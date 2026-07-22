- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
132
Profit Trades:
67 (50.75%)
Loss Trades:
65 (49.24%)
Best trade:
42.37 USD
Worst trade:
-22.09 USD
Gross Profit:
625.58 USD (16 748 pips)
Gross Loss:
-536.85 USD (22 220 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (33.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
69.48 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
44.03%
Max deposit load:
24.68%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.61
Long Trades:
45 (34.09%)
Short Trades:
87 (65.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.67 USD
Average Profit:
9.34 USD
Average Loss:
-8.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-142.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-142.40 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
8.65%
Algo trading:
62%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.58 USD
Maximal:
144.50 USD (12.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.82% (143.90 USD)
By Equity:
11.16% (103.41 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|13
|CHFJPY
|11
|AUDCHF
|10
|EURCHF
|9
|EURJPY
|9
|AUDNZD
|8
|GBPCAD
|7
|NZDCAD
|7
|CADJPY
|7
|GBPJPY
|7
|EURUSD
|6
|EURCAD
|5
|NZDUSD
|5
|NZDCHF
|5
|GBPUSD
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|GBPAUD
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|GBPNZD
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|EURNZD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-45
|CHFJPY
|-7
|AUDCHF
|-5
|EURCHF
|-48
|EURJPY
|12
|AUDNZD
|-5
|GBPCAD
|81
|NZDCAD
|27
|CADJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|-19
|EURUSD
|30
|EURCAD
|-3
|NZDUSD
|13
|NZDCHF
|-1
|GBPUSD
|-1
|AUDJPY
|-11
|GBPAUD
|37
|NZDJPY
|10
|GBPNZD
|0
|USDCAD
|-8
|EURNZD
|8
|EURAUD
|9
|AUDCAD
|4
|CADCHF
|8
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|-3.6K
|CHFJPY
|-2K
|AUDCHF
|177
|EURCHF
|311
|EURJPY
|-1.1K
|AUDNZD
|152
|GBPCAD
|606
|NZDCAD
|345
|CADJPY
|-273
|GBPJPY
|-1.2K
|EURUSD
|490
|EURCAD
|199
|NZDUSD
|206
|NZDCHF
|-45
|GBPUSD
|-56
|AUDJPY
|-774
|GBPAUD
|442
|NZDJPY
|167
|GBPNZD
|-102
|USDCAD
|-227
|EURNZD
|124
|EURAUD
|120
|AUDCAD
|290
|CADCHF
|312
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +42.37 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -142.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 6
|
FPMarketsLtd-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
Aglobe-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 5
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.05 × 21
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.17 × 6
|
RannForex-Server
|0.18 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.31 × 36
|
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE2
|0.33 × 3
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.33 × 3
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.37 × 41
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.43 × 358
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
|0.60 × 5
|
VantageMarkets-Live 8
|0.63 × 16
|
VTMarkets-Live 5
|0.64 × 11
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.64 × 14
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.66 × 525
Description:
A real trader, real results — wins and losses alike. Join the journey.
Confluence FX — Probability Engine
A fully automated, probability-based system trading major and cross pairs. Each trade is taken only when historical data shows a statistical edge; setups that don’t clear the quality threshold are filtered out.
Approach
Decision-making based on probability and expected value (EV)
Fixed, controlled risk and a defined stop loss on every trade
Trades only during high-liquidity sessions; avoids news and low-volume windows
No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
What to expect
A selective system: few but higher-quality trades, not constant activity
Losing trades and losing days are normal and shown transparently
Best copied on a low-spread ECN account with matching leverage
Why multiple broker versions?
This is the same strategy and the same system, published separately for each broker. Execution, spread, and pricing differ from broker to broker, so results are never identical — even with the same logic. Publishing per broker lets you follow the version that matches your own broker most closely, for the cleanest possible copy. Choose the one that fits your setup best.
Recommended: Tickmill (Broker), minimum balance 500+ USD, leverage 1:500, VPS for 24/5 uptime.
Feel free to reach out anytime — I’m always happy to answer your questions.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
USD
979
USD
USD
3
62%
132
50%
44%
1.16
0.67
USD
USD
14%
1:500