- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
157
Profit Trades:
86 (54.77%)
Loss Trades:
71 (45.22%)
Best trade:
145.94 USD
Worst trade:
-72.82 USD
Gross Profit:
956.17 USD (38 338 pips)
Gross Loss:
-743.98 USD (25 508 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (25.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
147.94 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
19.91%
Max deposit load:
100.08%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
124
Avg holding time:
28 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.77
Long Trades:
54 (34.39%)
Short Trades:
103 (65.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
1.35 USD
Average Profit:
11.12 USD
Average Loss:
-10.48 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-271.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-271.81 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
21.19%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.16 USD
Maximal:
276.64 USD (19.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.55% (276.12 USD)
By Equity:
17.19% (180.42 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|157
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|212
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +145.94 USD
Worst trade: -73 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -271.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
|8.00 × 4
|
VantageMarkets-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|9.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|10.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|14.47 × 30
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|16.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|18.46 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|22.50 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.39 × 845
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|28.78 × 9
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
2
0%
157
54%
20%
1.28
1.35
USD
USD
20%
1:25