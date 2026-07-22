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Meric Gocgun

CONFLUENCE Broker Tickmill

Meric Gocgun
Meric Gocgun

Meric Gocgun

With 15 years in forex markets and recent years focused on algorithmic systems, I run Confluence FX, where I build and trade probability-based trading systems.
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 9%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
132
Profit Trades:
67 (50.75%)
Loss Trades:
65 (49.24%)
Best trade:
42.37 USD
Worst trade:
-22.09 USD
Gross Profit:
625.58 USD (16 748 pips)
Gross Loss:
-536.85 USD (22 220 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (33.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
69.48 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
44.03%
Max deposit load:
24.68%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.61
Long Trades:
45 (34.09%)
Short Trades:
87 (65.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.67 USD
Average Profit:
9.34 USD
Average Loss:
-8.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-142.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-142.40 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
8.65%
Algo trading:
62%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.58 USD
Maximal:
144.50 USD (12.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.82% (143.90 USD)
By Equity:
11.16% (103.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 13
CHFJPY 11
AUDCHF 10
EURCHF 9
EURJPY 9
AUDNZD 8
GBPCAD 7
NZDCAD 7
CADJPY 7
GBPJPY 7
EURUSD 6
EURCAD 5
NZDUSD 5
NZDCHF 5
GBPUSD 4
AUDJPY 4
GBPAUD 3
NZDJPY 3
GBPNZD 3
USDCAD 2
EURNZD 1
EURAUD 1
AUDCAD 1
CADCHF 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -45
CHFJPY -7
AUDCHF -5
EURCHF -48
EURJPY 12
AUDNZD -5
GBPCAD 81
NZDCAD 27
CADJPY 1
GBPJPY -19
EURUSD 30
EURCAD -3
NZDUSD 13
NZDCHF -1
GBPUSD -1
AUDJPY -11
GBPAUD 37
NZDJPY 10
GBPNZD 0
USDCAD -8
EURNZD 8
EURAUD 9
AUDCAD 4
CADCHF 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -3.6K
CHFJPY -2K
AUDCHF 177
EURCHF 311
EURJPY -1.1K
AUDNZD 152
GBPCAD 606
NZDCAD 345
CADJPY -273
GBPJPY -1.2K
EURUSD 490
EURCAD 199
NZDUSD 206
NZDCHF -45
GBPUSD -56
AUDJPY -774
GBPAUD 442
NZDJPY 167
GBPNZD -102
USDCAD -227
EURNZD 124
EURAUD 120
AUDCAD 290
CADCHF 312
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +42.37 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -142.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.00 × 2
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 6
FPMarketsLtd-Live2
0.00 × 2
Aglobe-Live
0.00 × 4
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 5
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
TradeSmart-Server01
0.00 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
0.05 × 21
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.17 × 6
RannForex-Server
0.18 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.31 × 36
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE2
0.33 × 3
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.33 × 3
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.37 × 41
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
VTMarkets-Live
0.43 × 358
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
0.60 × 5
VantageMarkets-Live 8
0.63 × 16
VTMarkets-Live 5
0.64 × 11
ThreeTrader-Live
0.64 × 14
FusionMarkets-Live
0.66 × 525
125 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Description:

A real trader, real results — wins and losses alike. Join the journey.

Confluence FX — Probability Engine

A fully automated, probability-based system trading major and cross pairs. Each trade is taken only when historical data shows a statistical edge; setups that don’t clear the quality threshold are filtered out.

Approach

Decision-making based on probability and expected value (EV)
Fixed, controlled risk and a defined stop loss on every trade
Trades only during high-liquidity sessions; avoids news and low-volume windows
No martingale, no grid, no averaging down


What to expect

A selective system: few but higher-quality trades, not constant activity
Losing trades and losing days are normal and shown transparently
Best copied on a low-spread ECN account with matching leverage


Why multiple broker versions?

This is the same strategy and the same system, published separately for each broker. Execution, spread, and pricing differ from broker to broker, so results are never identical — even with the same logic. Publishing per broker lets you follow the version that matches your own broker most closely, for the cleanest possible copy. Choose the one that fits your setup best.

Recommended: Tickmill (Broker), minimum balance 500+ USD, leverage 1:500, VPS for 24/5 uptime.

Feel free to reach out anytime — I’m always happy to answer your questions.
No reviews
2026.07.27 12:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.22 11:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.22 11:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CONFLUENCE Broker Tickmill
30 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
979
USD
3
62%
132
50%
44%
1.16
0.67
USD
14%
1:500
Copy

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