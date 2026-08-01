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Soroth Chey

Trend Following

Soroth Chey
Soroth Chey

Soroth Chey

0 reviews
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -11%
PepperstoneGmbH-Live
1:30
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
919
Profit Trades:
369 (40.15%)
Loss Trades:
550 (59.85%)
Best trade:
43.35 EUR
Worst trade:
-22.78 EUR
Gross Profit:
615.90 EUR (238 779 pips)
Gross Loss:
-283.75 EUR (243 785 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (183.35 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
183.35 EUR (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
52.93%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.81
Long Trades:
492 (53.54%)
Short Trades:
427 (46.46%)
Profit Factor:
2.17
Expected Payoff:
0.36 EUR
Average Profit:
1.67 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.52 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-1.02 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.74 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
23.24%
Annual Forecast:
282.02%
Algo trading:
4%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
39.47 EUR
Maximal:
69.06 EUR (53.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.35% (69.06 EUR)
By Equity:
13.63% (220.85 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100 535
US500 196
US2000 145
EURUSD 28
GER40 12
XAUUSD 2
USDCNH 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 135
US500 1
US2000 1
EURUSD 164
GER40 -2
XAUUSD 79
USDCNH 0
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 -19K
US500 1.9K
US2000 1.7K
EURUSD 4.6K
GER40 -2K
XAUUSD 8K
USDCNH -358
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +43.35 EUR
Worst trade: -23 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +183.35 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.02 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneGmbH-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trend following trading
No reviews
2026.08.01 20:53
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trend Following
30 USD per month
-11%
0
0
USD
1.6K
EUR
30
4%
919
40%
100%
2.17
0.36
EUR
54%
1:30
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