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Jon-ander Oses Donosti

Private Crypto BTC

Jon-ander Oses Donosti
Jon-ander Oses Donosti

Jon-ander Oses Donosti

  • Professional Trader at  9 years
  • Spain
  • 184
5 (2)
1 signal
0 reviews
Reliability
46 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 561%
VantageMarkets-Live 4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 381
Profit Trades:
1 104 (79.94%)
Loss Trades:
277 (20.06%)
Best trade:
54 000.00 USD
Worst trade:
-24 000.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 654 622.29 USD (11 103 959 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 520 367.63 USD (7 503 118 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (95 343.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
117 743.10 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
21.94%
Max deposit load:
0.34%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
11.62
Long Trades:
685 (49.60%)
Short Trades:
696 (50.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
821.33 USD
Average Profit:
3 310.35 USD
Average Loss:
-9 098.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-32 760.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54 000.00 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.37%
Annual Forecast:
65.14%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19 106.50 USD
Maximal:
97 582.64 USD (8.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.41% (50 848.56 USD)
By Equity:
1.00% (12 173.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1380
XAUUSD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 1.1M
XAUUSD+ 80
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 3.6M
XAUUSD+ 46
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +54 000.00 USD
Worst trade: -24 000 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +95 343.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32 760.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 11
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 64
VantageTradingLtd-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.58 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.67 × 12
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Institutional-grade Bitcoin/Crypto trading algorithm built for long-term consistency. Advanced risk management, fully automated execution, and a publicly verified live track record with over $1M audited profit.
No reviews
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Private Crypto BTC
999 USD per month
561%
0
0
USD
1.2M
USD
46
97%
1 381
79%
22%
1.45
821.33
USD
10%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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