- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
52
Profit Trades:
36 (69.23%)
Loss Trades:
16 (30.77%)
Best trade:
78.40 USD
Worst trade:
-16.40 USD
Gross Profit:
260.63 USD (12 410 pips)
Gross Loss:
-134.10 USD (13 323 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (38.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
89.19 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
8.00%
Max deposit load:
65.62%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
29 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.47
Long Trades:
26 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
26 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.94
Expected Payoff:
2.43 USD
Average Profit:
7.24 USD
Average Loss:
-8.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-41.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41.21 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
36.08%
Algo trading:
55%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.65 USD
Maximal:
51.25 USD (13.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.66% (51.25 USD)
By Equity:
23.77% (77.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDb
|52
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDb
|127
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDb
|-911
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +78.40 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.21 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AMarkets-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
HI
I only trade XAUUSD. Please check the spread, commission, and ... of your broker with mine.
I only trade the M1 chart; trades last between 1 min and 30 min.
I use fractal analysis and place my trades manually, though I use an EA for risk management and another to copy and sync my MT5 and MT4.
My goal is 20% to 50% profit per month.
I trade almost every day, a couple of hours before and during the London session.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
USD
477
USD
USD
2
55%
52
69%
8%
1.94
2.43
USD
USD
24%
1:500