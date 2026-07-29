The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AM-UK-Live 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live03 0.00 × 1 Darwinex-LiveUK 0.00 × 4 PHP-LiveLiquidity1 0.00 × 5 ForexTime-ECN-Zero 0.00 × 1 FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server 0.00 × 2 QTrade-Classic Server 0.00 × 1 AdmiralMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 FXNet-Real 0.00 × 1 Larson-Demo 0.00 × 1 Hadwins-Global Trader 0.00 × 2 MetasGroup-Live 0.00 × 2 Deltastock-Live 0.00 × 1 PreciseFX-Live 0.00 × 1 CollectiveFX-LIVE1 0.00 × 1 3TGFX-Main 0.00 × 1 AlSalamBank-Live 0.00 × 3 OctaFX-Demo 0.00 × 7 EGlobalTrade-Cent7 0.00 × 2 Pepperstone-Demo01 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.00 × 3 CapitalPointTrading-Live29 0.00 × 1 VantageMarkets-Live 22 0.00 × 1 HFMarketsSV-Live Server 16 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live05 0.00 × 11 330 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor