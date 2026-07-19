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Meric Gocgun

CONFLUENCE Broker FxPro

Meric Gocgun
Meric Gocgun

Meric Gocgun

With 15 years in forex markets and recent years focused on algorithmic systems, I run Confluence FX, where I build and trade probability-based trading systems.
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -5%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
146
Profit Trades:
71 (48.63%)
Loss Trades:
75 (51.37%)
Best trade:
69.74 USD
Worst trade:
-22.04 USD
Gross Profit:
762.47 USD (16 927 pips)
Gross Loss:
-808.53 USD (24 694 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (40.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
72.83 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
48.60%
Max deposit load:
25.96%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
51
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.17
Long Trades:
41 (28.08%)
Short Trades:
105 (71.92%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-0.32 USD
Average Profit:
10.74 USD
Average Loss:
-10.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-120.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-120.46 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-4.61%
Algo trading:
68%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
217.77 USD
Maximal:
273.38 USD (25.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.75% (271.77 USD)
By Equity:
5.29% (41.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CHFJPY 20
USDJPY 12
GBPCAD 11
EURCHF 8
AUDNZD 8
NZDCHF 8
EURJPY 8
NZDCAD 7
CADJPY 7
GBPNZD 6
GBPUSD 6
EURAUD 5
EURCAD 5
AUDJPY 5
EURUSD 4
EURNZD 4
EURGBP 3
GBPAUD 3
NZDUSD 3
AUDCAD 3
GBPJPY 3
AUDCHF 2
USDCAD 2
NZDJPY 2
CADCHF 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CHFJPY -15
USDJPY -34
GBPCAD 85
EURCHF -76
AUDNZD -7
NZDCHF -29
EURJPY 52
NZDCAD 2
CADJPY 0
GBPNZD -40
GBPUSD -9
EURAUD 43
EURCAD -25
AUDJPY -12
EURUSD 11
EURNZD 37
EURGBP 5
GBPAUD 11
NZDUSD 17
AUDCAD -12
GBPJPY -10
AUDCHF -40
USDCAD -7
NZDJPY 1
CADCHF 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CHFJPY -3K
USDJPY -3.3K
GBPCAD 963
EURCHF 204
AUDNZD 183
NZDCHF -313
EURJPY -681
NZDCAD 202
CADJPY -428
GBPNZD -497
GBPUSD -81
EURAUD 549
EURCAD -218
AUDJPY -765
EURUSD 83
EURNZD 503
EURGBP -38
GBPAUD -13
NZDUSD 162
AUDCAD 303
GBPJPY -1.6K
AUDCHF -145
USDCAD -234
NZDJPY 103
CADCHF 318
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +69.74 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +40.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -120.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5 Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5
5.95 × 13578
RoboForex-Pro
6.33 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Description:

A real trader, real results — wins and losses alike. Join the journey.

Confluence FX — Probability Engine

A fully automated, probability-based system trading major and cross pairs. Each trade is taken only when historical data shows a statistical edge; setups that don’t clear the quality threshold are filtered out.

Approach

Decision-making based on probability and expected value (EV)

Fixed, controlled risk and a defined stop loss on every trade

Trades only during high-liquidity sessions; avoids news and low-volume windows

No martingale, no grid, no averaging down

What to expect

A selective system: few but higher-quality trades, not constant activity

Losing trades and losing days are normal and shown transparently

Best copied on a low-spread ECN account with matching leverage

Why multiple broker versions?

This is the same strategy and the same system, published separately for each broker. Execution, spread, and pricing differ from broker to broker, so results are never identical — even with the same logic. Publishing per broker lets you follow the version that matches your own broker most closely, for the cleanest possible copy. Choose the one that fits your setup best.

Recommended: FxPro (Broker), minimum balance 500+ USD, leverage 1:500, VPS for 24/5 uptime.

Feel free to reach out anytime — I’m always happy to answer your questions.

No reviews
2026.07.24 10:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.20 16:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.20 15:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.20 15:08
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.20 10:14
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.20 10:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.19 02:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.19 02:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.19 02:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.19 02:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.19 02:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CONFLUENCE Broker FxPro
30 USD per month
-5%
0
0
USD
954
USD
3
68%
146
48%
49%
0.94
-0.32
USD
26%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.