- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
200
Profit Trades:
135 (67.50%)
Loss Trades:
65 (32.50%)
Best trade:
5.52 USD
Worst trade:
-6.82 USD
Gross Profit:
80.36 USD (11 574 pips)
Gross Loss:
-121.68 USD (15 864 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (7.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14.98 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.10
Trading activity:
70.23%
Max deposit load:
44.33%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
133
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.70
Long Trades:
83 (41.50%)
Short Trades:
117 (58.50%)
Profit Factor:
0.66
Expected Payoff:
-0.21 USD
Average Profit:
0.60 USD
Average Loss:
-1.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-28.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-28.47 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-27.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
47.26 USD
Maximal:
59.03 USD (36.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.47% (59.07 USD)
By Equity:
38.68% (51.11 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCHF
|34
|GBPNZD
|31
|EURUSD
|29
|EURGBP
|21
|EURJPY
|14
|CHFJPY
|14
|USDCAD
|13
|AUDNZD
|12
|USDJPY
|8
|GBPCHF
|7
|EURCAD
|6
|EURAUD
|6
|GBPAUD
|5
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCHF
|0
|GBPNZD
|-5
|EURUSD
|-12
|EURGBP
|3
|EURJPY
|-13
|CHFJPY
|-26
|USDCAD
|-1
|AUDNZD
|-2
|USDJPY
|12
|GBPCHF
|5
|EURCAD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|GBPAUD
|-3
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCHF
|173
|GBPNZD
|-508
|EURUSD
|-952
|EURGBP
|312
|EURJPY
|-1.7K
|CHFJPY
|-4K
|USDCAD
|-25
|AUDNZD
|-196
|USDJPY
|2.1K
|GBPCHF
|359
|EURCAD
|297
|EURAUD
|160
|GBPAUD
|-311
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.52 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +7.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -28.47 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
max drawdown is 20%
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-27%
0
0
USD
USD
109
USD
USD
2
100%
200
67%
70%
0.66
-0.21
USD
USD
39%
1:500