- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
257
Profit Trades:
131 (50.97%)
Loss Trades:
126 (49.03%)
Best trade:
93.30 USD
Worst trade:
-42.70 USD
Gross Profit:
2 935.88 USD (149 507 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 148.17 USD (134 920 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (638.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
638.05 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
12.31%
Max deposit load:
52.65%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
257
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.34
Long Trades:
163 (63.42%)
Short Trades:
94 (36.58%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
3.07 USD
Average Profit:
22.41 USD
Average Loss:
-17.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-460.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-460.70 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
39.39%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
150.87 USD
Maximal:
587.07 USD (22.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.92% (587.07 USD)
By Equity:
8.08% (172.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|165
|US100Cash#
|92
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|734
|US100Cash#
|54
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|11K
|US100Cash#
|3.7K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +93.30 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +638.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -460.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
39%
0
0
USD
USD
2.7K
USD
USD
1
0%
257
50%
12%
1.36
3.07
USD
USD
23%
1:300