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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Sit Back n Relax
Paul Eric Ceniza Pingkian

Sit Back n Relax

Paul Eric Ceniza Pingkian
Paul Eric Ceniza Pingkian

Paul Eric Ceniza Pingkian

1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
73
Profit Trades:
56 (76.71%)
Loss Trades:
17 (23.29%)
Best trade:
1 105.36 USD
Worst trade:
-1 506.10 USD
Gross Profit:
15 941.07 USD (55 829 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 776.58 USD (50 899 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (2 217.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 347.86 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
53.40%
Max deposit load:
38.82%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.05
Long Trades:
27 (36.99%)
Short Trades:
46 (63.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
2.25 USD
Average Profit:
284.66 USD
Average Loss:
-928.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2 944.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 944.59 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.16%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 017.56 USD
Maximal:
3 501.25 USD (3.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.43% (3 485.96 USD)
By Equity:
2.27% (2 294.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
NDX 16
GBPUSD 15
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
NDX -3.3K
GBPUSD 1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.4K
NDX -1.3K
GBPUSD 835
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 105.36 USD
Worst trade: -1 506 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 217.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 944.59 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.60 × 131
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.33 × 275
FXOpen-MT5
1.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.50 × 4
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 16
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.31 × 36
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
3.86 × 21
16 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

This signal uses breakout and reversal strategies to capture trading opportunities. Every trade includes a Stop Loss and a trailing stop to protect profits.

Typically trades 4–5 times per day with a daily risk of approximately 2–2.5%.

No Martingale, Grid, or other high-risk recovery strategies are used. Risk is managed on every trade.

Please ensure your broker supports hedging before subscribing to this signal.

No reviews
2026.08.07 10:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.06 14:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.05 16:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.05 15:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.04 11:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.24 17:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.17 13:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.16 10:09
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.16 10:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.16 10:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Sit Back n Relax
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
100K
USD
4
97%
73
76%
53%
1.01
2.25
USD
3%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.