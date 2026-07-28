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Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

MGFUND

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

4.4 (20)
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Algoritmic Capital is a financial services provider, specializing in Algorithmic Trading Systems and educational services for active traders.
6 products 11 signals 5 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 41%
FPMTrading-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
636
Profit Trades:
507 (79.71%)
Loss Trades:
129 (20.28%)
Best trade:
97.02 USD
Worst trade:
-71.42 USD
Gross Profit:
2 045.82 USD (1 005 154 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 186.37 USD (100 690 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (75.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
150.08 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
91.72%
Max deposit load:
2.16%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.86
Long Trades:
484 (76.10%)
Short Trades:
152 (23.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
1.35 USD
Average Profit:
4.04 USD
Average Loss:
-9.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-140.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-140.19 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
9.55%
Annual Forecast:
115.87%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.78 USD
Maximal:
176.92 USD (10.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.85% (39.70 USD)
By Equity:
7.37% (536.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.std 430
EURUSD.std 168
US100.fpmt 18
USDCAD.std 7
WTI.fpmt 6
XAGUSD.std 2
US30.fpmt 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.std 666
EURUSD.std 119
US100.fpmt 31
USDCAD.std -5
WTI.fpmt 48
XAGUSD.std 15
US30.fpmt 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.std 64K
EURUSD.std 2.6K
US100.fpmt 26K
USDCAD.std -73
WTI.fpmt 4.8K
XAGUSD.std 154
US30.fpmt 437
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +97.02 USD
Worst trade: -71 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +75.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -140.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMTrading-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

MIX and DIVERSE of Strategies.... 
No reviews
2026.08.06 05:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 19:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 15:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 18:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.28 18:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MGFUND
30 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
7.4K
USD
7
88%
636
79%
92%
1.72
1.35
USD
7%
1:500
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