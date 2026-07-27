The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

NatureForex-Server 0.00 × 1 MEXIntGroup-Real 0.00 × 1 TTCM-Live 0.00 × 14 Tickmill-Live04 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live09 0.00 × 1 TradeWise-LiveUS 0.00 × 42 TickmillUK-Live03 0.00 × 10 ICMarkets-Live09 0.06 × 71 FXDD-MT4 Live Server 0.08 × 121 TitanFX-01 0.19 × 16 ViproMarkets-Live 0.24 × 298 AUSForex-Live 0.26 × 27 FXOpen-ECN Live Server 0.28 × 71 BlueberryMarkets-Real 0.31 × 125 XMTrading-Real 12 0.43 × 49 RoboForex-ECN 0.45 × 11 ICMarketsSC-Live22 0.52 × 27 ILQAu-A1 Live 0.53 × 17 FBS-Real-4 0.67 × 2661 FBS-Real-3 0.70 × 1205 FBS-Real-5 0.72 × 4799 FBS-Real-1 0.73 × 266 XMTrading-Real 7 0.74 × 134 FBS-Real-6 0.83 × 1480 FBS-Real-8 0.87 × 734 86 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor