDCNH
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NAS100
|135
|US500
|1
|US2000
|1
|EURUSD
|164
|GER40
|-2
|XAUUSD
|79
|USDCNH
|0
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NAS100
|-19K
|US500
|1.9K
|US2000
|1.7K
|EURUSD
|4.6K
|GER40
|-2K
|XAUUSD
|8K
|USDCNH
|-358
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +43.35 EUR
Worst trade: -23 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +183.35 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.02 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneGmbH-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Trend following trading
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-11%
0
0
USD
USD
1.6K
EUR
EUR
30
4%
919
40%
100%
2.17
0.36
EUR
EUR
54%
1:30