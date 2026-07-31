- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 381
Profit Trades:
1 104 (79.94%)
Loss Trades:
277 (20.06%)
Best trade:
54 000.00 USD
Worst trade:
-24 000.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 654 622.29 USD (11 103 959 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 520 367.63 USD (7 503 118 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (95 343.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117 743.10 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
21.94%
Max deposit load:
0.34%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
11.62
Long Trades:
685 (49.60%)
Short Trades:
696 (50.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
821.33 USD
Average Profit:
3 310.35 USD
Average Loss:
-9 098.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-32 760.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54 000.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.37%
Annual Forecast:
65.14%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19 106.50 USD
Maximal:
97 582.64 USD (8.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.41% (50 848.56 USD)
By Equity:
1.00% (12 173.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1380
|XAUUSD+
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|1.1M
|XAUUSD+
|80
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|3.6M
|XAUUSD+
|46
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +54 000.00 USD
Worst trade: -24 000 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +95 343.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32 760.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Institutional-grade Bitcoin/Crypto trading algorithm built for long-term consistency. Advanced risk management, fully automated execution, and a publicly verified live track record with over $1M audited profit.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
561%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2M
USD
USD
46
97%
1 381
79%
22%
1.45
821.33
USD
USD
10%
1:500