- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
61
Profit Trades:
16 (26.22%)
Loss Trades:
45 (73.77%)
Best trade:
10.00 USD
Worst trade:
-8.99 USD
Gross Profit:
20.12 USD (9 622 pips)
Gross Loss:
-45.43 USD (47 555 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (1.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.18
Trading activity:
4.75%
Max deposit load:
23.01%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
35
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.94
Long Trades:
36 (59.02%)
Short Trades:
25 (40.98%)
Profit Factor:
0.44
Expected Payoff:
-0.41 USD
Average Profit:
1.26 USD
Average Loss:
-1.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-2.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.65 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-16.00%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
21%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.47 USD
Maximal:
26.82 USD (3.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.72% (26.70 USD)
By Equity:
1.88% (1.11 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|28
|USDCHF+
|14
|XAUUSD+
|4
|GER40
|3
|BTCUSD
|3
|UK100
|2
|USOUSD
|2
|USDCAD+
|2
|GBPCHF+
|2
|JPM
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD+
|-3
|USDCHF+
|-1
|XAUUSD+
|-8
|GER40
|-5
|BTCUSD
|-5
|UK100
|-4
|USOUSD
|0
|USDCAD+
|-1
|GBPCHF+
|0
|JPM
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD+
|-172
|USDCHF+
|2
|XAUUSD+
|-756
|GER40
|-280
|BTCUSD
|-34K
|UK100
|-2.8K
|USOUSD
|49
|USDCAD+
|-107
|GBPCHF+
|2
|JPM
|14
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.00 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Welcome to Kral Invest Signal.
Trading Strategy & Risk Management:
• Pair: EURUSD exclusively.
• Trading Session: Executed strictly during the London Session open.
• Risk Management: Fixed risk per trade (0.3% Max Risk).
• No dangerous methods: NO Martingale, NO Grid, NO Averaging Down. Every trade has a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Recommendations for Subscribers:
• Minimum Recommended Balance: $500 - $1,000
• Leverage: 1:100 or higher
• Slippage Control: Use a VPS close to Vantage servers for optimal execution.
Strict discipline and long-term capital preservation are the core principles of this system.
Trading Strategy & Risk Management:
• Pair: EURUSD exclusively.
• Trading Session: Executed strictly during the London Session open.
• Risk Management: Fixed risk per trade (0.3% Max Risk).
• No dangerous methods: NO Martingale, NO Grid, NO Averaging Down. Every trade has a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Recommendations for Subscribers:
• Minimum Recommended Balance: $500 - $1,000
• Leverage: 1:100 or higher
• Slippage Control: Use a VPS close to Vantage servers for optimal execution.
Strict discipline and long-term capital preservation are the core principles of this system.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
33 USD per month
-26%
0
0
USD
USD
59
USD
USD
16
21%
61
26%
5%
0.44
-0.41
USD
USD
27%
1:500