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Koson Maneechansook

WTI PDD 1000

Koson Maneechansook
Koson Maneechansook

Koson Maneechansook

0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 9%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:30
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
43
Profit Trades:
43 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
11.47 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
93.68 USD (86 860 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (93.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
93.68 USD (43)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.99
Trading activity:
61.36%
Max deposit load:
7.09%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
7 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
43 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
2.18 USD
Average Profit:
2.18 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
8.65%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.41% (14.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SpotCrude.a 43
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SpotCrude.a 94
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SpotCrude.a 87K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.47 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 43
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +93.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.30 15:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 13:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.26 16:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.26 15:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.26 15:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
WTI PDD 1000
30 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
7
93%
43
100%
61%
n/a
2.18
USD
1%
1:30
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