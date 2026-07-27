- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
30
Profit Trades:
8 (26.66%)
Loss Trades:
22 (73.33%)
Best trade:
4.89 USD
Worst trade:
-4.40 USD
Gross Profit:
9.95 USD (1 368 pips)
Gross Loss:
-53.33 USD (6 045 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (1.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.89 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.67
Trading activity:
65.08%
Max deposit load:
18.07%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.99
Long Trades:
27 (90.00%)
Short Trades:
3 (10.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.19
Expected Payoff:
-1.45 USD
Average Profit:
1.24 USD
Average Loss:
-2.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-23.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.23 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-43.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
43.92 USD
Maximal:
43.92 USD (43.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.92% (43.92 USD)
By Equity:
7.20% (6.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCHF
|5
|NZDCHF
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|CADCHF
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCHF
|-16
|NZDCHF
|-7
|NZDJPY
|-5
|CADCHF
|-1
|CHFJPY
|-4
|CADJPY
|-3
|USDCHF
|-6
|EURJPY
|6
|GBPJPY
|-4
|EURUSD
|-3
|USDJPY
|-2
|EURNZD
|0
|AUDCHF
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|AUDJPY
|-1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCHF
|-1.3K
|NZDCHF
|-540
|NZDJPY
|-768
|CADCHF
|-53
|CHFJPY
|-706
|CADJPY
|-499
|USDCHF
|-535
|EURJPY
|1K
|GBPJPY
|-699
|EURUSD
|-302
|USDJPY
|-375
|EURNZD
|49
|AUDCHF
|73
|EURAUD
|103
|AUDJPY
|-167
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.89 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +1.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
NatureForex-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXIntGroup-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TTCM-Live
|0.00 × 14
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeWise-LiveUS
|0.00 × 42
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.06 × 71
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server
|0.08 × 121
|
TitanFX-01
|0.19 × 16
|
ViproMarkets-Live
|0.24 × 298
|
AUSForex-Live
|0.26 × 27
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.28 × 71
|
BlueberryMarkets-Real
|0.31 × 125
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.43 × 49
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.45 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.52 × 27
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.53 × 17
|
FBS-Real-4
|0.67 × 2661
|
FBS-Real-3
|0.70 × 1205
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.72 × 4799
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.73 × 266
|
XMTrading-Real 7
|0.74 × 134
|
FBS-Real-6
|0.83 × 1480
|
FBS-Real-8
|0.87 × 734
About:
- Trade all major & minor pairs
- Only 1 open order per pair
- No scalping, grid, averaging, martingale
- Minimum balance $100
- 0.01 lot for every $100 balance
- Using EA
- Orders can be closed manually when needed
Thanks for subscribing
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-43%
0
0
USD
USD
57
USD
USD
2
100%
30
26%
65%
0.18
-1.45
USD
USD
44%
1:500