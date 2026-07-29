The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Welcome to Kral Invest Signal.



Trading Strategy & Risk Management:

• Pair: EURUSD exclusively.

• Trading Session: Executed strictly during the London Session open.

• Risk Management: Fixed risk per trade (0.3% Max Risk).

• No dangerous methods: NO Martingale, NO Grid, NO Averaging Down. Every trade has a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.



Recommendations for Subscribers:

• Minimum Recommended Balance: $500 - $1,000

• Leverage: 1:100 or higher

• Slippage Control: Use a VPS close to Vantage servers for optimal execution.



Strict discipline and long-term capital preservation are the core principles of this system.

