HI

I only trade XAUUSD. Please check the spread, commission, and ... of your broker with mine.

I only trade the M1 chart; trades last between 1 min and 30 min.

I use fractal analysis and place my trades manually, though I use an EA for risk management and another to copy and sync my MT5 and MT4.

My goal is 20% to 50% profit per month.

I trade almost every day, a couple of hours before and during the London session.