- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
12 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
6 (33.33%)
Best trade:
1.75 USD
Worst trade:
-2.55 USD
Gross Profit:
8.87 USD (88 506 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10.17 USD (101 724 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (6.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.65 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
1.16%
Max deposit load:
2.85%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
18 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.13
Long Trades:
11 (61.11%)
Short Trades:
7 (38.89%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-0.07 USD
Average Profit:
0.74 USD
Average Loss:
-1.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-10.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.07 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-3.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.49 USD
Maximal:
10.07 USD (15.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.01% (10.07 USD)
By Equity:
4.82% (2.33 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-13K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.75 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 4
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 91
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live14
|0.00 × 279
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 1102
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 923
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 159
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 126
|
Exness-Real6
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 28
|
EGlobal-Classic3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 14
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent6
|0.36 × 194
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.36 × 516
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.43 × 121
|
VantageMarkets-Live 11
|0.76 × 21
|
Xlence-Real6
|1.70 × 64
|
VTMarkets-Live 9
|9.11 × 94
Katd BTC No Grid No DCA No Martingale at VT
Contact me telegram: @katdvodanh
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
USD
47
USD
USD
3
100%
18
66%
1%
0.87
-0.07
USD
USD
18%
1:500