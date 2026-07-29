- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
46
Profit Trades:
19 (41.30%)
Loss Trades:
27 (58.70%)
Best trade:
306.10 USD
Worst trade:
-43.90 USD
Gross Profit:
754.81 USD (51 218 pips)
Gross Loss:
-330.43 USD (20 925 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (242.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
332.20 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
56.33%
Max deposit load:
15.78%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.92
Long Trades:
27 (58.70%)
Short Trades:
19 (41.30%)
Profit Factor:
2.28
Expected Payoff:
9.23 USD
Average Profit:
39.73 USD
Average Loss:
-12.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-221.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-221.16 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
16.98%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
29.06 USD
Maximal:
221.16 USD (7.87%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.87% (221.16 USD)
By Equity:
2.08% (53.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|33
|AUDUSD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|NQ100.R
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|435
|AUDUSD
|-11
|NZDUSD
|4
|USDCAD
|0
|CADJPY
|-5
|GBPJPY
|-4
|EURJPY
|-4
|USDCHF
|5
|NQ100.R
|19
|EURUSD
|-9
|GBPUSD
|-4
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|22K
|AUDUSD
|-359
|NZDUSD
|313
|USDCAD
|63
|CADJPY
|-378
|GBPJPY
|-658
|EURJPY
|-564
|USDCHF
|432
|NQ100.R
|9.4K
|EURUSD
|-158
|GBPUSD
|-53
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +306.10 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +242.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -221.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 5
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 7
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 11
Hello guys!
Welcome to my copytrade account.
I am just a support and resistance trader.
Low risk and consistency are my priority.
Best regards,
KingCuan77
Welcome to my copytrade account.
I am just a support and resistance trader.
Low risk and consistency are my priority.
Best regards,
KingCuan77
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
77 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
USD
2.9K
USD
USD
2
0%
46
41%
56%
2.28
9.23
USD
USD
8%
1:200