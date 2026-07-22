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Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

Katd BTC No Grid No DCA VT 50593

Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen
Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

Xuan Hoang Dat Nguyen

I am a long-term Forex trader with a strong belief in safety-first investing. Instead of chasing fast profits and unnecessary risks, I focus on slow, consistent, and sustainable growth.
4 topics 11 comments
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -3%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
12 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
6 (33.33%)
Best trade:
1.75 USD
Worst trade:
-2.55 USD
Gross Profit:
8.87 USD (88 506 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10.17 USD (101 724 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (6.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.65 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
1.16%
Max deposit load:
2.85%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.13
Long Trades:
11 (61.11%)
Short Trades:
7 (38.89%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-0.07 USD
Average Profit:
0.74 USD
Average Loss:
-1.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-10.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.07 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-3.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.49 USD
Maximal:
10.07 USD (15.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.01% (10.07 USD)
By Equity:
4.82% (2.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.75 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 91
TradeMaxGlobal-Live14
0.00 × 279
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 1102
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 923
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 159
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 126
Exness-Real6
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 28
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 14
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent6
0.36 × 194
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.36 × 516
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.43 × 121
VantageMarkets-Live 11
0.76 × 21
Xlence-Real6
1.70 × 64
VTMarkets-Live 9
9.11 × 94
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Katd BTC No Grid No DCA No Martingale at VT

Contact me telegram: @katdvodanh

No reviews
2026.07.30 12:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.22 11:03
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.22 11:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.22 11:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Katd BTC No Grid No DCA VT 50593
30 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
47
USD
3
100%
18
66%
1%
0.87
-0.07
USD
18%
1:500
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