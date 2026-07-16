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Alexander Pavlenko

FXS1

Alexander Pavlenko
Alexander Pavlenko

Alexander Pavlenko

1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
64 weeks
1 / 594 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 2 364%
EGlobalTrade-Classic
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
223
Profit Trades:
137 (61.43%)
Loss Trades:
86 (38.57%)
Best trade:
63.03 USD
Worst trade:
-55.50 USD
Gross Profit:
772.62 USD (116 559 pips)
Gross Loss:
-370.40 USD (39 601 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (46.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
127.67 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
28.02%
Max deposit load:
2.46%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
7.25
Long Trades:
98 (43.95%)
Short Trades:
125 (56.05%)
Profit Factor:
2.09
Expected Payoff:
1.80 USD
Average Profit:
5.64 USD
Average Loss:
-4.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-34.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-55.50 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
18.69%
Annual Forecast:
226.82%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
55.50 USD (8.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.89% (31.83 USD)
By Equity:
16.40% (133.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDi 58
USDCADi 34
GOLDi 30
NZDCADi 25
NZDUSDi 17
EURJPYi 15
AUDUSDi 14
GBPUSDi 9
USDCHFi 5
EURCADi 5
AUDJPYi 4
USDJPYi 3
EURNZDi 2
CADCHFi 1
BTCUSDi 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDi 82
USDCADi -38
GOLDi 310
NZDCADi -10
NZDUSDi 28
EURJPYi -2
AUDUSDi 15
GBPUSDi -1
USDCHFi -1
EURCADi 0
AUDJPYi 12
USDJPYi 1
EURNZDi 3
CADCHFi 1
BTCUSDi 4
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDi 9.5K
USDCADi -3.8K
GOLDi 31K
NZDCADi -2.4K
NZDUSDi 2.7K
EURJPYi -234
AUDUSDi 1.5K
GBPUSDi -106
USDCHFi -52
EURCADi -36
AUDJPYi 1.9K
USDJPYi 147
EURNZDi 572
CADCHFi 7
BTCUSDi 37K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +63.03 USD
Worst trade: -56 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobalTrade-Classic" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.30 18:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.29 10:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.26 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.22 12:05
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.16 21:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 66 days. This comprises 15.6% of days out of the 423 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 21:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FXS1
30 USD per month
2 364%
1
594
USD
821
USD
64
74%
223
61%
28%
2.08
1.80
USD
26%
1:500
Copy

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