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Murat Karabacak

BAX muz

Murat Karabacak
Murat Karabacak

Murat Karabacak

1 (1)
Instagram: blueactionx
Twitter: BlueActionX
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5 signals 2 comments
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -27%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
200
Profit Trades:
135 (67.50%)
Loss Trades:
65 (32.50%)
Best trade:
5.52 USD
Worst trade:
-6.82 USD
Gross Profit:
80.36 USD (11 574 pips)
Gross Loss:
-121.68 USD (15 864 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (7.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14.98 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.10
Trading activity:
70.23%
Max deposit load:
44.33%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
133
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.70
Long Trades:
83 (41.50%)
Short Trades:
117 (58.50%)
Profit Factor:
0.66
Expected Payoff:
-0.21 USD
Average Profit:
0.60 USD
Average Loss:
-1.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-28.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.47 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-27.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
47.26 USD
Maximal:
59.03 USD (36.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.47% (59.07 USD)
By Equity:
38.68% (51.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURCHF 34
GBPNZD 31
EURUSD 29
EURGBP 21
EURJPY 14
CHFJPY 14
USDCAD 13
AUDNZD 12
USDJPY 8
GBPCHF 7
EURCAD 6
EURAUD 6
GBPAUD 5
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCHF 0
GBPNZD -5
EURUSD -12
EURGBP 3
EURJPY -13
CHFJPY -26
USDCAD -1
AUDNZD -2
USDJPY 12
GBPCHF 5
EURCAD 1
EURAUD 1
GBPAUD -3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCHF 173
GBPNZD -508
EURUSD -952
EURGBP 312
EURJPY -1.7K
CHFJPY -4K
USDCAD -25
AUDNZD -196
USDJPY 2.1K
GBPCHF 359
EURCAD 297
EURAUD 160
GBPAUD -311
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.52 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.47 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

max drawdown is 20%
No reviews
2026.08.05 22:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 21:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 01:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.29 14:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.29 12:12
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.29 12:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.29 07:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 07:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 07:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.29 07:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.29 07:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BAX muz
30 USD per month
-27%
0
0
USD
109
USD
2
100%
200
67%
70%
0.66
-0.21
USD
39%
1:500
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