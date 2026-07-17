- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
19 (55.88%)
Loss Trades:
15 (44.12%)
Best trade:
244.79 USD
Worst trade:
-70.45 USD
Gross Profit:
655.53 USD (35 583 pips)
Gross Loss:
-305.73 USD (22 790 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (506.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
506.58 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
13.87%
Max deposit load:
2.60%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.64
Long Trades:
24 (70.59%)
Short Trades:
10 (29.41%)
Profit Factor:
2.14
Expected Payoff:
10.29 USD
Average Profit:
34.50 USD
Average Loss:
-20.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-183.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-183.34 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
11.79%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
212.92 USD
Maximal:
212.92 USD (7.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.17% (212.66 USD)
By Equity:
3.88% (112.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|350
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +244.79 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +506.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -183.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
USD
3.3K
USD
USD
3
91%
34
55%
14%
2.14
10.29
USD
USD
7%
1:500