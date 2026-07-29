- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
21 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
253.15 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 804.00 USD (56 070 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (2 804.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 804.00 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.34
Trading activity:
59.95%
Max deposit load:
11.58%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
17 (80.95%)
Short Trades:
4 (19.05%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
133.52 USD
Average Profit:
133.52 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
18.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
10.11% (1 578.05 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|21
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.8K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|56K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +253.15 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 804.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
GOMarketsMU-Real 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Capital.ComBah-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.00 × 10
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.13 × 8
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.43 × 21
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real36
|1.09 × 260
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|1.69 × 13
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|1.78 × 60
|
Axi.SVG-US10-Live
|2.14 × 44
|
Tickmill-Live05
|2.40 × 727
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|2.43 × 14
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
USD
18K
USD
USD
2
100%
21
100%
60%
n/a
133.52
USD
USD
10%
1:200