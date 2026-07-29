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Emre Kilic

Kral Invest

Emre Kilic
Emre Kilic

Emre Kilic

0 reviews
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 33 USD per month
growth since 2026 -26%
VantageMarkets-Live 8
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
61
Profit Trades:
16 (26.22%)
Loss Trades:
45 (73.77%)
Best trade:
10.00 USD
Worst trade:
-8.99 USD
Gross Profit:
20.12 USD (9 622 pips)
Gross Loss:
-45.43 USD (47 555 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (1.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.18
Trading activity:
4.75%
Max deposit load:
23.01%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.94
Long Trades:
36 (59.02%)
Short Trades:
25 (40.98%)
Profit Factor:
0.44
Expected Payoff:
-0.41 USD
Average Profit:
1.26 USD
Average Loss:
-1.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-2.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.65 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-16.00%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
21%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.47 USD
Maximal:
26.82 USD (3.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.72% (26.70 USD)
By Equity:
1.88% (1.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 28
USDCHF+ 14
XAUUSD+ 4
GER40 3
BTCUSD 3
UK100 2
USOUSD 2
USDCAD+ 2
GBPCHF+ 2
JPM 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ -3
USDCHF+ -1
XAUUSD+ -8
GER40 -5
BTCUSD -5
UK100 -4
USOUSD 0
USDCAD+ -1
GBPCHF+ 0
JPM 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ -172
USDCHF+ 2
XAUUSD+ -756
GER40 -280
BTCUSD -34K
UK100 -2.8K
USOUSD 49
USDCAD+ -107
GBPCHF+ 2
JPM 14
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.00 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Welcome to Kral Invest Signal.

Trading Strategy & Risk Management:
• Pair: EURUSD exclusively.
• Trading Session: Executed strictly during the London Session open.
• Risk Management: Fixed risk per trade (0.3% Max Risk).
• No dangerous methods: NO Martingale, NO Grid, NO Averaging Down. Every trade has a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Recommendations for Subscribers:
• Minimum Recommended Balance: $500 - $1,000
• Leverage: 1:100 or higher
• Slippage Control: Use a VPS close to Vantage servers for optimal execution.

Strict discipline and long-term capital preservation are the core principles of this system.
No reviews
2026.08.04 12:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.03 10:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.03 09:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.29 15:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 7 days. This comprises 6.8% of days out of the 103 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 15:13
80% of trades performed within 4 days. This comprises 3.88% of days out of the 103 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 15:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Kral Invest
33 USD per month
-26%
0
0
USD
59
USD
16
21%
61
26%
5%
0.44
-0.41
USD
27%
1:500
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